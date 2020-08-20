Standardizing on Kubernetes, and more industry trends

As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are some of my and their favorite articles from that update.

By standardizing on Kubernetes, as the survey shows, developers can focus on better ways of using software, such as shorter release cycles and incremental changes to the application. This is because Kubernetes removes a number of smaller operations processes, while providing practices and configuration services. Developers spend less time on unseen plumbing that has little direct effect on the business.

The impact: There is a great deal to gain from Kubernetes continued adoption. Developers pay more attention to code and less to infrastructure; operators get more scalable ways of managing infrastructure and ensuring compliance, business owners get quicker feedback on business strategy.

“The benefits for being recognized as part of the CNCF landscape are really getting the podium and getting the space to continue to develop this framework, in collaboration with all the other projects and all the other folks that are part of the CNCF ecosystem,” said Diane Mueller, Operator Framework maintainer and director of community development at Red Hat. “One of the main benefits of the CNCF is the nurturing of these projects, plus the dialogue that we can have with other CNCF projects. It is really going to expand the universe for Operator Framework, and we’re really pleased.”

The impact: The increasing number of projects and code in the stewardship of neutral foundations like the CNCF is a testament to the power of collaboration over "going it alone". If you love it; let it go!

Availability and performance are a core feature, including how GitHub responds to service disruptions. We strive to engineer systems that are highly available and fault-tolerant and we expect that most of these monthly updates will recap periods of time where GitHub was >99% available. When things don’t go as planned, rather than waiting to share information about particularly interesting incidents, we want to describe all of the events that may impact you. Our hope is that by increasing our transparency and sharing what we’ve learned, rather than simply reporting minutes of downtime on a status page, everyone can learn from our experiences. At GitHub, we take the trust you place in us very seriously, and we hope this is a way for you to help hold us accountable for continuously improving our operational excellence as well as our product functionality.

The impact: Being a good participant in the open source ecosystem goes beyond code. Almost every participant whether individual or organizational has information and experiences that others don't but would benefit from.

All this potential to exploit cloud for new products and services comes with a colossal proviso. Today’s catalogue of public cloud solutions can make a direct contribution to new products and services, but fundamentally what they offer is a basket of much more sophisticated components. These components still have to be assembled and configured. Business capabilities have to be built: processes redesigned, staff trained in new skills, culture aligned, new KPIs put in place, new organization structures set up. Of course, for anyone with experience of business transformation this is no surprise.

The impact: It is only a matter of time until the abstractions we take for granted today are replaced by higher-level abstractions; try to build that process into your organization so that when it happens your teams can adapt.

I hope you enjoyed this list and come back next week for more open source community, market, and industry trends.