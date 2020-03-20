Run a command on binary files with this script | Opensource.com

Run a command on binary files with this script

Try this simple script to easily run a command on binary files regardless of their packaging.

20 Mar 2020 Nick Clifton (Red Hat) Feed
Binary code on a computer screen
Image credits : 

Public Domain via LibreShot

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

Examining files from the command-line is generally an easy thing to do. You just run the command you want, followed by a list of files to be examined. Dealing with binary files, however, is more complicated. These files are often packaged up into archives, tarballs, or other packaging formats. The run-on-binaries script provides a convenient way to run a command on a collection of files, regardless of how they are packaged.

The invocation of the script is quite simple:

run-on-binaries <file(s}>

So, for example:

run-on-binaries /usr/bin/ls foo.rpm

will list all of the files inside the foo.rpm file, while:

run-on-binaries /usr/bin/readelf -a libc.a

will run the readelf program, with the -a command-line option, on all of the object files inside the libc.a library.

If necessary, the script can be passed a file containing a list of other files to be processed, rather than specifying them on the command line—like this:

run-on-binaries --files-from=foo.lst /usr/bin/ps2ascii

This will run the ps2ascii script on all of the files listed in foo.lst. (The files just need to be separated by white space. There can be multiple files on a single line if desired).

Also, a skip list can be provided to stop the script from processing specified files:

run-on-binaries --skip-list=skip.lst /usr/bin/wc *

This will run the wc program on all of the files in the current directory, except for those specified in skip.lst.

The script does not recurse into directories, but this can be handled by combining it with the find command, like this:

find . -type f -exec run-on-binaries @ ;

or

find . -type d -exec run-on-binaries @/* ;

The only difference between these two invocations is that the second one only runs the target program once per directory, but gives it a long command-line of all of the files in the directory.

Though convenient, the script is lacking in several areas. Right now, it does not examine the PATH environment variable to find the command that it is asked to run, so a full path must be provided. Also, the script ought to be able to handle recursion on its own, without needing help from the find command.

The run-on-binaries script is part of the annobin package, which is available on Fedora. The sources for annobin can also be obtained from the git repository at git://sourceware.org/git/annobin.git.

The script

#!/bin/bash



# Script to run another script/program on the executables inside a given file.

#

# Created by Nick Clifton.  <nickc@redhat.com>

# Copyright (c) 2018 Red Hat.

#

# This is free software; you can redistribute it and/or modify it

# under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published

# by the Free Software Foundation; either version 3, or (at your

# option) any later version.



# It is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but

# WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of

# MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE.  See the

# GNU General Public License for more details.

#

# Usage:

#   run-on-binaries-in [options] program [options-for-the-program] file(s)

#

# This script does not handle directories.  This is deliberate.

# It is intended that if recursion is needed then it will be

# invoked from find, like this:

#

#   find . -name "*.rpm" -exec run-on-binaries-in <script-to-run> {} \;





version=1.0



help ()

{

  # The following exec goop is so that we don't have to manually

  # redirect every message to stderr in this function.

  exec 4>&1    # save stdout fd to fd #4

  exec 1>&2    # redirect stdout to stderr



  cat <<__EOM__



This is a shell script to run another script/program on one or more binary

files.  If the file(s) specified are archives of some kind (including rpms)

then the script/program is run on the binary executables inside the archive.



Usage: $prog {options} program {options-for-the-program} files(s)



  {options} are:

  -h         --help               Display this information and then exit.

  -v         --version            Report the version number of this script.

  -V         --verbose            Report on progress.

  -q         --quiet              Do not include the script name in the output.

  -i         --ignore             Silently ignore files that are not executables or archives.

  -p=<TEXT>  --prefix=<TEXT>      Prefix normal output with this string.

  -t=<DIR>   --tmpdir=<DIR>       Temporary directory to use when opening archives.

  -f=<FILE>  --files-from=<FILE>  Process files listed in <FILE>.

  -s=<FILE>  --skip-list=<FILE>   Skip any file listed in <FILE>.

  --                              Stop accumulating options.



Examples:



  $prog hardened foo.rpm

                              Runs the hardened script on the executable

                              files inside foo.rpm.



  $prog check-abi -v fred.tar.xz

                              Runs the check-abi script on the decompressed

                              contents of the fred.tar.xz archive, passing the

                              -v option to check-abi as it does so.      



  $prog -V -f=list.txt readelf -a

                              Runs the readelf program, with the -a option on

                              every file listed in the list.txt.  Describes

                              what is being done as it works.



  $prog -v -- -fred -a jim -b bert -- -c harry

                              Runs the script "-fred" on the files jim, bert,

                              "-c" and harry.  Passes the options "-a" and

                              "-b" to the script (even when run on jim).

                              Reports the version of this script as well.



