Top 5: Orange Pi tiny computer, Cozy for personal clouds, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight a review of the Orange Pi tiny computer; Cozy for personal clouds; how to improve your online security; staying organized with a desktop wiki; and Linux containers and performance.

We'll be back with a video next week!

Top 5 articles of the week

5. Performance made easy with Linux containers

Garima Sharma explains how software containers backed with the merits of microservices design improves performance. She says, "a system comprising of smaller, self-sufficient code blocks is easier to code and has cleaner, well-defined dependencies on other system components."

4. 3 desktop wikis to help organize information

Scott Nesbitt explains how these three open source, useful, powerful, and flexible wikis can help keep you organized.

3. 4 ways to improve your security online right now

In this article, Tiberius Hefflin shows readers how to keep the tools you use up to date and periodically check your habits and tools to ensure your security is the best it can be.

2. Building your own personal cloud with Cozy

Ruth Bavousett walks readers through how to get started with Cozy, a robust self-hosted cloud platform.

1. ​How to get up and running with sweet Orange Pi

Dave Egts reviews Orange Pi, a family of Linux-powered, single board computers.