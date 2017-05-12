Top 5: Building great CLIs, an open source 2D gaming engine, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight tools for building great command-line UIs, an open source 2D game engine, mechanical keyboards, and more.
Top 5 articles of the week
5. Mechanical keyboards for programmers and gamers
Input Club's mechanical keyboards aren't just about producing exceptional products. They're also proof that open source can solve any problem.
4. Raspberry Pi Zero W fixes networking omission
Raspberry Pi enthusiast Anderson Silva shares his thoughts on the latest board from the Raspberry Pi Foundation in this detailed review.
3. Getting started with the Orx open gaming engine
Learn more about Orx, an engine for C, C++, and Objective-C developers looking to create high-performance 2D games.
2. 4 Python libraries for building great command-line user interfaces
In the second installment of a two-part series on terminal applications with great command-line UIs, Amjith Ramanujam explores Prompt Toolkit, Click, Pygments, and Fuzzy Finder.
1. 4 terminal applications with great command-line UIs
In this article, Amjith Ramanujam looks at one of the shortcomings of command-line interfaces—discoverability—and a few ways to overcome the problem.