__EOM__

  exec 1>&4   # Copy stdout fd back from temporary save fd, #4

}



main ()

{

    init

    

    parse_args ${1+"$@"}



    if [ $failed -eq 0 ];

    then

        run_script_on_files

    fi



    if [ $failed -ne 0 ];

    then

        exit 1

    else

        exit 0

    fi

}



report ()

{

    if [ $quiet -eq 0 ];

    then

        echo -n $prog": "

    fi

    

    echo ${1+"$@"}

}



ice ()

{

    report "Internal error: " ${1+"$@"}

    exit 1

}



fail ()

{

    report "Failure:" ${1+"$@"}

    failed=1

}



verbose ()

{

    if [ $verbose -ne 0 ]

    then

        report ${1+"$@"}

    fi

}



# Initialise global variables.

init ()

{

    files[0]="";  

    # num_files is the number of files to be scanned.

    # files[0] is the script to run on the files.

    num_files=0;



    script=""

    script_opts="";



    prog_opts="-i"



    tmpdir=/dev/shm

    prefix=""    

    files_from=""

    skip_list=""



    failed=0

    verbose=0

    ignore=0

    quiet=0

}



# Parse our command line

parse_args ()

{

    abs_prog=$0;

    prog=`basename $abs_prog`;



    # Locate any additional command line switches

    # Likewise accumulate non-switches to the files list.

    while [ $# -gt 0 ]

    do

        optname="`echo $1 | sed 's,=.*,,'`"

        optarg="`echo $1 | sed 's,^[^=]*=,,'`"

        case "$optname" in

            -v | --version)

                report "version: $version"

                ;;

            -h | --help)

                help

                exit 0

                ;;

            -q | --quiet)

                quiet=1;

                prog_opts="$prog_opts -q"

                ;;

            -V | --verbose)

                if [ $verbose -eq 1 ];

                then

                    # This has the effect of cancelling out the prog_opts="-i"

                    # in the init function, so that recursive invocations of this

                    # script will complain about unrecognised file types.

                    if [ $quiet -eq 0 ];

                    then

                        prog_opts="-V -V"

                    else

                        prog_opts="-V -V -q"

                    fi

                else

                    verbose=1;

                    prog_opts="$prog_opts -V"

                fi

                ;;

            -i | --ignore)

                ignore=1

                ;;

            -t | --tmpdir)

                if test "x$optarg" = "x$optname" ;

                then

                    shift

                    if [ $# -eq 0 ]

                    then

                        fail "$optname needs a directory name"

                    else

                        tmpdir=$1

                    fi

                else

                    tmpdir="$optarg"

                fi

                ;;

            -p | --prefix)

                if test "x$optarg" = "x$optname" ;

                then

                    shift

                    if [ $# -eq 0 ]

                    then

                        fail "$optname needs a string argument"

                    else

                        prefix=$1

                    fi

                else

                    prefix="$optarg"

                fi

                ;;

            -f | --files_from)

                if test "x$optarg" = "x$optname" ;

                then

                    shift

                    if [ $# -eq 0 ]

                    then

                        fail "$optname needs a file name"

                    else

                        files_from=$1

                    fi

                else

                    files_from="$optarg"

                fi

                ;;

            

            -s | --skip-list)

                if test "x$optarg" = "x$optname" ;

                then

                    shift

                    if [ $# -eq 0 ]

                    then

                        fail "$optname needs a file name"

                    else

                        skip_list=$1

                    fi

                else

                    skip_list="$optarg"

                fi

                ;;

            

            --)

                shift

                break;

                ;;

            --*)

                fail "unrecognised option: $1"

                help

                ;;

            *)

                script="$1";

                if ! [ -a "$script" ]

                then

                    fail "$script: program/script not found"

                elif  ! [ -x "$script" ]

                then

                    fail "$script: program/script not executable"

                fi

                # After we have seen the first non-option we stop

                # accumulating options for this script and instead

                # start accumulating options for the script to be

                # run.

                shift

                break;

                ;;

        esac

        shift

    done



    # Read in the contents of the --file-from list, if specified.

    if test "x$files_from" != "x" ;

    then

        if ! [ -a "$files_from" ]

        then

            fail "$files_from: file not found"

        elif ! [ -r "$files_from" ]

        then

            fail "$files_from: file not readable"

        else

            eval 'files=($(cat $files_from))'

            num_files=${#files[*]}

        fi

    fi

    skip_files[foo]=bar



    # Check that the skip list exists, if specified.

    if test "x$skip_list" != "x" ;

    then

        if ! [ -a "$skip_list" ]

        then

            fail "$skip_list: file not found"

        elif ! [ -r "$skip_list" ]

        then

            fail "$files_from: file not readable"

        fi

    fi



    # Accumulate any remaining arguments separating out the arguments

    # for the script from the names of the files to scan.

    while [ $# -gt 0 ]

    do

        optname="`echo $1 | sed 's,=.*,,'`"

        optarg="`echo $1 | sed 's,^[^=]*=,,'`"

        case "$optname" in

            --)

                shift

                break;

