How to open and close directories in the Linux terminal

To open a directory on a computer with a graphical interface, you double-click on a folder. It opens, and you are now "in" that folder.

To open a directory in a terminal, you use the cd command to change your current directory. This essentially opens that folder and places you in it.

$ pwd

/ home / tux



$ ls

example.txt

Documents

Downloads

Music

Pictures

Templates

Videos



$ cd Documents

$ pwd

/ home / tux / Documents