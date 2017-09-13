5 great new OpenStack tips and guides

Keeping up with new technology can be a challenge. There may be no place where this is truer than in the world of enterprise cloud software. It seems every day that passes introduces a new tool or application that could soon be a part of your organization's technology stack.

For those using open source cloud infrastructure, particularly OpenStack, the job is made a little easier by the huge number of resources available to help you understand what you need to know. On top of the official project documentation, documentation and support from your distribution of choice, printed books, and certification and training programs, there are tons of great community-created resources.

Let's take a look for recently published community-contributed guides and tutorials for OpenStack that you might find helpful.

One of the things that make OpenStack such a flexible tool for rolling out your cloud infrastructure is that you have multiple options for almost every component. On the storage side, Ceph is one of the most popular options for a backend. When integrating Ceph with OpenStack, here are several helpful tips to keep in mind, from setting I/O limits to properly configuring images.

With the upstream OpenStack Pike release last month, OpenStack distributions and other projects based on the upstream have been hard at work preparing to integrate the new release into their software. The RDO community released the general availability of their Pike build a few days ago; here's a quick summary of what has changed and what you can find inside.

With OpenStack's twice-a-year release schedule, upgrading your production cloud every cycle may not be feasible. Skip level upgrades, in which you move between multiple versions of OpenStack in the same upgrade process, might be a solution for you, but there are definitely many technical considerations you'll want to make before deciding if this is advisable or even feasible for your installation. This introduction to skip level upgrades might be a good place to start to understand the landscape, the process, and what would be involved.

Sometimes, all you need is to have the right commands at your fingertips. Although the OpenStack command-line client has a great help interface, if you'd like a printable version that you can pin up at your desk, check out this new OpenStack cheat sheet.

OpenStack components can have uses outside of purely OpenStack clouds. TripleO, the installation utility that uses OpenStack's native components to deploy OpenStack, can be used for other installations as well. For a great example, here's how to use TripleO to deploy MariaDB on Kubernetes.

That ends this month's look back at recent tutorials. If you're still looking for more, take a look at our complete set of OpenStack guides, howtos, and tutorials containing more than three years of community-generated content you'll love. Did we miss a great addition? Let us know in the comments below and we'll consider it for next month.