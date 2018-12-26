Are you a Linux, Raspberry Pi, or open source gamer? Top reads of the year

Gaming for Linux, Raspberry Pi, and open source: Top reads of the year

11 articles for your gaming pleasure, with a dash of game development.

26 Dec 2018 Joshua Allen Holm (Community Moderator) Feed
It's been a good year for gaming and Linux. For one thing, it's become much easier to play proprietary games on Linux in recent years, but open source gaming has also seen many advances, thanks in part to a retro gaming renaissance. If you are a gamer and an open source advocate, Opensource.com's top 11 gaming articles of 2018 (listed below) will help you enjoy your games and support open source at the same time.

If fun is your goal, you might want to start with our six-part series that looked at some of the best, most polished open source games in various genres. It covered 30 games, so there is plenty of variety. We also published two great articles about retro gaming on a Raspberry Pi. One explores five different ways to use a Raspberry Pi to play retro games, and the other explains how to set up RetroPie on Raspberry Pi for retro gaming.

Maybe you are more interested in making your own games. If that is the case, we have a few articles that will give you the tools to do that. One uses the Scratch visual programming language, and the other uses Twine and SugarCube. If you are looking for even more ways to support your game-development hobby, our article on gaming graphics and music offers tools you can add to your workflow.

Whether you are looking for something to entertain yourself over the holidays or want to build up your game-development skills in the new year, Opensource.com's top 11 gaming articles of 2018 are sure to have something that should pique your interest.

11 best gaming articles of 2018

5 arcade-style games for Linux

Are you looking for a fun arcade-style game? Check out these five in your Linux repository.
5 open source card and board games for Linux

Gaming has traditionally been one of Linux's weak points. That has changed somewhat in recent years...
Puzzle pieces

5 open source puzzle games for Linux

Gaming has traditionally been one of Linux's weak points. That has changed somewhat in recent years...
Penguin driving a car

5 open source racing and flying games for Linux

Fulfill your need for speed with these five open source racing games.
5 open source role-playing games for Linux

Gaming has traditionally been one of Linux's weak points. That has changed somewhat in recent years...
5 open source strategy and simulation games for Linux

Gaming has traditionally been one of Linux's weak points. That has changed somewhat in recent years...
How to set up a Raspberry Pi for retro gaming

Are you nostalgic for the glory days of retro gaming? Learn how to run retro games on the Raspberry...

5 ways to play old-school games on a Raspberry Pi

Relive the golden age of gaming with these open source platforms for Raspberry Pi.
Scratch for gaming

How I designed a game with Scratch

As a fan of game jams and an open source aficionado, I was immediately drawn to last October's Open...
How to use Twine and SugarCube to create interactive adventure games

Learn how to get started with the open source tool Twine and versatile multimedia library SugarCube.
Graphics and music tools for game development

Learn about the tools and teamwork used to build the game Mark My Words for Open Jam.

