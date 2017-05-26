Top 5 articles of the week for May 26

Jen Wike Huger
Top 5: Internet-in-a-Box on the Raspberry Pi, strengths of the D programming language, and more

Posted 26 May 2017 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)Feed
Top 5 articles of the week
In this week's Top 5, we highlight internet access with the Internet-in-a-Box on the Raspberry Pi, the features of the D programming language that makes it great for collaborative software development, how to use the SquuezePi to create a streaming music system for the home office, a longtime Python developer's software engineering rules and testing best practices, and an introduction to the IRC client, Riot.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. IRC for the 21st Century: Introducing Riot

Contributor to the Fedora Project and RIT student, Justin Flory, show us how to get started with Riot, a multi-platform client that overcomes several of IRC's usability problems.

4. 30 best practices for software development and testing

Michael Foord, a Python developer since 2002, wants to save you time and headaches with these software engineering rules and testing best practices.

3. Squeeze Pi: Adventures in home audio

Using an old Raspberry Pi and open source Logitech software, Steven Ellis creates a streaming music system for the home office.

2. 5 reasons the D programming language is a great choice for development

New writer Lawrence Aberda shares how D's modeling, productivity, readability, and other features make it a good fit for collaborative software development.

1. How to create an Internet-in-a-Box on a Raspberry Pi

Learn about this inexpensive device for students with restricted internet access and people in remote areas of the world not served by broadband. Don Watkins talks with developers Adam Holt and Tim Moody about the project, Internet-in-a-Box.

