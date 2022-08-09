A guide to JVM interpretation and compilation

Java is a platform-independent language. Programs are converted to bytecode after compilation. This bytecode gets converted to machine code at runtime. An interpreter emulates the execution of bytecode instructions for the abstract machine on a specific physical machine. Just-in-time (JIT) compilation happens at some point during execution, and ahead-of-time (AOT) compilation happens during build time.

This article explains when an interpreter comes into play and when JIT and AOT will occur. I also discuss the trade-offs between JIT and AOT.

Source code, bytecode, machine code

Applications are generally written using a programming language like C, C++, or Java. The set of instructions written using high-level programming languages is called source code. Source code is human readable. To execute it on the target machine, source code needs to be converted to machine code, which is machine readable. Source code is typically converted into machine code by a compiler.

In Java, however, the source code is first converted into an intermediate form called bytecode. This bytecode is platform independent, which is why Java is well known as a platform-independent programming language. The primary Java compiler javac converts the Java source code into bytecode. Then, the bytecode is interpreted by the interpreter.

Here is a small Hello.java program:

//Hello.java

public class Hello {



public static void main ( String [ ] args ) {

System . out . println ( "Inside Hello World!" ) ;

}

} Hellomainargs

Compile it using javac to generate a Hello.class file containing the bytecode.

$ javac Hello. java

$ ls

Hello. class Hello. java

Now, use javap to disassemble the content of the Hello.class file. The output of javap depends on the options used. If you don't choose any options, it prints basic information, including which source file this class file is compiled from, the package name, public and protected fields, and methods of the class.

class

Compiled from "Hello.java"

public class Hello {

public Hello ( ) ;

public static void main ( java. lang . String [ ] ) ;

} $ javap Hello.Compiled fromHelloHellomainjava.

To see the bytecode content in the .class file, use the -c option:

$ javap -c Hello.class

Compiled from "Hello.java"

public class Hello {

public Hello ( ) ;

Code:

0 : aload_0

1 : invokespecial #1 // Method java/lang/Object."<init>":()V

4 : return



public static void main ( java.lang.String [ ] ) ;

Code:

0 : getstatic #2 // Field java/lang/System.out:Ljava/io/PrintStream;

3 : ldc #3 // String Inside Hello World!

5 : invokevirtual #4 // Method

java / io / PrintStream.println: ( Ljava / lang / String; ) V

8 : return

}

To get more detailed information, use the -v option:

$ javap - v Hello. class

Interpreter, JIT, AOT

The interpreter is responsible for emulating the execution of bytecode instructions for the abstract machine on a specific physical machine. When compiling source code using javac and executing using the java command, the interpreter operates during runtime and serves its purpose.

$ javac Hello. java

$ java Hello

Inside Hello World !

The JIT compiler also operates at runtime. When the interpreter interprets a Java program, another component, called a runtime profiler, is silently monitoring the program's execution to observe which portion of the code is getting interpreted and how many times. These statistics help detect the hotspots of the program, that is, those portions of code frequently being interpreted. Once they're interpreted above a set threshold, they are eligible to be converted into machine code directly by the JIT compiler. The JIT compiler is also known as a profile-guided compiler. Conversion of bytecode to native code happens on the fly, hence the name just-in-time. JIT reduces overhead of the interpreter emulating the same set of instructions to machine code.

The AOT compiler compiles code during build time. Generating frequently interpreted and JIT-compiled code at build time improves the warm-up time of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). This compiler was introduced in Java 9 as an experimental feature. The jaotc tool uses the Graal compiler, which is itself written in Java, for AOT compilation.

