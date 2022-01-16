Solve Wordle using the Linux command line | Opensource.com

Solve Wordle using the Linux command line

Use the Linux grep and fgrep commands to win your favorite word-based guessing games.

16 Jan 2022 Jim Hall (Correspondent) Feed
Linux keys on the keyboard for a desktop computer
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

I've recently become a little obsessed with an online word puzzle game in which you have six attempts to guess a random five-letter word. The word changes every day, and you can only play once per day. After each guess, each of the letters in your guess is highlighted: gray means that letter does not appear in the mystery word, yellow means that letter appears in the word but not at that position, and green means the letter appears in the word at that correct position.

Here's how you can use the Linux command line to help you play guessing games like Wordle. I used this method to help me solve the January 6 puzzle:

First try

Linux systems keep a dictionary of words in the /usr/share/dict/words file. This is a very long plain text file. My system's words file has over 479,800 entries in it. The file contains both plain words and proper nouns (names, places, and so on).

To start my first guess, I just want a list of plain words that are exactly five letters long. To do that, I use this grep command:

$ grep '^[a-z][a-z][a-z][a-z][a-z]$' /usr/share/dict/words > myguess

The grep command uses regular expressions to perform searches. You can do a lot with regular expressions, but to help me solve Wordle, I only need the basics: The ^ means the start of a line, and the $ means the end of a line. In between, I've specified five instances of [a-z], which indicates any lowercase letter from a to z.

I can also use the wc command to see my list of possible words is "only" 15,000 words:

$ wc -l myguess

15034 myguess

From that list, I picked a random five-letter word: acres. The a was set to yellow, meaning that letter exists somewhere in the mystery word but not in the first position. The other letters are gray, so I know they don't exist in the word of the day.

acres.png

acres word attempt

Jim Hall (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Second try

For my next guess, I want to get a list of all words that contain an a, but not in the first position. My list should also not include the letters c, r, e, or s. Let's break this down into steps:

To get a list of all words with an a, I use the fgrep (fixed strings grep) command. The fgrep command also searches for text like grep, but without using regular expressions:

$ fgrep a myguess > myguess2

That brings my possible list of next guesses down from 15,000 words to 6,600 words:

$ wc -l myguess myguess2

 15034 myguess

  6634 myguess2

 21668 total

But that list of words also includes the letter a in the first position, which I don't want. The game already indicated the letter a exists in some other position. I can modify my command with grep to look for words containing some other letter in the first position. That narrows my possible guesses to just 5,500 words:

$ fgrep a myguess | grep '^[b-z]' > myguess2

$ wc -l myguess myguess2

 15034 myguess

  5566 myguess2

 20600 total

But I know the mystery word also does not include the letters c, r, e, or s. I can use another grep command to omit those letters from the search:

$ fgrep a myguess | grep '^[b-z]' | grep -v '[cres]' > myguess2

$ wc -l myguess myguess2

15034 myguess

 1257 myguess2

16291 total

The -v option means to invert the search, so grep will only return the lines that do not match the regular expression [cres] or the single list of letters c, r, e, or s. With this extra grep command, I've narrowed my next guess considerably to only 1,200 possible words with an a somewhere but not in the first position, and that do not contain c, r, e, or s.

After viewing the list, I decided to try the word balmy.

balmy.png

balmy word attempt

Jim Hall (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Third try

This time, the letters b and a were highlighted in green, meaning I have those letters in the correct position. The letter l was yellow, so that letter exists somewhere else in the word, but not in that position. The letters m and y are gray, so I can eliminate those from my next guess.

To identify my next list of possible words, I can use another set of grep commands. I know the word starts with ba, so I can begin my search there:

$ grep '^ba' myguess2 > myguess3

$ wc -l myguess3

77 myguess3

That's only 77 words! I can narrow that further by looking for words that also contain the letter l in anywhere but the third position:

$ grep '^ba[^l]' myguess2 > myguess3

$ wc -l myguess3

61 myguess3

The ^ inside the square brackets [^l] means not this list of letters, so not the letter l. That brings my list of possible words to 61, not all of which contain the letter l, which I can eliminate using another grep search:

$ grep '^ba[^l]' myguess2 | fgrep l > myguess3

$ wc -l myguess3

10 myguess3

Some of those words might contain the letters m and y, which are not in today's mystery word. I can remove those from my list of guesses with one more inverted grep search:

$ grep '^ba[^l]' myguess2 | fgrep l | grep -v '[my]' > myguess3

$ wc -l myguess3

7 myguess3

My list of possible words is very short now, only seven words!

$ cat myguess3

babul

bailo

bakal

bakli

banal

bauld

baulk

I'll pick banal as a likely word for my next guess, which happened to be correct.

banal.png

banal word attempt

Jim Hall (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The power of regular expressions

The Linux command line provides powerful tools to help you do real work. The grep and fgrep commands offer great flexibility in scanning lists of words. For a word-based guessing game, grep helped identify a list of 15,000 possible words of the day. After guessing and knowing what letters did and did not appear in the mystery word, grep and fgrep helped narrow the options to 1,200 words and then only seven words. That's the power of the command line.

Hand putting a Linux file folder into a drawer

How to use the Linux grep command

Learn the basics on searching for info in your files, then download our cheat sheet for a quick reference guide to grep and regex.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Math formulas in green writing

Play a fun math game with Linux commands

Play the numbers game from the popular British game show "Countdown" at home.
Jim Hall (Correspondent)
Gaming with penguin pawns

3 ways to play video games on Linux

If you're ready to put down the popcorn and experience games from all angles, start gaming on Linux.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)

Topics

Gaming
Linux

About the author

photo of Jim Hall
Jim Hall - Jim Hall is an open source software advocate and developer, best known for usability testing in GNOME and as the founder + project coordinator of FreeDOS. At work, Jim is CEO of Hallmentum, an IT executive consulting company that provides hands-on IT Leadership training, workshops, and coaching.
More about me

Recommended reading

5 pengiuns floating on iceburg
What makes Linux the sustainable OS
new techie gadgets representing innovation
How to build an open source metaverse
Command line prompt
Run containers on Linux without sudo in Podman
Person using a laptop
Send desktop notifications and reminders from Linux terminal
Business woman on laptop sitting in front of window
Create bookmarks for your PDF with pdftk
Penguin driving a car with a yellow background
10 reasons to love Linux in 2021
Creative Commons License