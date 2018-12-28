Most-read coverage in 2018: Legal issues and the open source community

In 2018, Opensource.com again tackled the intersection of open source and the law, with the most-read articles addressing topics from privacy to patents.

One of the most impactful legal changes in 2018 was the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), so it's not surprising that many readers were interested in how the new law will affect open source communities.

As in previous years, open source licensing was a popular topic. One well-read article focused on recent court cases that helped shed light on what remedies exist for breaches of the General Public License (GPL). Another article explored whether the MIT License has a "real" patent license.

Since not all of our readers are lawyers, several articles aim to help open source contributors address legal concerns. For example, one article educates readers on meeting the legal challenges that may arise from distributing software through container images. Another helps open source contributors choose between a Contributor License Agreement and a Developer Certificate of Origin by explaining the difference between the two.

Top open source legal articles in 2018