Here's a sample use case for a Hello program:

//Hello.java

public class Hello {





public static void main ( String [ ] args ) {

System . out . println ( "Inside Hello World!" ) ;

}

}





$ javac Hello. java

$ jaotc -- output libHello. so Hello. class

$ java - XX :+ UnlockExperimentalVMOptions - XX : AOTLibrary = . / libHello. so Hello

Inside Hello World ! Hellomainargs$ javac Hello.$ jaotcoutput libHello.Hello.$ javaXXUnlockExperimentalVMOptionsXXAOTLibrarylibHello.HelloInside Hello World

When do interpreting and compiling come into play: an example

This example illustrates when Java uses an interpreter and when JIT and AOT pitch in. Consider a simple Java program, Demo.java :

//Demo.java

public class Demo {

public int square ( int i ) throws Exception {

return ( i * i ) ;

}





public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws Exception {

for ( int i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; i ++ ) {

System . out . println ( "call " + Integer . valueOf ( i ) ) ;

long a = System . nanoTime ( ) ;

Int r = new Demo ( ) . square ( i ) ;

System . out . println ( "Square(i) = " + r ) ;

long b = System . nanoTime ( ) ;

System . out . println ( "elapsed= " + ( b - a ) ) ;

System . out . println ( "--------------------------------" ) ;

}

}

} DemosquaremainargsInt rDemo

This simple program has a main method that creates a Demo object instance, and calls the method square , which displays the square root of the for loop iteration value. Now, compile and run the code:

java

$ java Demo

1 iteration

Square ( i ) = 1

= 8432439

--------------------------------

2 iteration

Square ( i ) = 4

= 54631

--------------------------------

.

.

.

--------------------------------

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 66498

-------------------------------- $ javac Demo.$ java DemoiterationSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time taken

The question now is whether the output is a result of the interpreter, JIT, or AOT. In this case, it's wholly interpreted. How did I conclude that? Well, to get JIT to contribute to the compilation, the hotspots of the code must be interpreted above a defined threshold. Then and only then are those pieces of code queued for JIT compilation. To find the threshold for JDK 11:

- XX :+ PrintFlagsFinal - version | grep CompileThreshold

intx CompileThreshold = 10000 { pd product } { default }

[ ... ]

openjdk version "11.0.13" 2021 - 10 - 19

OpenJDK Environment 18.9 ( build 11.0.13 + 8 )

OpenJDK 64 - Bit Server VM 18.9 ( build 11.0.13 + 8 , mixed mode, sharing ) $ javaXXPrintFlagsFinalversiongrep CompileThresholdintx CompileThresholdpd product...openjdk versionOpenJDK Runtime build 11.0.13OpenJDKBit Server VMbuild 11.0.13, mixed mode, sharing

The above output demonstrates that a particular piece of code should be interpreted 10,000 times to be eligible for JIT compilation. Can this threshold be manually tuned, and is there some JVM flag that indicates whether a method is JIT compiled? Yes, there are multiple options to serve this purpose.

One option for learning whether a method is JIT compiled is -XX:+PrintCompilation . Along with this option, the flag -Xbatch provides the output in a more readable way. If both interpretation and JIT are happening in parallel, the -Xbatch flag helps distinguish the output of both. Use these flags as follows:

- Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation Demo

34 1 b 3 java. util . concurrent . ConcurrentHashMap :: tabAt ( 22 bytes )

35 2 n 0 jdk. internal . misc . Unsafe :: getObjectVolatile ( native )

35 3 b 3 java. lang . Object ::< init > ( 1 bytes )

[ ... ]

210 269 n 0 java. lang . reflect . Array :: newArray ( native ) ( static )

211 270 b 3 java. lang . String :: substring ( 58 bytes )

[ ... ]

--------------------------------

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 50150

-------------------------------- $ javaXbatchXXPrintCompilation Demojava.tabAtbytesjdk.getObjectVolatilejava.initbytes...java.newArrayjava.substringbytes...iterationSquare Time taken

The output of the above command is too lengthy, so I've truncated the middle portion. Note that along with the Demo program code, the JDKs internal class functions are also getting compiled. This is why the output is so lengthy. Because my focus is Demo.java code, I'll use an option that can minimize the output by excluding the internal package functions. The command - XX:CompileCommandFile disables JIT for internal classes:

$ java - Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation - XX : CompileCommandFile = hotspot_compiler Demo

