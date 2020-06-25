Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
5 modern alternatives to essential Linux command-line tools
5 modern alternatives to essential Linux command-line tools
Gain new benefits by improving your old command-line tools with updated alternatives.
In our daily use of Linux/Unix systems, we use many command-line tools to complete our work and to understand and manage our systems—tools like
du to monitor disk utilization and
top to show system resources. Some of these tools have existed for a long time. For example,
top was first released in 1984, while
du's first release dates to 1971.
Over the years, these tools have been modernized and ported to different systems, but, in general, they still follow their original idea, look, and feel.
These are great tools and essential to many system administrators' workflows. However, in recent years, the open source community has developed alternative tools that offer additional benefits. Some are just eye candy, but others greatly improve usability, making them a great choice to use on modern systems. These include the following five alternatives to the standard Linux command-line tools.
1. ncdu as a replacement for du
The NCurses Disk Usage (
ncdu) tool provides similar results to
du but in a curses-based, interactive interface that focuses on the directories that consume most of your disk space.
ncdu spends some time analyzing the disk, then displays the results sorted by your most used directories or files, like this:
ncdu 1.14.2 ~ Use the arrow keys to navigate, press ? for help
--- /home/rgerardi ------------------------------------------------------------
96.7 GiB [##########] /libvirt
33.9 GiB [### ] /.crc
7.0 GiB [ ] /Projects
. 4.7 GiB [ ] /Downloads
. 3.9 GiB [ ] /.local
2.5 GiB [ ] /.minishift
2.4 GiB [ ] /.vagrant.d
. 1.9 GiB [ ] /.config
. 1.8 GiB [ ] /.cache
1.7 GiB [ ] /Videos
1.1 GiB [ ] /go
692.6 MiB [ ] /Documents
. 591.5 MiB [ ] /tmp
139.2 MiB [ ] /.var
104.4 MiB [ ] /.oh-my-zsh
82.0 MiB [ ] /scripts
55.8 MiB [ ] /.mozilla
54.6 MiB [ ] /.kube
41.8 MiB [ ] /.vim
31.5 MiB [ ] /.ansible
31.3 MiB [ ] /.gem
26.5 MiB [ ] /.VIM_UNDO_FILES
15.3 MiB [ ] /Personal
2.6 MiB [ ] .ansible_module_generated
1.4 MiB [ ] /backgrounds
944.0 KiB [ ] /Pictures
644.0 KiB [ ] .zsh_history
536.0 KiB [ ] /.ansible_async
Total disk usage: 159.4 GiB Apparent size: 280.8 GiB Items: 561540
Navigate to each entry by using the arrow keys. If you press Enter on a directory entry,
ncdu displays the contents of that directory:
--- /home/rgerardi/libvirt ----------------------------------------------------
/..
91.3 GiB [##########] /images
5.3 GiB [ ] /media
You can use that to drill down into the directories and find which files are consuming the most disk space. Return to the previous directory by using the Left arrow key. By default, you can delete files with
ncdu by pressing the d key, and it asks for confirmation before deleting a file. If you want to disable this behavior to prevent accidents, use the
-r option for read-only access:
ncdu -r.
ncdu is available for many platforms and Linux distributions. For example, you can use
dnf to install it on Fedora directly from the official repositories:
$ sudo dnf install ncdu
You can find more information about this tool on the
ncdu web page.
2. htop as a replacement for top
htop is an interactive process viewer similar to
top but that provides a nicer user experience out of the box. By default,
htop displays the same metrics as
top in a pleasant and colorful display.
By default,
htop looks like this:
In contrast to default
top:
In addition,
htop provides system overview information at the top and a command bar at the bottom to trigger commands using the function keys, and you can customize it by pressing F2 to enter the setup screen. In setup, you can change its colors, add or remove metrics, or change display options for the overview bar.
top to achieve similar results,
htop provides saner default configurations, which makes it a nice and easy to use process viewer.
To learn more about this project, check the
htop home page.
3. tldr as a replacement for man
The
tldr command-line tool displays simplified command utilization information, mostly including examples. It works as a client for the community tldr pages project.
This tool is not a replacement for
man. The man pages are still the canonical and complete source of information for many tools. However, in some cases,
man is too much. Sometimes you don't need all that information about a command; you're just trying to remember the basic options. For example, the man page for the
curl command has almost 3,000 lines. In contrast, the
tldr for
curl is 40 lines long and looks like this:
$ tldr curl
# curl
Transfers data from or to a server.
Supports most protocols, including HTTP, FTP, and POP3.
More information: <https://curl.haxx.se>.
- Download the contents of an URL to a file:
curl http://example.com -o filename
- Download a file, saving the output under the filename indicated by the URL:
curl -O http://example.com/filename
- Download a file, following [L]ocation redirects, and automatically [C]ontinuing (resuming) a previous file transfer:
curl -O -L -C - http://example.com/filename
- Send form-encoded data (POST request of type `application/x-www-form-urlencoded`):
curl -d 'name=bob' http://example.com/form
- Send a request with an extra header, using a custom HTTP method:
curl -H 'X-My-Header: 123' -X PUT http://example.com
- Send data in JSON format, specifying the appropriate content-type header:
curl -d '{"name":"bob"}' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' http://example.com/users/1234
... TRUNCATED OUTPUT
TLDR stands for "too long; didn't read," which is internet slang for a summary of long text. The name is appropriate for this tool because man pages, while useful, are sometimes just too long.
