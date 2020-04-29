Java security, mainframes having a moment, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

In this article, we'll look at how the most commonly used programming languages rank in terms of security. I'll explain some factors that make one language less secure than another, and why identified vulnerabilities have increased so much in the past few years. Finally, I'll suggest a few ways Java developers can reduce vulnerabilities in code.

The impact: If software is eating the world, then hackers are... I guess the thrush thriving in the gullet? Hyperbole aside, the more stuff made of software, the more incentive clever people have to try and figure out how to do things they probably shouldn't be able to. This applies to Java too.

In addition to being abundant, mainframe jobs pay well, and so far, appear not to be as affected by the pandemic as other areas of tech employment. Salaries for entry-level enterprise computing jobs average US $70,100 a year [PDF], according to a 2019 report from tech analyst Forrester Research commissioned by IBM. As recently as this week, jobs boards such as Indeed and Dice.com listed hundreds or in some cases thousands of openings for mainframe positions at all levels. Advertised pay ranges from $30 to $35 an hour for a junior mainframe developer to well over $150,000 a year for a mainframe database administration manager.

The impact: That is much, much better than a poke in the eye.

Indeed.com analysed job postings using a list of 500 key technology skill terms to see which ones employers are looking for more these days and which are falling out of favour. Such research has helped identify cutting-edge skills over the past five years, with some previous years’ risers now well establish, thanks to explosive growth.

The impact: The "on the rise" skills outnumber the "in decline" skills. Bad news for browser developers...

The cloud is eating enterprise IT, and while on-premise applications are going to be around for a long time to come, the importance of being able to successfully take advantage of cloud technologies should not be understated. However, it’s one thing to simply port an existing application to the cloud, but developing software to be run in cloud environments is a different matter altogether.

The impact: What is technology if not manifested mindset?