The file hotspot_compiler referenced by -XX:CompileCommandFile contains this code to exclude specific packages:

$ cat hotspot_compiler

quiet

exclude java /* *

exclude jdk/* *

exclude sun/* *

In the first line, quiet instructs the JVM not to write anything about excluded classes. To tune the JIT threshold, use -XX:CompileThreshold with the value set to 5, meaning that after interpreting five times, it's time for JIT:

- Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation - XX : CompileCommandFile = hotspot_compiler \

- XX : CompileThreshold = 5 Demo

47 1 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( LLLLLL ) L ( native )

( static )

47 2 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: invokeBasic ( LLLLL ) L ( native )

47 3 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToSpecial ( LLLLLLL ) L ( native )

( static )

48 4 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( L ) I ( native ) ( static )

48 5 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: invokeBasic ( ) I ( native )

48 6 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToSpecial ( LL ) I ( native )

( static )

[ ... ]

1 iteration

69 40 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( ILIIL ) I ( native )

( static )

[ ... ]

Square ( i ) = 1

78 48 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( ILIJL ) I ( native )

( static )

79 49 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: invokeBasic ( ILIJ ) I ( native )

[ ... ]

86 54 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: invokeBasic ( J ) L ( native )

87 55 n 0 java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToSpecial ( LJL ) L ( native )

( static )

= 8962738

--------------------------------

2 iteration

Square ( i ) = 4

= 26759

--------------------------------



10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 26492

-------------------------------- $ javaXbatchXXPrintCompilationXXCompileCommandFilehotspot_compiler \XXCompileThresholdDemojava.linkToStaticLLLLLLjava.invokeBasicLLLLLjava.linkToSpecialLLLLLLLjava.linkToStaticjava.invokeBasicjava.linkToSpecialLL...iterationjava.linkToStaticILIIL...Squarejava.linkToStaticILIJLjava.invokeBasicILIJ...java.invokeBasicjava.linkToSpecialLJL Time takeniterationSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time taken

The output is still not different from interpreted output! This is because, as per Oracle's documentation, the -XX:CompileThreshold flag is effective only when TieredCompilation is disabled:

- Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation - XX : CompileCommandFile = hotspot_compiler \

- XX :- TieredCompilation - XX : CompileThreshold = 5 Demo

124 1 n java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( LLLLLL ) L ( native ) ( static )

127 2 n java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: invokeBasic ( LLLLL ) L ( native )

[ ... ]

1 iteration

187 40 n java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( ILIIL ) I ( native ) ( static )

[ ... ]

( native ) ( static )

212 54 n java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: invokeBasic ( J ) L ( native )

212 55 n java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToSpecial ( LJL ) L ( native ) ( static )

= 12337415

[ ... ]

--------------------------------

4 iteration

Square ( i ) = 16

= 37183

--------------------------------

5 iteration

214 56 b Demo ::< init > ( 5 bytes )

215 57 b Demo :: square ( 16 bytes )

Square ( i ) = 25

= 983002

--------------------------------

6 iteration

Square ( i ) = 36

= 81589

[ ... ]

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 52393 $ javaXbatchXXPrintCompilationXXCompileCommandFilehotspot_compiler \XXTieredCompilationXXCompileThresholdDemon java.linkToStaticLLLLLLn java.invokeBasicLLLLL...iterationn java.linkToStaticILIIL...n java.invokeBasicn java.linkToSpecialLJL Time taken...iterationSquare Time takeniterationb Demoinitbytesb DemosquarebytesSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time taken...iterationSquare Time taken

This section of code is now JIT compiled after the fifth interpretation:

--------------------------------

5 iteration

214 56 b Demo ::< init > ( 5 bytes )

215 57 b Demo :: square ( 16 bytes )

Square ( i ) = 25

= 983002

-------------------------------- iterationb Demoinitbytesb DemosquarebytesSquare Time taken

Along with the square() method, the constructor is also getting JIT compiled because there is a Demo instance inside the for loop before calling square() . Hence, it will also reach the threshold and be JIT compiled. This example illustrates when JIT comes into play after interpretation.

