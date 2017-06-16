Top 5 articles of the week for June 16

Top 5: Five incorrect ways to exit Vim, Getting started with Go, and more

16 Jun 2017 Ben Cotton Feed
Top 5 articles of the week
Image by : 

opensource.com

In this week's Top 5, we're learning to talk, learning new languages, and learning to quit.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. How open source is advancing the Semantic Web

The basic idea of the semantic web is that everything should be able to interoperate and communicate. While Web 2.0 is progress toward that goal, we're not there yet. Community Moderator Don Watkins shares some open source projects working to get us closer.

4. An introduction to parameter expansion in Bash

Shell scripting is a powerful part of the Linux experience. Despite over a decade of writing shell scripts, I was able to learn something new in  James Pannacciulli's article. I hope you do, too.

3. 9 resources to get started coding with JavaScript

JavaScript is a popular language for web coding. Joshua Wolf presents some tools to help you learn to master it.

2. Getting started with Go

Paul Burt introduces the new programming language that is all the rage in the DevOps world these days. If you read this article, you'll get the basics down in no time.

1. 5 totally incorrect ways to exit Vim

It's never correct to exit Vim, but if you really must, don't use any of the ways editor Jason Baker found.

Topics

Opensource.com community

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a technical evangelist at Cycle Computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at
More about me

Recommended reading

Highlights for the next iteration of Opensource.com
Highlights from the next iteration of Opensource.com
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Linux hardware, open source tools for college, and more
Top 10 and highlights: May review
Top 10 and highlights: May review
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Machine learning with Python, Arduino upgrades for your car, and more
Opensource.com preview for June
One entertaining series, two special anniversaries, and more in June
Top 5 articles of the week
Top 5: Internet-in-a-Box on the Raspberry Pi, strengths of the D programming language, and more

Comment now

Creative Commons License