In Fedora, the
tldr client was written in Python. You can install it using
dnf. For other client options, consult the tldr pages project.
In general, the
tldr tool requires access to the internet to consult the tldr pages. The Python client in Fedora allows you to download and cache these pages for offline access.
For more information on
tldr, you can use
tldr tldr.
4. jq as a replacement for sed/grep for JSON
jq is a command-line JSON processor. It's like
sed or
grep but specifically designed to deal with JSON data. If you're a developer or system administrator who uses JSON in your daily tasks, this is an essential tool in your toolbox.
The main benefit of
jq over generic text-processing tools like
grep and
sed is that it understands the JSON data structure, allowing you to create complex queries with a single expression.
To illustrate, imagine you're trying to find the name of the containers in this JSON file:
{
"apiVersion": "v1",
"kind": "Pod",
"metadata": {
"labels": {
"app": "myapp"
},
"name": "myapp",
"namespace": "project1"
},
"spec": {
"containers": [
{
"command": [
"sleep",
"3000"
],
"image": "busybox",
"imagePullPolicy": "IfNotPresent",
"name": "busybox"
},
{
"name": "nginx",
"image": "nginx",
"resources": {},
"imagePullPolicy": "IfNotPresent"
}
],
"restartPolicy": "Never"
}
}
If you try to
grep directly for
name, this is the result:
$ grep name k8s-pod.json
"name": "myapp",
"namespace": "project1"
"name": "busybox"
"name": "nginx",
grep returned all lines that contain the word
name. You can add a few more options to
grep to restrict it and, with some regular-expression manipulation, you can find the names of the containers. To obtain the result you want with
jq, use an expression that simulates navigating down the data structure, like this:
$ jq '.spec.containers[].name' k8s-pod.json
"busybox"
"nginx"
This command gives you the name of both containers. If you're looking for only the name of the second container, add the array element index to the expression:
$ jq '.spec.containers[1].name' k8s-pod.json
"nginx"
Because
jq is aware of the data structure, it provides the same results even if the file format changes slightly.
grep and
sed may provide different results with small changes to the format.
jq has many features, and covering them all would require another article. For more information, consult the
jq project page, the man pages, or
tldr jq.
5. fd as a replacement for find
fd is a simple and fast alternative to the
find command. It does not aim to replace the complete functionality
find provides; instead, it provides some sane defaults that help a lot in certain scenarios.
For example, when searching for source-code files in a directory that contains a Git repository,
fd automatically excludes hidden files and directories, including the
.git directory, as well as ignoring patterns from the
.gitignore file. In general, it provides faster searches with more relevant results on the first try.
By default,
fd runs a case-insensitive pattern search in the current directory with colored output. The same search using
find requires you to provide additional command-line parameters. For example, to search all markdown files (
.md or
.MD) in the current directory, the
find command is this:
$ find . -iname "*.md"
Here is the same search with
fd:
$ fd .md
In some cases,
fd requires additional options; for example, if you want to include hidden files and directories, you must use the option
-H, while this is not required in
find.
fd is available for many Linux distributions. Install it in Fedora using the standard repositories:
$ sudo dnf install fd-find
For more information, consult the
fd GitHub repository.
Great alternatives alongside proven utilities
While I still use all the old essential tools regularly, especially when connecting remotely to servers, the alternative tools provide some extra benefits that are valuable in many scenarios. They particularly help me manage and work on my Linux desktop and laptop machines.
Do you use any other tools that help your workflow? Add them in the comments section below.
13 Comments
I use "meld" in place of "diff"
Thanks ! I never used "meld". I'll give it a try.
Nice list, thanks. And yep, here's another along these lines: ranger.
Ranger provides a much easier way to visually traverse files and folders (via cursor and keyboard navigation, much like how ncdu above does). In seconds, one could dig around in some folders and view or edit a file with just a few keystrokes.
It's a great alternative to using multiple cd/ls cmds and then less/cat or your favored editor. Even if using tab completion with those, there are times when using ranger will simply be a lot faster. And this is especially true when looking into multiple files in one or more directories.
Thanks for the comment ! I love ranger. It was in my list for this article but I decided to write one specifically for it. Stay tuned.
exa for ls
Thanks. I'll give it a try.
Bat instead of cat, ripgrep instead of grep, httpie instead of curl, bashtop instead of htop, autojump instead of cd...
These are cool suggestions. You should write an article about your choices and send it to us for publication :-)
I'll definitely be checking some of these out, thanks!
Thanks for the suggestions. I'll check some of them out. I tried bashtop before but, at that time, it consumed too many system resources so I stayed with htop.
All the suggestions are awesome! Thanks!
ack instead of grep for files. Million times faster.
The yq command line utility is useful too. It's just like jq, except for yaml files and has the ability to convert yaml into json.
Just spent a few hours checking the suggestions in this article and the comments. Wow! All great, thanks!
ranger and autojump are game changers