Replace du with dust on Linux
The dust command is a more intuitive implementation of the du command written in Rust.
du command. Knowing commands like
du, which returns information about disk usage quickly, is one of the ways the command line makes programmers more productive. Yet if you're looking for a way to save even more time and make your life even easier, take a look at dust, which is
du rewritten in Rust with more intuitiveness.
In short,
dust is a tool that provides a file's type and metadata. If you trigger
dust in a directory, it will report that directory's disk utilization in a couple of ways. It provides a very informative graph that tells you which folder is using the most disk space. If there is a nested folder, you can see the percentage of space used by each folder.
Install dust
You can install
dust using Rust's Cargo package manager:
$ cargo install du-dust
Alternately, you might find it in your software repository on Linux, and on macOS, use MacPorts or Homebrew.
Explore dust
Issuing the
dust command on a directory returns a graph that shows its contents and what percentage each item holds in a tree format.
$ dust
5.7M ┌── exa │ ██ │ 2%
5.9M ├── tokei │ ██ │ 2%
6.1M ├── dust │ ██ │ 2%
6.2M ├── tldr │ ██ │ 2%
9.4M ├── fd │ ██ │ 4%
2.9M │ ┌── exa │ ░░░█ │ 1%
15M │ ├── rustdoc │ ░███ │ 6%
18M ├─┴ bin │ ████ │ 7%
27M ├── rg │ ██████ │ 11%
1.3M │ ┌── libz-sys-1.1.3.crate │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 0%
1.4M │ ├── libgit2-sys-0.12.19+1.1.0.crate │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 1%
4.5M │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 2%
4.5M │ ┌─┴ cache │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░█ │ 2%
1.0M │ │ ┌── git2-0.13.18 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0%
1.4M │ │ ├── exa-0.10.1 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
1.5M │ │ │ ┌── src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
2.2M │ │ ├─┴ idna-0.2.3 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
1.2M │ │ │ ┌── linux │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0%
1.6M │ │ │ ┌─┴ linux_like │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
2.6M │ │ │ ┌─┴ unix │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
3.1M │ │ │ ┌─┴ src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
3.1M │ │ ├─┴ libc-0.2.94 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
1.2M │ │ │ ┌── test │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0%
2.6M │ │ │ ┌─┴ zlib-ng │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
904K │ │ │ │ ┌── vstudio │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0%
2.0M │ │ │ │ ┌─┴ contrib │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
3.4M │ │ │ ├─┴ zlib │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
6.1M │ │ │ ┌─┴ src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 2%
6.1M │ │ ├─┴ libz-sys-1.1.3 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 2%
1.6M │ │ │ ┌── pcre │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
2.5M │ │ │ ┌─┴ deps │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
3.8M │ │ │ ├── src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 1%
7.4M │ │ │ ┌─┴ libgit2 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 3%
7.6M │ │ ├─┴ libgit2-sys-0.12.19+1.1.0 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░▓▓▓▓██ │ 3%
26M │ │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823 │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██████ │ 10%
26M │ ├─┴ src │ ░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░██████ │ 10%
932K │ │ ┌── .cache │ ░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓█ │ 0%
11M │ │ │ ┌── pack-c3e3a51a17096a3078196f3f014e02e5da6285aa.idx │ ░░░░░░▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓███ │ 4%
135M │ │ │ ├── pack-c3e3a51a17096a3078196f3f014e02e5da6285aa.pack│ ░░░░░░▓▓███████████████████████████ │ 53%
147M │ │ │ ┌─┴ pack │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57%
147M │ │ │ ┌─┴ objects │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57%
147M │ │ ├─┴ .git │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57%
147M │ │ ┌─┴ github.com-1ecc6299db9ec823 │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57%
147M │ ├─┴ index │ ░░░░░░█████████████████████████████ │ 57%
178M ├─┴ registry │ ███████████████████████████████████ │ 69%
257M ┌─┴ . │██████████████████████████████████████████████████ │ 100%
$
To apply
dust to a specific directory:
$ dust ~/Work/
The
-r option shows the output in reverse order, with root at the bottom:
$ dust -r ~/Work/
Using
dust -d 3 returns three levels of subdirectories and their disk utilization:
$ dust -d 3 ~/Work/wildfly/jaxrs/target/classes
4.0K ┌── jaxrs.xml │ █ │ 1%
4.0K ┌─┴ subsystem-templates │ █ │ 1%
4.0K │ ┌── org.jboss.as.controller.transform.ExtensionTransformerRegistration│ █ │ 1%
4.0K │ ├── org.jboss.as.controller.Extension │ █ │ 1%
8.0K │ ┌─┴ services │ █ │ 2%
8.0K ├─┴ META-INF │ █ │ 2%
4.0K │ ┌── jboss-as-jaxrs_1_0.xsd │ ░█ │ 1%
8.0K │ ├── jboss-as-jaxrs_2_0.xsd │ ░█ │ 2%
12K ├─┴ schema │ ██ │ 3%
408K │ ┌── as │ ████████████████████████████████████████ │ 94%
408K │ ┌─┴ jboss │ ████████████████████████████████████████ │ 94%
408K ├─┴ org │ ████████████████████████████████████████ │ 94%
432K ┌─┴ classes │██████████████████████████████████████████ │ 100%
$
Conclusion
The beauty of
dust lies in being a small, simple, and easy-to-understand command. It uses a color scheme to denote the largest subdirectories, making it easy to visualize your directory. It's a popular project, and contributions are welcome.
Have you used or considered using
dust? If so, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
This looks visually confusing to me. du gives me everything I want to see when I use it.
The command du is fast and simple and works very well for my needs. I am seeing some edge cases where dust could be beneficial, but nothing with a compelling reasons to switch to it.
ncdu is much nicer and doesn't need extra dependencies.