6 open source tools I use on my Windows machine

In most of the places I have worked there has been a centralized computer and application standard that was more or less mandatory for all employees. There are benefits of such an environment, which I will not go into in this piece, but for me, as an open source and Linux enthusiast, I try to use the tools I'm used to and like.
So, I immediately install my favorite applications when I receive a new standardized Windows-based work computer, something I have been lucky enough to be allowed to do.
Vim
The first application I install is Vim. I can't live without it on any computer. I have tried other editors and word processors but nothing can compete with Vim. I tried using Microsoft OneNote but was not happy with the interface and the huge files it created. I transferred all my notes, more than 800MB, into Markdown files. All Markdown files, including pictures, occupied less than 800KB of storage. I call that a win. If all 14,000 users at my former workplace would do the same, we would have been able to save a lot of space and investment in storage. The Markdown files are also portable to all platforms and can easily be converted into other formats if needed.
Pandoc
Next up is Pandoc, which converts my Markdown notes into other formats, such as Microsoft Word or PDF. To convert to PDF, you will also need a LaTeX document preparation engine, which is next in line.
MikTex
MikTex is a LaTeX editor. I don't use it as an editor that much, but I need the LaTeX engine mentioned previously to be able to convert files into PDF files through Pandoc.
VirtuaWin
Coming from a Linux environment I miss having multiple workspaces. Usually the companies I have worked for used Microsoft Windows 7 as the standard OS, which has no support for workspaces. VirtuaWin to the rescue! After installation, you need to make some configurations for keyboard shortcuts, but after that, you're up and switching between workspaces in no time.
KeePass
After working in IT business and for several years focusing on security I'm a big fan of complicated passwords. There are many reasons to use a password manager, and I prefer KeePass because I have used it for years and it works on all my different platforms. KeePassX is another great alternative.
GIMP
There are ways to do simple changes or edits to pictures in Windows, but to me, the easiest way is to fire up GIMP. It's suitable for small fixes up to major photo or picture editing. It is very powerful but still easy to understand, and it does simple things as well.
An evolving favorites list
These are the tools I use now, and I have had other favorites, such as LibreOffice, Atom editor, and XChat.
The best tools for office suites depend on the type of templates you're supposed to use and if you need to collaborate with colleagues using the same files. I used LibreOffice for years when I could create my own templates that follow the company's graphics profile, but when I collaborated with colleagues who were using Microsoft Word it just never worked out well with type settings and it made weird automatic changes to the layout.
The one application I have not been able to find any substitute for, which prevents me from going all open source, is Skype for Business. It is often a company-wide solution for chat, audio, and video conferences, and it is still hard to find an open source alternative. If you have a solution, let me know in the comments.
What are your favorite open source applications, solutions, and tricks for your closed desktop?
14 Comments
We have W10 were I work and it never fails to amaze me just how primitive the "Windows experience" is. Where are the multiple desktops, multiple logins, a search that works, etc? Open source software that are use on the M$ box on a daily basis include Cygwin (for grep and vi), Notepad++, Evince (the fastest pdf reader I've found), Audacity, Avidemux, LibreOffice, as well as KeyPass and Gimp. Three other excellent tools I use are Irfanview, JRuler and UBitMenu. UBitMenu is well worth the £10 licence cost. If like me, you've never gotten on with the ribbon in M$ Office, it solves that problem by giving back the proper menus.
Great tips there! I struggled with the ribbon in Office but kind of got the hang of it by now. But I still need to click around sometimes to find where to do certain things ...
Have you tried "GNU Ring" as a replacement for "Skype for Business"?
https://ring.cx/
No I haven't tried GNU Ring. I would need something able to connect to the company 'Skype for Business' and do chat, conference calls and presentations. As an ordinary employee in a large corporation I'm not in position to change or replace the whole system.
The first tool i install on windows machines is total commander. Most superior file manager i have found. Apparently i still struggle to find its linux eauivalent, 2 years after switching over...
It seems not to be open source though?
i use pidgin with a plugin, for skype. I'm not sure if it's good for skype for bussiness
Last trials I saw it could connect chat but not voice or presentation.
Firefox!
Nice one! I'm a Chromium/Chrome user myself but yeah, Firefox should be on the list.
Thanks for the list and some of them I just heard it. Some of favorite application are KeePass, ConEmu, 7-Zip, ShareX, Atom. On Windows, HexChat is open source and free alternative to XChat. :)
ConEmu looks interesting! I do run Hexchat at home on my linux laptop, but during work hours and work windows pc I no longer connect with IRC. It's all Skype for Business ...
I also like win-sshfs so I can mount up Linux shares on Windows. I can't get it working yet in Windows 10 though...
TeraTerm is another nobody's mentioned. Putty is good,but TeraTerm has built in scp
TeraTerm was a good alternative! At the moment I don't have any work related tasks where a terminal or ssh is needed but I see a lot of my collegues run Putty. I will suggest TeraTerm as another alternative.