4 new OpenStack tips and guides

If you work with OpenStack, you know it can be challenging to keep up with all of the various features, tools, related project, and other technical details that you need to do your job, whether that’s as a developer, an architect, or a sysadmin.

here are a ton of resources out there to help you. From project documentation, forums, mailing lists, IRC channels, numerous books and guides, and some great certification and training programs, the information is out there if you’re willing to take a look. Many OpenStack community members also create some great guides, tips, and tutorials on their own. So every month, we go on the lookout for the best new OpenStack-related content we can find, from guides and tutorials to deep-dives and technical notes. Here’s what we found in January.

Let’s kick things off with a non-technical guide for anyone working in and around the OpenStack universe hoping to get a chance to speak at the OpenStack Summit in Vancouver. In this article, get some great advice to getting your talk accepted at the next summit. Now is the time to finalize your submissions; the deadline is February 8th.

One of the newest happenings within the OpenStack umbrella, Kata Containers, is an open source project working to bring together the speed and feel of containers with the security and isolation of traditional VMs. Want to play around with the project? This quick guide takes you through setting up a Kata Containers development environment.

New to TripleO? Or using it for the first time in a while? Check out this TripleO cheat sheet, which covers all of the steps necessary to deploy a development environment quickly.

Finally, have you ever needed to safely restart an OpenStack server? Want to perform this task in an automated way? Here’s how to write an Ansible playbook which will safely take the server down and bring it back up again.

That brings us to the end of this month's edition. For more, why not check out our complete collection of OpenStack guides, how-tos, and tutorials where you can find over three and a half years of great community-built content.

