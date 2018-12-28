Most-read coverage in 2018: Legal issues and the open source community

David Perry (Red Hat)
In 2018, Opensource.com again tackled the intersection of open source and the law, with the most-read articles addressing topics from privacy to patents.

One of the most impactful legal changes in 2018 was the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), so it's not surprising that many readers were interested in how the new law will affect open source communities.

As in previous years, open source licensing was a popular topic. One well-read article focused on recent court cases that helped shed light on what remedies exist for breaches of the General Public License (GPL). Another article explored whether the MIT License has a "real" patent license.

Since not all of our readers are lawyers, several articles aim to help open source contributors address legal concerns. For example, one article educates readers on meeting the legal challenges that may arise from distributing software through container images. Another helps open source contributors choose between a Contributor License Agreement and a Developer Certificate of Origin by explaining the difference between the two.

Top open source legal articles in 2018

How will the GDPR impact open source communities?

Many organizations are scrambling to understand how changes in privacy laws will impact their work.
Why so little love for the patent grant in the MIT License?

Too often, I hear it said that the MIT License has no patent license, or that it has merely some...
circle containers moving in various directions and ways

What's in a container image: Meeting the legal challenges

The implications of distributing software through container images are quite different from those...
What legal remedies exist for breach of GPL software?

These recent court cases shed some light on what legal remedies exist for breach of GPL software.
CLA vs. DCO: What's the difference?

In your open source adventures, you may have heard the acronyms CLA and DCO, and you may have said...

David Perry - At Red Hat, David is responsible for managing the company's on-going defense in patent litigation, including evaluating and addressing threatened patent assertions. He is also responsible for advising Red Hat's leadership regarding its financial exposure from patent assertions. David also assists the intellectual property practice group with a range of patent issues, including answering patent inquiries, reviewing patent acquisition opportunities, analyzing the defensive capabilities of Red Hat...
