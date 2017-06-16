Top 5: Five incorrect ways to exit Vim, Getting started with Go, and more

In this week's Top 5, we're learning to talk, learning new languages, and learning to quit.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. How open source is advancing the Semantic Web

The basic idea of the semantic web is that everything should be able to interoperate and communicate. While Web 2.0 is progress toward that goal, we're not there yet. Community Moderator Don Watkins shares some open source projects working to get us closer.

4. An introduction to parameter expansion in Bash

Shell scripting is a powerful part of the Linux experience. Despite over a decade of writing shell scripts, I was able to learn something new in James Pannacciulli's article. I hope you do, too.

3. 9 resources to get started coding with JavaScript

JavaScript is a popular language for web coding. Joshua Wolf presents some tools to help you learn to master it.

2. Getting started with Go

Paul Burt introduces the new programming language that is all the rage in the DevOps world these days. If you read this article, you'll get the basics down in no time.

1. 5 totally incorrect ways to exit Vim

It's never correct to exit Vim, but if you really must, don't use any of the ways editor Jason Baker found.