To see the compiled version of the code, use the -XX:+PrintAssembly flag , which works only if there is a disassembler in the library path. For OpenJDK, use the hsdis disassembler. Download a suitable disassembler library— in this case, hsdis-amd64.so — and place it under Java_HOME/lib/server . Make sure to use -XX:+UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions before -XX:+PrintAssembly . Otherwise, JVM will give you a warning.

The entire command is as follows:

- Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation - XX : CompileCommandFile = hotspot_compiler \ - XX :- TieredCompilation - XX : CompileThreshold = 5 - XX :+ UnlockDiagnosticVMOptions \ - XX :+ PrintAssembly Demo

[ ... ]

5 iteration

178 56 b Demo ::< init > ( 5 bytes )

Compiled method ( c2 ) 178 56 Demo ::< init > ( 5 bytes )

total in heap [ 0x00007fd4d08dad10,0x00007fd4d08dafe0 ] = 720

relocation [ 0x00007fd4d08dae88,0x00007fd4d08daea0 ] = 24

[ ... ]

handler table [ 0x00007fd4d08dafc8,0x00007fd4d08dafe0 ] = 24

[ ... ]

dependencies [ 0x00007fd4d08db3c0,0x00007fd4d08db3c8 ] = 8

handler table [ 0x00007fd4d08db3c8,0x00007fd4d08db3f8 ] = 48

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Demo. square ( I ) I [ 0x00007fd4d08db1c0, 0x00007fd4d08db2b8 ] 248 bytes

[ Entry ]

[ Constants ]

# { method } { 0x00007fd4b841f4b0 } 'square' '(I)I' in 'Demo'

# this : rsi : rsi = 'Demo'

# parm0 : rdx = int

# [ sp + 0x20 ] ( sp of caller )

[ ... ]

[ Code ]

0x00007fd4d08db280 : movabs $0x0, % rbx ; { no_reloc }

0x00007fd4d08db28a : jmpq 0x00007fd4d08db28a ; { runtime_call }

0x00007fd4d08db28f : movabs $0x0, % rbx ; { static_stub }

0x00007fd4d08db299 : jmpq 0x00007fd4d08db299 ; { runtime_call }

[ Handler ]

0x00007fd4d08db29e : jmpq 0x00007fd4d08bb880 ; { runtime_call ExceptionBlob }

[ Deopt Handler Code ]

0x00007fd4d08db2a3 : callq 0x00007fd4d08db2a8

0x00007fd4d08db2a8 : subq $0x5, ( % rsp )

0x00007fd4d08db2ad : jmpq 0x00007fd4d08a01a0 ; { runtime_call DeoptimizationBlob }

0x00007fd4d08db2b2 : hlt

0x00007fd4d08db2b3 : hlt

0x00007fd4d08db2b4 : hlt

0x00007fd4d08db2b5 : hlt

0x00007fd4d08db2b6 : hlt

0x00007fd4d08db2b7 : hlt

ImmutableOopMap { rbp = NarrowOop } pc offsets : 96

ImmutableOopMap { } pc offsets : 112

ImmutableOopMap { rbp = Oop } pc offsets : 148 Square ( i ) = 25

= 2567698

--------------------------------

6 iteration

Square ( i ) = 36

= 76752

[ ... ]

