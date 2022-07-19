Turn your Python script into a command-line application

I've written, used, and seen a lot of loose scripts in my career. They start with someone that needs to semi-automate some task. After a while, they grow. They can change hands many times in their lifetime. I've often wished for a more command-line tool-like feeling in those scripts. But how hard is it really to bump the quality level from a one-off script to a proper tool? It turns out it's not that hard in Python.

Scaffolding

In this article, I start with a little Python snippet. I'll drop it into a scaffold module, and extend it with click to accept command-line arguments.

#!/usr/bin/python



from glob import glob

from os . path import join , basename

from shutil import move

from datetime import datetime

from os import link , unlink



LATEST = 'latest.txt'

ARCHIVE = '/Users/mark/archive'

INCOMING = '/Users/mark/incoming'

TPATTERN = '%Y-%m-%d'



def transmogrify_filename ( fname ) :

bname = basename ( fname )

ts = datetime . now ( ) . strftime ( TPATTERN )

return '-' . join ( [ ts , bname ] )



def set_current_latest ( file ) :

latest = join ( ARCHIVE , LATEST )

try :

unlink ( latest )

except :

pass

link ( file , latest )



def rotate_file ( source ) :

target = join ( ARCHIVE , transmogrify_filename ( source ) )

move ( source , target )

set_current_latest ( target )



def rotoscope ( ) :

file_no = 0

folder = join ( INCOMING , '*.txt' )

print ( f 'Looking in {INCOMING}' )

for file in glob ( folder ) :

rotate_file ( file )

print ( f 'Rotated: {file}' )

file_no = file_no + 1

print ( f 'Total files rotated: {file_no}' )



if __name__ == '__main__' :

print ( 'This is rotoscope 0.4.1. Bleep, bloop.' )

rotoscope ( )

More Python resources

All non-inline code samples in this article refer to a specific version of the code you can find at https://codeberg.org/ofosos/rotoscope. Every commit in that repo describes some meaningful step in the course of this how-to article.

This snippet does a few things:

Check whether there are any text files in the path specified in INCOMING

If it exists, it creates a new filename with the current timestamp and moves the file to ARCHIVE

Delete the current ARCHIVE/latest.txt link and create a new one pointing to the file just added

As an example, this is pretty small, but it gives you an idea of the process.

Create an application with pyscaffold

First, you need to install the scaffold , click , and tox Python modules.

$ python3 -m pip install scaffold click tox

After installing scaffold , change to the directory where the example rotoscope project resides, and then execute the following command:

$ putup rotoscope -p rotoscope \

--force --no-skeleton -n rotoscope \

-d 'Move some files around.' -l GLWT \

-u http: // codeberg.org / ofosos / rotoscope \

--save-config --pre-commit --markdown

Pyscaffold overwrote my README.md , so restore it from Git:

$ git checkout README.md

Pyscaffold set up a complete sample project in the docs hierarchy, which I won't cover here but feel free to explore it later. Besides that, Pyscaffold can also provide you with continuous integration (CI) templates in your project.