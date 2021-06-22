Replace du with dust on Linux

du

du

du

If you work on the Linux command line, you will be familiar with thecommand. Knowing commands like, which returns information about disk usage quickly, is one of the ways the command line makes programmers more productive. Yet if you're looking for a way to save even more time and make your life even easier, take a look at dust , which isrewritten in Rust with more intuitiveness.

In short, dust is a tool that provides a file's type and metadata. If you trigger dust in a directory, it will report that directory's disk utilization in a couple of ways. It provides a very informative graph that tells you which folder is using the most disk space. If there is a nested folder, you can see the percentage of space used by each folder.

Install dust

You can install dust using Rust's Cargo package manager:

$ cargo install du-dust

Alternately, you might find it in your software repository on Linux, and on macOS, use MacPorts or Homebrew.

Explore dust

Issuing the dust command on a directory returns a graph that shows its contents and what percentage each item holds in a tree format.

$ dust

5.7M ┌── exa │ ██ │ 2 %

5.9M ├── tokei │ ██ │ 2 %

6.1M ├── dust │ ██ │ 2 %

6.2M ├── tldr │ ██ │ 2 %

9.4M ├── fd │ ██ │ 4 %

2.9M │ ┌── exa │ ░░░█ │ 1 %

15M │ ├── rustdoc │ ░███ │ 6 %

18M ├─┴ bin │ ████ │ 7 %

27M ├── rg │ ██████ │ 11 %

1.3M │ ┌── libz-sys-1.1.3.crate │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 0 %

1.4M │ ├── libgit2-sys-0.12.19+1.1.0.crate │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 1 %

4.5M │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 2 %

4.5M │ ┌─┴ cache │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 2 %

1.0M │ │ ┌── git2-0.13.18 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0 %

1.4M │ │ ├── exa-0.10.1 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

1.5M │ │ │ ┌── src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

2.2M │ │ ├─┴ idna-0.2.3 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

1.2M │ │ │ ┌── linux │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0 %

1.6M │ │ │ ┌─┴ linux_like │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

2.6M │ │ │ ┌─┴ unix │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

3.1M │ │ │ ┌─┴ src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

3.1M │ │ ├─┴ libc-0.2.94 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

1.2M │ │ │ ┌── test │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0 %

2.6M │ │ │ ┌─┴ zlib-ng │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

904K │ │ │ │ ┌── vstudio │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0 %

2.0M │ │ │ │ ┌─┴ contrib │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

3.4M │ │ │ ├─┴ zlib │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

6.1M │ │ │ ┌─┴ src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 2 %

6.1M │ │ ├─┴ libz-sys-1.1.3 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 2 %

1.6M │ │ │ ┌── pcre │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

2.5M │ │ │ ┌─┴ deps │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

3.8M │ │ │ ├── src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1 %

7.4M │ │ │ ┌─┴ libgit2 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 3 %

7.6M │ │ ├─┴ libgit2-sys-0.12.19+1.1.0 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 3 %

26M │ │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██████ │ 10 %

26M │ ├─┴ src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██████ │ 10 %

932K │ │ ┌── .cache │ ░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0 %

11M │ │ │ ┌── pack-c3e3a51a17096a3078196f3f014e02e5da6285aa.idx │ ░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓███ │ 4 %

135M │ │ │ ├── pack-c3e3a51a17096a3078196f3f014e02e5da6285aa.pack│ ░░░░░░▓▓███████████████████████████ │ 53 %

147M │ │ │ ┌─┴ pack │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57 %

147M │ │ │ ┌─┴ objects │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57 %

147M │ │ ├─┴ .git │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57 %

147M │ │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823 │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57 %

147M │ ├─┴ index │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57 %

178M ├─┴ registry │ ███████████████████████████████████ │ 69 %

257M ┌─┴ . │██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ 100 %

$

To apply dust to a specific directory:

$ dust ~ / Work /

The -r option shows the output in reverse order, with root at the bottom:

$ dust -r ~ / Work /

Using dust -d 3 returns three levels of subdirectories and their disk utilization:

$ dust -d 3 ~ / Work / wildfly / jaxrs / target / classes

$ dust -d 3 ~ / Work / wildfly / jaxrs / target / classes

4.0K ┌── jaxrs.xml │ █ │ 1 %

4.0K ┌─┴ subsystem-templates │ █ │ 1 %

4.0K │ ┌── org.jboss.as.controller.transform.ExtensionTransformerRegistration│ █ │ 1 %

4.0K │ ├── org.jboss.as.controller.Extension │ █ │ 1 %

8.0K │ ┌─┴ services │ █ │ 2 %

8.0K ├─┴ META-INF │ █ │ 2 %

4.0K │ ┌── jboss-as-jaxrs_1_0.xsd │ ░█ │ 1 %

8.0K │ ├── jboss-as-jaxrs_2_0.xsd │ ░█ │ 2 %

12K ├─┴ schema │ ██ │ 3 %

408K │ ┌── as │ ████████████████████████████████████████ │ 94 %

408K │ ┌─┴ jboss │ ████████████████████████████████████████ │ 94 %

408K ├─┴ org │ ████████████████████████████████████████ │ 94 %

432K ┌─┴ classes │██████████████████████████████████████████ │ 100 %

$

Conclusion

The beauty of dust lies in being a small, simple, and easy-to-understand command. It uses a color scheme to denote the largest subdirectories, making it easy to visualize your directory. It's a popular project, and contributions are welcome.