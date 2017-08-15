3 new OpenStack guides

If your job involves doing development or system administration in the cloud, you know how hard it can be to keep up with the quick pace of innovation. OpenStack is just one example of a project with lots of moving parts and a ton of amazing features that operators would benefit from becoming more familiar with.

The good news is there are a lot of ways to keep up. You've got the official project documentation, of course, as well as the documentation and support from your distribution of choice. There are also plenty of printed books, certification and training programs, and lots of great community-created resources.

Here on Opensource.com, we take a look for recently published guides and tutorials across blogs and other websites from the last month, and bring them to you in one handy blog post. Let's jump in.

TripleO is one of the more popular ways to deploy OpenStack, by utilizing OpenStack's own core functionality to help deploy the cloud. But if you work in an environment where certain security precautions are mandated, it's important to ensure that the images you use to provision your OpenStack resources are sufficiently hardened. Learn how to create security hardened images for use with TripleO in this guide.

Kubernetes is another important tool for cloud operators, providing orchestration of containers and connecting them to the resources they need. But Kubernetes still needs the underlying cloud resources to deploy; here's how to deploy Kubernetes on top of your OpenStack cloud using Ansible.

Finally this month, let's look at a brand new website aptly named "Learn OpenStack." Designed by an author trying to document his own learnings with OpenStack deployment, this guide looks at OpenStack and several of the tools involved in its setup and deployment, including Linux, Ansible, virtualization tools, and more. A work in progress, you can contribute to the effort with corrections or enhancements through GitHub, here.

That's it for this time around. Want more? Take a look at our complete set of OpenStack guides, howtos, and tutorials containing over three years of community-generated content you'll love. And if you've found a great tutorial, guide, or how-to that we could share in our next update, be sure to let us know in the comments below.