                ;;

            -*)

                script_opts="$script_opts $1"

                ;;

            *)

                files[$num_files]="$1";

                let "num_files++"

                ;;

        esac

        shift

    done



    # Accumulate any remaining arguments without processing them.

    while [ $# -gt 0 ]

    do

        files[$num_files]="$1";

        let "num_files++";

        shift

    done



    if [ $num_files -gt 0 ];

    then

        # Remember that we are counting from zero not one.

        let "num_files--"

    else

        fail "Must specify a program/script and at least one file to scan."

    fi

}



run_script_on_files ()

{

    local i



    i=0;

    while [ $i -le $num_files ]

    do

        run_on_file i

        let "i++"

    done

}



# syntax: run <command> [<args>]

#  If being verbose report the command being run, and

#   the directory in which it is run.

run ()

{

  local where



  if test "x$1" = "x" ;

  then

    fail "run() called without an argument."

  fi



  verbose "  Running: ${1+$@}"



  ${1+$@}

}



decompress ()

{

    local abs_file decompressor decomp_args orig_file base_file



    # Paranoia checks - the user should never encounter these.

    if test "x$4" = "x" ;

    then

        ice "decompress called with too few arguments"

    fi

    if test "x$5" != "x" ;

    then

        ice "decompress called with too many arguments"

    fi



    abs_file=$1

    decompressor=$2

    decomp_args=$3

    orig_file=$4



    base_file=`basename $abs_file`



    run cp $abs_file $base_file

    run $decompressor $decomp_args $base_file

    if [ $? != 0 ];

    then

        fail "$orig_file: Unable to decompress"

    fi



    rm -f $base_file

}



run_on_file ()

{

    local file



    # Paranoia checks - the user should never encounter these.

    if test "x$1" = "x" ;

    then

        ice "scan_file called without an argument"

    fi

    if test "x$2" != "x" ;

    then

        ice "scan_file called with too many arguments"

    fi



    # Use quotes when accessing files in order to preserve

    # any spaces that might be in the directory name.

    file="${files[$1]}";



    # Catch names that start with a dash - they might confuse readelf

    if test "x${file:0:1}" = "x-" ;

    then

        file="./$file"

    fi



    # See if we should skip this file.

    if test "x$skip_list" != "x" ;

    then

        # This regexp looks for $file being the first text on a line, either

        # on its own, or with additional text separated from it by at least

        # one space character.  So searching for "fred" in the following gives:

        #  fr         <- no match

        #  fred       <- match

        #  fredjim    <- no match

        #  fred bert  <- match

        regexp="^$file[^[:graph:]]*"

        grep --silent --regexp="$regexp" $skip_list

        if [ $? = 0 ];

        then

            verbose "$file: skipping"

            return

        fi

    fi



    # Check the file.

    if ! [ -a "$file" ]

    then

        fail "$file: file not found"

        return

    elif ! [ -r "$file" ]

    then

        if [ $ignore -eq 0 ];

        then

            fail "$file: not readable"

        fi

        return

    elif [ -d "$file" ]

    then

        if [ $ignore -eq 0 ];

        then

            if [ $num_files -gt 1 ];

            then

                verbose "$file: skipping - it is a directory"

            else

                report "$file: skipping - it is a directory"

            fi

        fi

        return

    elif ! [ -f "$file" ]

    then

        if [ $ignore -eq 0 ];

        then

            fail "$file: not an ordinary file"

        fi

        return

    fi



    file_type=`file -b $file`

    case "$file_type" in

        *"ELF "*)

            verbose "$file: ELF format - running script/program"

            if test "x$prefix" != "x" ;

            then

                report "$prefix:"

            fi

            run $script $script_opts $file

            return

            ;;

        "RPM "*)

            verbose "$file: RPM format."

            ;;

        *" cpio "*)

            verbose "$file: CPIO format."

            ;;

        *"tar "*)

            verbose "$file: TAR archive."

            ;;

        *"Zip archive"*)

            verbose "$file: ZIP archive."

            ;;

        *"ar archive"*)

            verbose "$file: AR archive."

