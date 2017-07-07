Top 5: Brewing beer, home automation basics, and more

Top 5 articles of the week for July 7
In this week's Top 5, we highlight brewing beer, home automation basics, software standards, Node-RED on a Raspberry Pi, and LinchPin for the cloud.
5. LinchPin: A simplified cloud orchestration tool using Ansible
Launched in late 2016, LinchPin now has a Python API and a growing community.
4. No coding required: Node-RED on a Raspberry Pi
Check out this tutorial to see how easy it is to set up hardware flows with Node-RED's drag-and-drop interface.
3. The problem with software before standards
Open source projects need to get serious about including standards in their deliverables.
2. Why can't we have the Internet of Nice Things? A home automation primer
Open source home automation hub Home Assistant solves many of the aggravating problems in today's connected homes.
1. Brewing beer with Linux, Python, and Raspberry Pi
A handy how-to for building a homemade homebrew setup with Python and the Raspberry Pi.