--------------------------------

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 52888 $ javaXbatchXXPrintCompilationXXCompileCommandFilehotspot_compiler \XXTieredCompilationXXCompileThresholdXXUnlockDiagnosticVMOptions \XXPrintAssembly Demo...iterationb DemoinitbytesCompiled methodc2Demoinitbytestotal in heap0x00007fd4d08dad10,0x00007fd4d08dafe0relocation0x00007fd4d08dae88,0x00007fd4d08daea0...handler table0x00007fd4d08dafc8,0x00007fd4d08dafe0...dependencies0x00007fd4d08db3c0,0x00007fd4d08db3c8handler table0x00007fd4d08db3c8,0x00007fd4d08db3f8Demo.0x00007fd4d08db1c0, 0x00007fd4d08db2b8bytesEntry Point Constantsmethod0x00007fd4b841f4b0inrsirsi# parm0rdxsp0x20sp of caller... Stub Code0x00007fd4d08db280movabs $0x0,rbxno_reloc0x00007fd4d08db28ajmpq 0x00007fd4d08db28aruntime_call0x00007fd4d08db28fmovabs $0x0,rbxstatic_stub0x00007fd4d08db299jmpq 0x00007fd4d08db299runtime_call Exception Handler0x00007fd4d08db29ejmpq 0x00007fd4d08bb880runtime_call ExceptionBlobDeopt Handler Code0x00007fd4d08db2a3callq 0x00007fd4d08db2a80x00007fd4d08db2a8subq $0x5,rsp0x00007fd4d08db2adjmpq 0x00007fd4d08a01a0runtime_call DeoptimizationBlob0x00007fd4d08db2b2hlt0x00007fd4d08db2b3hlt0x00007fd4d08db2b4hlt0x00007fd4d08db2b5hlt0x00007fd4d08db2b6hlt0x00007fd4d08db2b7hltImmutableOopMaprbpNarrowOoppc offsetsImmutableOopMappc offsetsImmutableOopMaprbpOoppc offsetsSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time taken...iterationSquare Time taken

The output is lengthy, so I've included only the output related to Demo.java .

Now it's time for AOT compilation. This option was introduced in JDK9. AOT is a static compiler to generate the .so library. With AOT, the interested classes can be compiled to create an .so library that can be directly executed instead of interpreting or JIT compiling. If JVM doesn't find any AOT-compiled code, the usual interpretation and JIT compilation takes place.

The command used for AOT compilation is as follows:

$ jaotc -- output = libDemo. so Demo. class

To see the symbols in the shared library, use the following:

$ nm libDemo. so

To use the generated .so library, use -XX:AOTLibrary along with -XX:+UnlockExperimentalVMOptions as follows:

- XX :+ UnlockExperimentalVMOptions - XX : AOTLibrary = . / libDemo. so Demo

1 iteration

Square ( i ) = 1

= 7831139

--------------------------------

2 iteration

Square ( i ) = 4

= 36619

[ ... ]

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 42085 $ javaXXUnlockExperimentalVMOptionsXXAOTLibrarylibDemo.DemoiterationSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time taken...iterationSquare Time taken

This output looks as if it is an interpreted version itself. To make sure that the AOT compiled code is utilized, use -XX:+PrintAOT :

- XX :+ UnlockExperimentalVMOptions - XX : AOTLibrary = . / libDemo. so - XX :+ PrintAOT Demo

28 1 loaded . / libDemo. so aot library

80 1 aot [ 1 ] Demo. main ( [ Ljava / lang / String ; ) V

80 2 aot [ 1 ] Demo. square ( I ) I

80 3 aot [ 1 ] Demo. < init > ( ) V

1 iteration

Square ( i ) = 1

= 7252921

--------------------------------

2 iteration

Square ( i ) = 4

= 57443

[ ... ]

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 53586 $ javaXXUnlockExperimentalVMOptionsXXAOTLibrarylibDemo.XXPrintAOT Demoloaded .libDemo.aot libraryaotDemo.LjavalangaotDemo.aotDemo.inititerationSquare Time takeniterationSquare Time taken...iterationSquare Time taken

Just to make sure that JIT compilation hasn't happened, use the following:

- XX :+ UnlockExperimentalVMOptions - Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation \ - XX : CompileCommandFile = hotspot_compiler - XX :- TieredCompilation \ - XX : CompileThreshold = 3 - XX : AOTLibrary = . / libDemo. so - XX :+ PrintAOT Demo

