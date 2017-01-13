Top 5 articles of the week: January 13

Jen Wike Huger - Jen Wike Huger is the Content Manager for Opensource.com. She manages the publication calendar, coordinates the editing team, and guides new and current writers. Follow her on Twitter @jenwike, and see her extended portfolio at Jen.io.
Top 5: Most common Linux issues, Exercism for programming skills, and more

Posted 13 Jan 2017
Top 5 articles of the week on Opensource.com
In this week's Top 5, we highlight common Linux issues, Exercism to improve your programming skills, how to get started as an open source programmer, a few to-do list managers, and Clang-format for clean code.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Using Clang-format to ensure clean, consistent code

This article touts the merits of clean and consistent code saying it makes the code base easier to read, reduces nonfunctional changes to fix inconsistent style, and outlines expectations for code submissions. Learn how with Clang-format.

4. 3 to-do list managers for the Linux command line

Scott Nesbitt reviews iKog, Todolist, and Yokadi.

3. How to get started as an open source programmer

Seth Kenlon dives into the world of open source programming, giving readers a primer on what it takes to get started, punctuated with excellent tips. Although this article is aimed at beginners, those still fairly new to open source will find it helpful.

2. Improve your programming skills with Exercism

Exercism is an open source project to help people level up in their programming skills with exercises for dozens of different programming languages.

1. Troubleshooting tips for the 5 most common Linux issues

Jeremy Garcia of LinuxQuestions.org summarizes the most common technical Linux issues people ran into in 2016.

