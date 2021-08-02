How to open and close directories in the Linux terminal | Opensource.com

How to open and close directories in the Linux terminal

Learn how to use the cd command to change directories with this Linux tutorial.

02 Aug 2021 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Open a directory
Image credits : 

CC BY-SA Seth Kenlon

x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

To open a directory on a computer with a graphical interface, you double-click on a folder. It opens, and you are now "in" that folder.

To open a directory in a terminal, you use the cd command to change your current directory. This essentially opens that folder and places you in it.

$ pwd 

/home/tux



$ ls

example.txt

Documents

Downloads

Music

Pictures

Templates

Videos



$ cd Documents

$ pwd

/home/tux/Documents

Close a folder

To close a directory on a computer with a graphical interface, you close the window representing that directory.

You don't have to close directories in a terminal, but you can always navigate away from a location you've made your current directory. The cd command, issued alone with no arguments, takes you back home.

bash$ cd

bash$ pwd

/home/tux

 

List files on your computer

Use the Linux terminal to see what files are on your computer

Learn how to use the ls command to list files in the terminal with this Linux tutorial.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
People work on a computer server with devices

20 Linux commands every sysadmin should know

If your application isn't working—or you're just looking for more information—these 20 commands will come in handy.
Rosemary Wang
4 different color terminal windows with code

3 Linux terminals you need to try

Linux gives you the ability to choose the terminal interface you like—not one it imposes.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Linux
Command line

About the author

Seth Kenlon
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is a UNIX geek, free culture advocate, independent multimedia artist, and D&D nerd. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project Slackermedia.
More about me

Recommended reading

Move around your computer
Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer
Person drinking a hot drink at the computer
Set up a VPN server on your Linux PC
List files on your computer
Use the Linux terminal to see what files are on your computer
Free disk space
Use df to check free disk space on Linux
Puzzle pieces coming together to form a computer screen
Kernel tracing with trace-cmd
Check disk usage
Check used disk space on Linux with du

1 Comment, Register or Log in to post a comment.

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 02 Aug 2021

It's also helpful to know the shorthand for moving up in the directory structure.

cd ../
takes you up one level,
cd ../../
takes you up two levels, and so on.

Creative Commons License