19 1 loaded . / libDemo. so aot library

77 1 aot [ 1 ] Demo. square ( I ) I

77 2 aot [ 1 ] Demo. main ( [ Ljava / lang / String ; ) V

77 3 aot [ 1 ] Demo. < init > ( ) V

77 2 aot [ 1 ] Demo. main ( [ Ljava / lang / String ; ) V made not entrant

[ ... ]

4 iteration

Square ( i ) = 16

= 43366

[ ... ]

10 iteration

Square ( i ) = 100

= 59554 $ javaXXUnlockExperimentalVMOptionsXbatchXXPrintCompilation \XXCompileCommandFilehotspot_compilerXXTieredCompilation \XXCompileThresholdXXAOTLibrarylibDemo.XXPrintAOT Demoloaded .libDemo.aot libraryaotDemo.aotDemo.LjavalangaotDemo.initaotDemo.LjavalangV made not entrant...iterationSquare Time taken...iterationSquare Time taken

If any small change is made to the source code subjected to AOT, it's important to ensure that the corresponding .so is created again. Otherwise, the stale AOT-compiled .so won't have any effect. For example, make a small change to the square function such that now it's calculating cube:

//Demo.java

public class Demo {



public int square ( int i ) throws Exception {

return ( i * i * i ) ;

}



public static void main ( String [ ] args ) throws Exception {

for ( int i = 1 ; i <= 10 ; i ++ ) {

System . out . println ( "" + Integer . valueOf ( i ) + " iteration" ) ;

long start = System . nanoTime ( ) ;

int r = new Demo ( ) . square ( i ) ;

System . out . println ( "Square(i) = " + r ) ;

long end = System . nanoTime ( ) ;

System . out . println ( "Time taken= " + ( end - start ) ) ;

System . out . println ( "--------------------------------" ) ;

}

}

} DemosquaremainargsstartDemoendendstart

Now, compile Demo.java again:

$ java Demo. java

But, don't create libDemo.so using jaotc . Instead, use this command:

- XX :+ UnlockExperimentalVMOptions - Xbatch - XX :+ PrintCompilation - XX : CompileCommandFile = hotspot_compiler - XX :- TieredCompilation - XX : CompileThreshold = 3 - XX : AOTLibrary = . / libDemo. so - XX :+ PrintAOT Demo

20 1 loaded . / libDemo. so aot library

74 1 n java. lang . invoke . MethodHandle :: linkToStatic ( LLLLLL ) L ( native ) ( static )

2 iteration

sqrt ( i ) = 8

= 43838

--------------------------------

3 iteration

137 56 b Demo ::< init > ( 5 bytes )

138 57 b Demo :: square ( 6 bytes )

sqrt ( i ) = 27

= 534649

--------------------------------

4 iteration

sqrt ( i ) = 64

= 51916

[ ... ]

10 iteration

sqrt ( i ) = 1000

= 47132 $ javaXXUnlockExperimentalVMOptionsXbatchXXPrintCompilationXXCompileCommandFilehotspot_compilerXXTieredCompilationXXCompileThresholdXXAOTLibrarylibDemo.XXPrintAOT Demoloaded .libDemo.aot libraryn java.linkToStaticLLLLLLiterationsqrt Time takeniterationb Demoinitbytesb Demosquarebytessqrt Time takeniterationsqrt Time taken...iterationsqrt Time taken

Though the old version of libDemo.so is loaded, JVM detected it as a stale one. Every time a .class file is created, a fingerprint goes into the class file, and a class fingerprint is kept in the AOT library. Because the class fingerprint is different from the one in the AOT library, AOT-compiled native code is not used. Instead, the method is now JIT compiled, because the -XX:CompileThreshold is set to 3.

AOT or JIT?

If you are aiming to reduce the warm-up time of the JVM, use AOT, which reduces the burden during runtime. The catch is that AOT will not have enough data to decide which piece of code needs to be precompiled to native code. By contrast, JIT pitches in during runtime and impacts the warm-up time. However, it will have enough profiling data to compile and decompile the code more efficiently.