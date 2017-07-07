Top 5: Brewing beer, home automation basics, and more

In this week's Top 5, we highlight brewing beer, home automation basics, software standards, Node-RED on a Raspberry Pi, and LinchPin for the cloud.

Top 5 articles of the week

5. LinchPin: A simplified cloud orchestration tool using Ansible

Launched in late 2016, LinchPin now has a Python API and a growing community.

4. No coding required: Node-RED on a Raspberry Pi​

Check out this tutorial to see how easy it is to set up hardware flows with Node-RED's drag-and-drop interface.

3. The problem with software before standards​

Open source projects need to get serious about including standards in their deliverables.

2. Why can't we have the Internet of Nice Things? A home automation primer​

Open source home automation hub Home Assistant solves many of the aggravating problems in today's connected homes.

1. Brewing beer with Linux, Python, and Raspberry Pi

A handy how-to for building a homemade homebrew setup with Python and the Raspberry Pi.