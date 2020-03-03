Most-used libraries, open source adoption, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

“The report begins to give us an inventory of the most important shared software and potential vulnerabilities and is the first step to understand more about these projects so that we can create tools and standards that results in trust and transparency in software," explained Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation, in a statement.

The impact: Importantly, there is also a great list of packages for backdoors here.

Overall, the survey finds there has been a marked shift away from proprietary software. Only 42% said that more than half of the software they use today is proprietary, down from 55% a year ago. Two years from now only 32% said they expect proprietary software to account for more than half their portfolio. On average, respondents said 36% of their organization’s software is open source, which in two years is expected to increase to 44% in two years. A total of 77% said they would increase usage of open source software over the next 12 months.

The impact: There is a clear virtuous cycle of companies getting more comfortable with open source and more open source software being created. If there isn't already, there will be a rule 34 about open source software.

A containerised core will be the heart of cloud-native 5G networks. Managing and scaling networking apps in containers using a modular microservices approach will help service providers to dynamically orchestrate and grow service capacity across a distributed architecture.

The impact: When you're building something complicated and reliable, you really can't look past starting with open source software. Unless you want to be in a foot race against "a Kawasaki" (that's a motorbike, right?).

True multi-tenancy isn’t possible unless the storage system is extremely lightweight and able to be packaged with the application stack. If the storage system takes too many resources or contains too many APIs, it won’t be possible to pack many tenants on the same infrastructure.

The impact: The title of this post is a challenge to someone much more skilled and knowledgable than I.