            ;;

        *"bzip2 compressed data"*)

            verbose "$file: contains bzip2 compressed data"

            ;;

        *"gzip compressed data"*)

            verbose "$file: contains gzip compressed data"

            ;;

        *"lzip compressed data"*)

            verbose "$file: contains lzip compressed data"

            ;;

        *"XZ compressed data"*)

            verbose "$file: contains xz compressed data"

            ;;

        *"shell script"* | *"ASCII text"*)

            if [ $ignore -eq 0 ];

            then

                fail "$file: test/scripts cannot be scanned."

            fi

            return

            ;;

        *"symbolic link"*)

            if [ $ignore -eq 0 ];

            then

                # FIXME: We ought to be able to follow symbolic links

                fail "$file: symbolic links are not followed."

            fi

            return

            ;;

        *)

            if [ $ignore -eq 0 ];

            then

                fail "$file: Unsupported file type: $file_type"

            fi

            return

            ;;

    esac

    

    # We now know that we will need a temporary directory

    # so create one, and create paths to the file and scripts.

    if test "x${file:0:1}" = "x/" ;

    then

        abs_file=$file

    else

        abs_file="$PWD/$file"

    fi

    

    if test "x${abs_prog:0:1}" != "x/" ;

    then

        abs_prog="$PWD/$abs_prog"

    fi



    if test "x${script:0:1}" = "x/" ;

    then

        abs_script=$script

    else

        abs_script="$PWD/$script"

    fi

    

    tmp_root=$tmpdir/delme.run.on.binary

    run mkdir -p "$tmp_root/$file"



    verbose "  Changing to directory: $tmp_root/$file"

    pushd "$tmp_root/$file" > /dev/null

    if [ $? != 0 ];

    then

        fail "Unable to change to temporary directory: $tmp_root/$file"

        return

    fi

                         

    # Run the file type switch again, although this time we do not need to

    # check for unrecognised types.  (But we do, just in case...)

    # Note since are transforming the file we re-invoke the run-on-binaries

    # script on the decoded contents.  This allows for archives that contain

    # other archives, and so on.  We normally pass the -i option to the

    # invoked script so that it will not complain about unrecognised files in

    # the decoded archive, although we do not do this when running in very

    # verbose mode.  We also pass an extended -t option to ensure that any

    # sub-archives are extracted into a unique directory tree.



    case "$file_type" in

        "RPM "*)

            # The output redirect confuses the run function...

            verbose "  Running: rpm2cpio $abs_file > delme.cpio"

            rpm2cpio $abs_file > delme.cpio

            if [ $? != 0 ];

            then

                fail "$file: Unable to extract from rpm archive"

            else

                # Save time - run cpio now.

                run cpio --quiet --extract --make-directories --file delme.cpio

                if [ $? != 0 ];

                then

                    fail "$file: Unable to extract files from cpio archive"

                fi

                run rm -f delme.cpio

            fi

            ;;



        *" cpio "*)

            run cpio --quiet --extract --make-directories --file=$abs_file

            if [ $? != 0 ];

            then

                fail "$file: Unable to extract files from cpio archive"

            fi

            ;;



        *"tar "*)

            run tar --extract --file=$abs_file

            if [ $? != 0 ];

            then

                fail "$file: Unable to extract files from tarball"

            fi

            ;;



        *"ar archive"*)

            run ar x $abs_file

            if [ $? != 0 ];

            then

                fail "$file: Unable to extract files from ar archive"

            fi

            ;;



        *"Zip archive"*)

            decompress $abs_file unzip "-q" $file

            ;;

        *"bzip2 compressed data"*)

            decompress $abs_file bzip2 "--quiet --decompress" $file

            ;;

        *"gzip compressed data"*)

            decompress $abs_file gzip "--quiet --decompress" $file

            ;;

        *"lzip compressed data"*)

            decompress $abs_file lzip "--quiet --decompress" $file

            ;;

        *"XZ compressed data"*)

            decompress $abs_file xz "--quiet --decompress" $file

            ;;

        *)

            ice "unhandled file type: $file_type"

            ;;

     esac



    if [ $failed -eq 0 ];

    then

        # Now scan the file(s) created in the previous step.

        run find . -type f -execdir $abs_prog $prog_opts -t=$tmp_root/$file -p=$file $abs_script $script_opts {} +

    fi



    verbose "  Deleting temporary directory: $tmp_root"

    rm -fr $tmp_root



    verbose "  Return to previous directory"

    popd > /dev/null

}



# Invoke main

main ${1+"$@"}

 

Cloud and databsae incons

How to manage binary blobs with Git

Git has extensions for handling binary blobs such as multimedia files, so today we will learn how...
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Scripting

About the author

All work and no play makes Nick a dull boy
Nick Clifton -
More about me

Recommended reading

Filing cabinet for organization
Find a file the lazy way with this script
Person drinking a hat drink at the computer
How to embed Twine stories in WordPress
Coding on a computer
Manage multiple Git repositories with this script
Lock
Manage your SSL certificates with the ssl-on-demand script
Person using a laptop
Automate your live demos with this shell script
Ship captain sailing the Kubernetes seas
Scan Kubernetes for errors with KRAWL

Comment now

Creative Commons License