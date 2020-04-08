Eclipse's Theia released, missing KubeCon, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation, said in a statement: “Visual Studio Code is one of the world’s most popular development environments. Not only does Theia allow developers to install and reuse VS Code extensions, it provides an extensible and adaptable platform that can be tailored to specific use cases.”

The impact: From its website, "Eclipse Theia is an extensible platform to develop multi-language Cloud & Desktop IDEs with state-of-the-art web technologies." This is both a smart move (meet people where they, get a bunch of functionality for free) and probably a lot of hard work (chase someone else's implementation over time).

I winnowed down 75 or so exhibitors to a dozen highlights, and spoke with their leadership to gain insight into the innovations they’re bringing to market. What I didn’t hear: any pullback as a result of the coronavirus or impending economic downturn. All of these companies are pedal to the metal.

The impact: I've seen a lot of tweets from people who would likely have been at KubeCon lamenting the missed opportunities to build and maintain their relationships. I think "pedal to the metal" here means "as pedal to the metal as possible for software developed by people who are sad, anxious, confused, stir-crazy, etc."

An example of this is Deutsche Bank, which established an open source-powered platform-as-a-service to standardise and streamline developer access to compute capacity and other application resources across its business. Deutsche Bank built Fabric, a containerised, microservices-based application development platform. Fabric provides faster resource access, helping developers work more efficiently, so now applications can go from proof of concept to production in 2-3 weeks instead of 6-9 months.

The impact: Keep in mind that a lot of the things we think are easy to do as individuals are much harder to do at an organizational level. It's the difference between 1 sandwich and 1000 sandwiches.

I hope you enjoyed this list and come back next week for more open source community, market, and industry trends.