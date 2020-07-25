GitHub stores open source code in an Arctic Code Vault, Linux Foundation launches public health initiative, and more open source news

In this week’s edition of our open source news roundup, Power BI releases a new React component, GitHub completes its Arctic Code Vault project, and more open source news.

GitHub stores open source code in an Arctic Vault

Last year, GitHub announced plans to store its open source code in a vault built to last 1,000 years. On July 8th, code in active public GitHub repositories as of February 2nd, 2020, was archived and included in the Arctic Code Vault. GitHub invested in the Arctic Code Vault so that open source code will survive the next millennium.

In a blog post sharing the news, GitHub's Julia Metcalf shared that Piql (GitHub's archive partner) wrote 21TB of repository data to 186 reels of piqlFilm to support the repository. Their initial plan was for GitHub's team to escort the code vault from Norway to its final home in the Arctic.

Due to COVID-19, those plans had to shift —but ultimately, a pandemic couldn't stop the project. Once the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard re-opened its borders, the Piql team delivered the vault to its resting place. GitHub contributors with code in the Vault now have badges on their profiles:

The Linux Foundation launches new COVID-19 open source initiative

When the COVID-19 pandemic erupted last winter, several open source projects tried to make sense of it. Most projects thus far have been one-offs; now, the Linux Foundation aims to unite them.

The Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH) will act as an umbrella organization of open source and public health leaders. The founding team consists of Cisco, doc.ai, Geometer, IBM, NearForm, Tencent, and VMware as corporate members and COVID Shield and COVID Green as hosted COVID-19 projects.

COVID Shield and COVID Green are both based on the Google Apple Exposure Notification (GAEN) system, and LFPH's first focus is to improve exposure notification applications using GAEN.

As part of this launch, the TCN Coalition will move under the LFPH umbrella. Jenny Wanger, the TCN Coalition's Executive Director, said this collaboration is the ideal next step for TCN, which aims to support exposure notification apps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this partnership, Wanger will head the LFPH's Implementer's forum. In this role, she will manage global implementation teams that build COVID-19 tools while documenting and sharing their best practices.

Microsoft releases an open source Power BI component for React

Power BI has had a busy few weeks. Last month, Microsoft shared new features for the tool's Snowflake connector. Then, they shared the release of a new Power BI component for React, available on GitHub and NPM.

Power BI users can embed features like reports and dashboards within React apps. The new component supports JavaScript and TypeScript, along with enabling client-side APIs.

Microsoft said the new component arrived after several user requests for easier integrations between Power BI and React web apps. Users who have additional ideas can submit them for ongoing review.

In other news

