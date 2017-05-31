4 new guides and tutorials for OpenStack

OpenStack continues to be one of the most in-demand skills in the tech industry; if you’ve got solid OpenStack experience, you’ll almost certainly be able to find employment with it. But how do you gain those skills, and once you’ve gained them, how do you keep them current?

Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of options.

There are many choices, from the help of the official project documentation, a variety of in-person and online training and certification programs, and lots of printed guides and books. In addition, there are also a number of great community-created resources. Every month here on Opensource.com, we bring together the best of these for you into one handy package. Here's what we found last month.

It happens: sometimes you need to get inside a VM that you don’t have a root password for, and SSH isn’t working. The good news is that if your VM lives in OpenStack, there’s another way to gain console access to the VM. However, there are some quirks to dropping down into single-user mode in an OpenStack environment; this guide to resetting a CentOS 7 VM password in OpenStack might just be the trick you need.

OpenStack-Ansible is a popular deployment and configuration tool for OpenStack. In this post, Major Hayden takes you through how to configure OpenStack-Ansible networking on CentOS 7 with systemd-networkd.

OpenStack Superuser had a couple of great tutorials last month, originally published on the WhatCloud blog. First up, the third in a three-part series (you can catch parts one and two as well) of setting up OpenStack brings you an in-depth guide to configuring Heat and Cinder. Next, a guide to port-level security in OpenStack, which shows you how to bring fine-grained control via the Neutron networking project to control the flow of traffic inside your OpenStack cloud.

That brings us to a close for this month. Should you still be looking for more, be sure to check out our collection of OpenStack guides, howtos, and tutorials spanning almost three years of community-generated content to help you learn to be an effective OpenStack developer or administrator.