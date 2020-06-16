Undiscovered machine learning frameworks, new IT bootcamps, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

“We, as the foundation, need to be ready to support the end users with education and enablement, certifications, [and] training programs — just to get them across that chasm into a new, even more online focused reality,” Sharma said.

The impact: The chasm is the lack of skills, training, experience, and the requisite foundational knowledge required to actually build something useful from the marvellous technology that the CNCF is stewarding.

XAI is a Machine Learning library that is designed with AI explainability in its core. XAI contains various tools that enable for analysis and evaluation of data and models. The XAI library is maintained by The Institute for Ethical AI & ML, and it was developed based on the 8 principles for Responsible Machine Learning.

The impact: One step closer to the world of pluggable ethics into big data explorations. Imagine being able to hot swap ethics models mid-run, say "lawful good" for "chaotic neutral".

As America holds its breath in anticipation of 5G rollout, it is becoming clear that, when 5G releases, it will rely on Kubernetes. Huge telecom companies have been sizing up the tech for some time, putting it in the lead. VNFs have been a big selling point. With these in mind, big agencies are developing applications for Kubernetes managed containers.

The impact: There is a pretty good chance that those applications will run in containers managed by Kubernetes on infrastructure managed by OpenStack because 1) they've been sizing up OpenStack even longer and 2) OpenStack and Kubernetes happen to play quite nicely together.

There was “just a general feeling that identity and access management was way too hard, way too expensive and really not developer-friendly. If you were building a cloud native application, to wire up the security bit to do complex things like single sign-on, it was actually pretty difficult. So, a couple of Red Hat developers got their heads together and basically dreamt up this project called Keycloak,” explained Rich Sharples, senior director of product management at Red Hat in an interview. “If you’re building out a modern application, building in things like social login and federated security, and integrating with backends like active directory or LDAP, is actually still pretty difficult. It’s the kind of thing you really need to get right.”

The impact: My favourite open source stories are the "scratching my own itch" ones. The people who made Keycloak were initially trying to solve a different problem, and what became Keycloak was an a required enabler (that we can all benefit from).

In another first, we’re offering bootcamp participants direct access to the course instructors via an interactive online forum, and office hours (via video chat) every single weekday. This will provide the opportunity to ask questions about course materials and subjects, as well as discuss career paths and other tips for success. The bootcamp can be completed in six months with 15-20 hours of study time per week. Successful participants will earn three displayable, verifiable badges – one for passing the LFCS exam, one for passing the CKA exam, and one for completing the entire bootcamp.

The impact: This is the first time I've seen the bootcamp format applied outside of "learn to code" and "get ready for summer"; I'm really excited to hear what the first cohort say about it, and see what jobs they get.

I hope you enjoyed this list and come back next week for more open source community, market, and industry trends.