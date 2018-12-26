Gaming for Linux, Raspberry Pi, and open source: Top reads of the year

It's been a good year for gaming and Linux. For one thing, it's become much easier to play proprietary games on Linux in recent years, but open source gaming has also seen many advances, thanks in part to a retro gaming renaissance. If you are a gamer and an open source advocate, Opensource.com's top 11 gaming articles of 2018 (listed below) will help you enjoy your games and support open source at the same time.

If fun is your goal, you might want to start with our six-part series that looked at some of the best, most polished open source games in various genres. It covered 30 games, so there is plenty of variety. We also published two great articles about retro gaming on a Raspberry Pi. One explores five different ways to use a Raspberry Pi to play retro games, and the other explains how to set up RetroPie on Raspberry Pi for retro gaming.

Maybe you are more interested in making your own games. If that is the case, we have a few articles that will give you the tools to do that. One uses the Scratch visual programming language, and the other uses Twine and SugarCube. If you are looking for even more ways to support your game-development hobby, our article on gaming graphics and music offers tools you can add to your workflow.

Whether you are looking for something to entertain yourself over the holidays or want to build up your game-development skills in the new year, Opensource.com's top 11 gaming articles of 2018 are sure to have something that should pique your interest.

11 best gaming articles of 2018