5 new guides and tutorials for OpenStack

Will 2018 be the year when you take your skills for cloud operations and development to the next level? If you're interested in excelling in your career, or perhaps finding a new one, and your work involves private or hybrid cloud infrastructure, teaching yourself a thing or two about OpenStack is never a bad choice.

First the bad news: there is a seemingly never-ending amount of information to learn if you want to become an expert on cloud. There are just more projects and topics than any one person could ever expect to know about. But the good news is that once you zero in on the particular technology you want to familiarize yourself with, there are a ton of resources to help you out.

Aside from project documentation, help from vendors and the community at large, numerous books and guides, and some great certification and training programs, there are many thoroughly-helpful community-created resources. Every month, we bring together a few snippets of some of the best OpenStack-related content we come across, from guides and tutorials to deep-dives and technical notes. Take a look at what we found this month.

Cinder is the default block storage provider in OpenStack. While virtualized instances have been bootable from Cinder volumes for quite some time, it has only been recently that the same could be said of bare metal deployments through Ironic. But now that has changed, and here's how to boot your bare metal instance from Cinder.

Have you ever wanted a printed copy of the official OpenStack documentation? OpenStack's documentation system uses Sphinx, which while can be easily converted into other formats, doesn't have a native PDF builder. But if you would like to build PDFs from OpenStack's documentation, here's how.

Software Factory is an open source tool which provides tools for software development, including continuous integration, code review, and other features, and is an important part of the RDO Project's development process. Learn how to get started with the new version of Software Factory and Zuul in this guide.

Want to know more about OpenStack fast-forward upgrades (FFU)? FFU lets you move from one OpenStack version to another while skipping the versions between, allowing you to quickly upgrade an OpenStack installation across multiple releases. In this demo, learn how to upgrade Nova from Newton to Queens, step by step, along with what happens along the way.

Finally this month, let's take a look at a three part series on using Fernet tokens with OpenStack, in this case looking specifically at the Red Hat OpenStack Platform. Part one introduces the concepts behind Fernet tokens and their role in authentication. Part 2 gets you started with enabling them in your cloud environment through deployment, validation, and testing. In part 3, learn how to use Ansible to manage Fernet key rotation.

That's a wrap for this month's edition. Our full collection of OpenStack guides, how-tos, and tutorials has more than three years of community-created content that you can explore as well. And be sure to let us know if you've come across a great guide that we haven't included yet, and we'll consider it for next month's article.