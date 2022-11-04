How to iterate over tables in Lua

In the Lua programming language, an array is called a table. A table is used in Lua to store data. If you're storing a lot of data in a structured way, it's useful to know your options for retrieving that data when you need it.

Creating a table in Lua

To create a table in Lua, you instantiate the table with an arbitrary name:

mytable = { }

There are different ways you can structure your data in a table. You could fill it with values, essentially creating a list (called a list in some languages):

mytable = { 'zombie' , 'apocalypse' }

Or you could create an associated array (called a map or dictionary in some languages). You can add arbitrary keys to the table using dot notation. You can also add a value to that key the same way you add a value to a variable:

myarray = { }

myarray. baz = 'happy'

myarray. qux = 'halloween'

You can add verification with the assert() function:

assert ( myarray. baz == 'happy' , 'unexpected value in myarray.baz' )

assert ( myarray. qux == 'halloween' , 'unexpected value in myarray.qux' ) myarray.myarray.

You now have two tables: a list-style mytable and an associative array-style myarray .

Iterating over a table with pairs

Lua's pairs() function extracts key and value pairs from a table.

print ( 'pairs of myarray:' )



for k , v in pairs ( myarray ) do

print ( k , v )

end

Here's the output:

pairs of myarray :

baz happy

qux halloween

If there are no keys in a table, Lua uses an index. For instance, the mytable table contains the values zombie and apocalypse . It contains no keys, but Lua can improvise:

print ( 'pairs of mytable:' )



for k , v in pairs ( mytable ) do

print ( k , v )

end

Here's the output:

1 zombie

2 apocalypse

Iterating over a table with ipairs

To account for the fact that tables without keys are common, Lua also provides the ipairs function. This function extracts the index and the value:

print ( 'ipairs of mytable:' )



for i , v in ipairs ( mytable ) do

print ( i , v )

end

The output is, in this case, the same as the output of pairs :

1 zombie

2 apocalypse

However, watch what happens when you add a key and value pair to mytable :

mytable. surprise = 'this value has a key'



print ( 'ipairs of mytable:' )



for i , v in ipairs ( mytable ) do

print ( i , v )

end

Lua ignores the key and value because ipairs retrieves only indexed entries:

1 zombie

2 apocalypse

The key and value pair, however, have been stored in the table:

print ( 'pairs of mytable:' )



for k , v in ipairs ( mytable ) do

print ( k , v )

end

The output:

1 zombie

2 apocalypse

surprise this value has a key

Retrieving arbitrary values

You don't have to iterate over a table to get data out of it. You can call arbitrary data by either index or key:

print ( 'call by index:' )

print ( mytable [ 2 ] )

print ( mytable [ 1 ] )

print ( myarray [ 2 ] )

print ( myarray [ 1 ] )



print ( 'call by key:' )

print ( myarray [ 'qux' ] )

print ( myarray [ 'baz' ] )

print ( mytable [ 'surprise' ] )

The output:

call by index :

apocalypse

zombie

nil

nil



call by key :

halloween

happy

this value has a key

Data structures

Sometimes using a Lua table makes a lot more sense than trying to keep track of dozens of individual variables. Once you understand how to structure and retrieve data in a language, you're empowered to generate complex data in an organized and safe way.