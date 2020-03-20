Run a command on binary files with this script

Examining files from the command-line is generally an easy thing to do. You just run the command you want, followed by a list of files to be examined. Dealing with binary files, however, is more complicated. These files are often packaged up into archives, tarballs, or other packaging formats. The run-on-binaries script provides a convenient way to run a command on a collection of files, regardless of how they are packaged.

The invocation of the script is quite simple:

run-on-binaries < file ( s } >

So, for example:

run-on-binaries / usr / bin / ls foo.rpm

will list all of the files inside the foo.rpm file, while:

run-on-binaries / usr / bin / readelf -a libc.a

will run the readelf program, with the -a command-line option, on all of the object files inside the libc.a library.

If necessary, the script can be passed a file containing a list of other files to be processed, rather than specifying them on the command line—like this:

run-on-binaries --files-from =foo.lst / usr / bin / ps2ascii

This will run the ps2ascii script on all of the files listed in foo.lst. (The files just need to be separated by white space. There can be multiple files on a single line if desired).

Also, a skip list can be provided to stop the script from processing specified files:

run-on-binaries --skip-list =skip.lst / usr / bin / wc *

This will run the wc program on all of the files in the current directory, except for those specified in skip.lst.

The script does not recurse into directories, but this can be handled by combining it with the find command, like this:

find . -type f -exec run-on-binaries @ ;

or

find . -type d -exec run-on-binaries @/* ;

The only difference between these two invocations is that the second one only runs the target program once per directory, but gives it a long command-line of all of the files in the directory.

Though convenient, the script is lacking in several areas. Right now, it does not examine the PATH environment variable to find the command that it is asked to run, so a full path must be provided. Also, the script ought to be able to handle recursion on its own, without needing help from the find command.

The run-on-binaries script is part of the annobin package, which is available on Fedora. The sources for annobin can also be obtained from the git repository at git://sourceware.org/git/annobin.git.

The script