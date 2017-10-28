Samsung's new Linux smartphones, Raspberry Pi laptops, and more open source news

In this week's edition of our open source news roundup, we look at Samsung's Linux smartphone, a Raspberry Pi laptop, and more.

Open source news roundup for October 15-28, 2017

Run Linux on your Samsung phone

You'll soon be able to run proper Linux distros on your smartphone, thanks to Samsung. The electronics maker is working on an app called Linux on Galaxy that lets you run any program you need from the Linux environment.

PiTop turns Raspberry Pi into a laptop



If you're looking for a laptop to teach codling, then PiTop might be just what you need. The new model has been improved and is now in a position to compete with Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

Patched against WPA2 Krack



Good news for Linux users: Fedora, Debian, Ubuntu and Elementary OS have announced that their users are patched against the Krack vulnerability.

All Things Open welcomes more than 3,300

Todd Lewis, founder and chair of All Things Open, shared about the phenomenal growth of the conference from its humble beginning of just 700 attendees to this year's 3,300+ conference goers. Many factors have influenced the event's growth&mash;among them are the sophisticated tech audience in Raleigh and the Research Triangle, local support, and the growth of open hardware and IoT.

Open Source Summit in Prague



The Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit concluded this week in Prague. At the conference, the foundation was thrilled to announce that 27 current and aspiring IT professionals received scholarships for training and certification exams. To date, the foundation has awarded scholarships worth $168,000 to individuals who might not otherwise be able to afford the training.

In other news