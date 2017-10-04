Save time with Ansible without writing a line of code
Learning Ansible? Don't be too quick to download a playbook. Its ad hoc mode may be all you need.
When most people start learning about Ansible, they begin by downloading a pre-baked playbook from Ansible Galaxy. Admittedly, it's a wonderful resource for accomplishing elaborate tasks with minimal effort. And, although I'm normally a big fan of learning by picking apart the work of others, in the case of Ansible, starting with roles and playbooks can be a big mistake. The ad hoc mode of Ansible is so powerful, it's all some people ever need.
For example, let's say you need to install Firefox on a lab full of Linux workstations. There are a few ways you could accomplish the task. You could SSH into each workstation one by one and type:
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install firefox (type "y" when asked about dependencies)
exit
You could make that a one-liner by adding a few semicolons:
sudo apt-get update; sudo apt-get -y install firefox; exit
But that still requires a login to each computer. So assuming you have SSH keys set up, and sudo without password, you could write a quick Bash script to do this on the entire lab. Note: This is how I did my job for 20 years. Bash scripts were like the Swiss Army Knife of the sysadmin world.
#!/bin/bash
for i in {1..50};
do
ssh user@192.168.1.$1 "sudo apt-get update; sudo apt-get -y install firefox"
done
This method has many downsides: There's no error checking. There's no log of successes and failures. This exact example works only if the computers have incremental IP addresses. Compare that "hack" of a solution to accomplishing the same with Ansible:
The only preliminary work required is a simple group definition of what the "cadlab" group consists of based on hostnames or IP addresses. And that group definition is simply a text file with a list of those IP addresses!
ansible cadlab -b -m apt -a "update_cache=yes name=firefox state=latest"
Don't get me wrong—Ansible playbooks are incredibly powerful, and they can accomplish amazing things. If you need to create configuration files, execute commands based on conditional statements, or build a multi-step installation process, playbooks are the perfect vehicles. But for day-to-day operations on multiple servers, I find myself using Ansible constantly. The ad hoc mode is often overshadowed by playbooks and roles, but it is a powerful tool that can be fully implemented in minutes. So if you're interested in Ansible, don't skip over the ad hoc features it provides. Most days, they're all I use!
