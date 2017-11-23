10 things I learned about making LEGO bricks glow | Opensource.com

10 things I learned about making LEGO bricks glow

Learn about the expected and unexpected problems with a DIY lighting project in this Lightning Talk from All Things Open.

23 Nov 2017 Opensource.com (Red Hat) Feed
10 things I learned about making LEGO bricks glow
Image by : 

opensource.com

By day, Jen Krieger is chief agile architect at Red Hat, but by night she architects stunning LEGO creations, including a Parisian café she demonstrated in her All Things Open 2017 Lightning Talk, "10 Things I Learned About Making LEGO Bricks Glow."

Jen wanted to add lighting to her LEGO model, but in the open source maker tradition, she wanted to do it herself instead of simply ordering a pre-fab LEGO lighting kit.

In less than five minutes, Jen shares the expected and unexpected obstacles she overcame in adding LED lighting to her LEGO model. Watch the video of her All Things Open talk here:

During the Lightning Talks session hosted by Opensource.com at All Things Open 2017, seven presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the 2017 All Things Open Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.

Topics

DIY and maker culture
All Things Open

About the author

Opensource.com - Opensource.com publishes stories about creating, adopting, and sharing open source solutions. Follow us on Twitter @opensourceway.
More about me

Recommended reading

Impostor syndrome and individual competence
Impostor syndrome and individual competence
Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Opensource.com Lightning Talks at All Things Open 2017
Closing the digital divide, one student at a time
Kids can't code without computers
6 steps to perfecting an open source product strategy
6 steps to perfecting an open source product strategy
Architecting the future with abstractions and metadata
Architecting the future with abstractions and metadata
Innersource: How to leverage open source in the enterprise
Innersource: How to leverage open source in the enterprise

Comment now

Creative Commons License