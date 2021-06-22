Replace du with dust on Linux | Opensource.com

Replace du with dust on Linux

The dust command is a more intuitive implementation of the du command written in Rust.

22 Jun 2021 Sudeshna Sur (Red Hat, Correspondent) Feed 3 comments
If you work on the Linux command line, you will be familiar with the du command. Knowing commands like du, which returns information about disk usage quickly, is one of the ways the command line makes programmers more productive. Yet if you're looking for a way to save even more time and make your life even easier, take a look at dust, which is du rewritten in Rust with more intuitiveness.

In short, dust is a tool that provides a file's type and metadata. If you trigger dust in a directory, it will report that directory's disk utilization in a couple of ways. It provides a very informative graph that tells you which folder is using the most disk space. If there is a nested folder, you can see the percentage of space used by each folder.

Install dust

You can install dust using Rust's Cargo package manager:

$ cargo install du-dust

Alternately, you might find it in your software repository on Linux, and on macOS, use MacPorts or Homebrew.

Explore dust

Issuing the dust command on a directory returns a graph that shows its contents and what percentage each item holds in a tree format.

$ dust

 5.7M   ┌── exa                                                           │                                                ██ │   2%

 5.9M   ├── tokei                                                         │                                                ██ │   2%

 6.1M   ├── dust                                                          │                                                ██ │   2%

 6.2M   ├── tldr                                                          │                                                ██ │   2%

 9.4M   ├── fd                                                            │                                                ██ │   4%

 2.9M   │ ┌── exa                                                         │                                              ░░░█ │   1%

  15M   │ ├── rustdoc                                                     │                                              ░███ │   6%

  18M   ├─┴ bin                                                           │                                              ████ │   7%

  27M   ├── rg                                                            │                                            ██████ │  11%

 1.3M   │     ┌── libz-sys-1.1.3.crate                                    │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │   0%

 1.4M   │     ├── libgit2-sys-0.12.19+1.1.0.crate                         │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │   1%

 4.5M   │   ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823                               │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │   2%

 4.5M   │ ┌─┴ cache                                                       │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │   2%

 1.0M   │ │   ┌── git2-0.13.18                                            │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   0%

 1.4M   │ │   ├── exa-0.10.1                                              │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 1.5M   │ │   │ ┌── src                                                   │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 2.2M   │ │   ├─┴ idna-0.2.3                                              │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 1.2M   │ │   │       ┌── linux                                           │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   0%

 1.6M   │ │   │     ┌─┴ linux_like                                        │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 2.6M   │ │   │   ┌─┴ unix                                                │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 3.1M   │ │   │ ┌─┴ src                                                   │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 3.1M   │ │   ├─┴ libc-0.2.94                                             │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 1.2M   │ │   │     ┌── test                                              │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   0%

 2.6M   │ │   │   ┌─┴ zlib-ng                                             │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 904K   │ │   │   │   ┌── vstudio                                         │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   0%

 2.0M   │ │   │   │ ┌─┴ contrib                                           │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 3.4M   │ │   │   ├─┴ zlib                                                │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 6.1M   │ │   │ ┌─┴ src                                                   │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │   2%

 6.1M   │ │   ├─┴ libz-sys-1.1.3                                          │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │   2%

 1.6M   │ │   │     ┌── pcre                                              │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 2.5M   │ │   │   ┌─┴ deps                                                │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 3.8M   │ │   │   ├── src                                                 │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │   1%

 7.4M   │ │   │ ┌─┴ libgit2                                               │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │   3%

 7.6M   │ │   ├─┴ libgit2-sys-0.12.19+1.1.0                               │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │   3%

  26M   │ │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823                               │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██████ │  10%

  26M   │ ├─┴ src                                                         │               ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██████ │  10%

 932K   │ │   ┌── .cache                                                  │               ░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓█ │   0%

  11M   │ │   │     ┌── pack-c3e3a51a17096a3078196f3f014e02e5da6285aa.idx │               ░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓███ │   4%

 135M   │ │   │     ├── pack-c3e3a51a17096a3078196f3f014e02e5da6285aa.pack│               ░░░░░░▓▓███████████████████████████ │  53%

 147M   │ │   │   ┌─┴ pack                                                │               ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │  57%

 147M   │ │   │ ┌─┴ objects                                               │               ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │  57%

 147M   │ │   ├─┴ .git                                                    │               ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │  57%

 147M   │ │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823                               │               ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │  57%

 147M   │ ├─┴ index                                                       │               ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │  57%

 178M   ├─┴ registry                                                      │               ███████████████████████████████████ │  69%

 257M ┌─┴ .                                                               │██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ 100%

$

To apply dust to a specific directory:

$ dust ~/Work/

dust-work.png

Dust output from a specific directory

(Sudeshna Sur, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The -r option shows the output in reverse order, with root at the bottom:

$ dust -r ~/Work/

Using dust -d 3 returns three levels of subdirectories and their disk utilization:

$ dust -d 3 ~/Work/wildfly/jaxrs/target/classes
 4.0K     ┌── jaxrs.xml                                                           │                                         █ │   1%

 4.0K   ┌─┴ subsystem-templates                                                   │                                         █ │   1%

 4.0K   │   ┌── org.jboss.as.controller.transform.ExtensionTransformerRegistration│                                         █ │   1%

 4.0K   │   ├── org.jboss.as.controller.Extension                                 │                                         █ │   1%

 8.0K   │ ┌─┴ services                                                            │                                         █ │   2%

 8.0K   ├─┴ META-INF                                                              │                                         █ │   2%

 4.0K   │ ┌── jboss-as-jaxrs_1_0.xsd                                              │                                        ░█ │   1%

 8.0K   │ ├── jboss-as-jaxrs_2_0.xsd                                              │                                        ░█ │   2%

  12K   ├─┴ schema                                                                │                                        ██ │   3%

 408K   │   ┌── as                                                                │  ████████████████████████████████████████ │  94%

 408K   │ ┌─┴ jboss                                                               │  ████████████████████████████████████████ │  94%

 408K   ├─┴ org                                                                   │  ████████████████████████████████████████ │  94%

 432K ┌─┴ classes                                                                 │██████████████████████████████████████████ │ 100%

$

Conclusion

The beauty of dust lies in being a small, simple, and easy-to-understand command. It uses a color scheme to denote the largest subdirectories, making it easy to visualize your directory. It's a popular project, and contributions are welcome.

Have you used or considered using dust? If so, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

bash logo on green background

Why I use exa instead of ls on Linux

Exa is a modern-day replacement for the Linux ls command.
Sudeshna Sur (Red Hat, Correspondent)
computer screen

Replace man pages with Tealdeer on Linux

Tealdeer is a Rust implementation of tldr, which provides easy-to-understand information about common commands.
Sudeshna Sur (Red Hat, Correspondent)

About the author

Sudeshna is from Kolkata and currently working for the Red Hat Middleware team in Pune, India. She loves to explore different open source projects and programs. She started contributing to Open Source a couple of years back as an Hacktober Participant since then she has been an avid blogger at Dzone on Python and Data Science. She enjoys her free time stargazing and loves continental cuisine. She is an RHCSA and is working her way to RHCA.
