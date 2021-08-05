Rename a file in the Linux terminal | Opensource.com

Rename a file in the Linux terminal

To rename a file in the terminal, move the file with mv from itself to itself with a new name. Here's an example.

05 Aug 2021 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
rename files
Image credits : 

CC BY-SA Seth Kenlon

To rename a file on a computer with a graphical interface, you open a window, find the file you want to rename, click on its name (or right-click and select the option to rename), and then enter a new name.

To rename a file in the terminal, you actually move the file with mv, but you move the file from itself to itself with a new name.

This example renames example.txt to file.txt:

$ mv example.txt file.txt

Because they both use the same command, you can combine rename with a move. For instance, when moving example.txt to Documents, you could also rename it:

$ mv example.txt ~/Documents/file.txt

 

Move around your computer

Use the Linux terminal to navigate throughout your computer

Learn to navigate from directory to directory in the Linux terminal.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Files in a folder

How to move a file in Linux

Whether you're new to moving files in Linux or experienced, you'll learn something in this in-depth writeup.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Penguins

24 Linux desktops you need to try

Gotta catch them all!
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

