Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Creating Kubernetes liveness and readiness probes
Creating Kubernetes liveness and readiness probes
Keep your Kubernetes containers running smoothly with these self-healing probes.
Get the newsletter
One of the main advantages of using Kubernetes is its ability to maintain containers running in a cluster: Simply create a pod resource, let Kubernetes choose a worker node for it, and it will run the pod’s containers on that node. But what if a container or a pod fails?
As soon as a pod is scheduled to a node, the kubelet on that node will run its containers and keep them running as long as the pod exists. If the container’s main process crashes, the kubelet will restart the container. However, if the application in the container has a defect that causes it to restart every time, Kubernetes can heal it.
The kubelet uses liveness probes to know when to restart a container. Liveness probes can fix a situation in which an application is running but unable to make progress, for example. Restarting a container in such a state can help to make the application available despite bugs.
The kubelet uses readiness probes to know when a container is ready to start accepting traffic. A pod is considered ready when all of its containers are ready. One use of this signal is to control which pods are used as backends for services. When a pod is not ready, it is removed from service load balancers.
Kubernetes liveness probes
Kubernetes can probe the container in three ways:
-
An HTTP GET probe performs an HTTP GET request on the container’s IP.
-
A TCP socket probe tries to open a TCP connection to the specified container.
-
An Exec probe runs a command inside the container.
HTTP Get liveness probe
The following YAML listing creates a pod that includes an HTTP GET liveness probe:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
labels:
test: liveness
name: liveness-http
spec:
containers:
- name: liveness
image: k8s.gcr.io/liveness
args:
- /server
livenessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /healthz
port: 8080
httpHeaders:
- name: X-Custom-Header
value: Awesome
initialDelaySeconds: 3
periodSeconds: 3
The pod descriptor defines an
httpGet liveness probe, which tells Kubernetes to periodically perform HTTP Get requests on path
/healthz on Port
8080 to determine if the container is still healthy.
The
periodSeconds field specifies that the kubelet should perform a liveness probe every 3 seconds. The
initialDelaySeconds field tells the kubelet to wait 3 seconds before performing the first probe.
TCP socket liveness probe
The following YAML listing creates a pod that includes a TCP socket liveness probe:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: goproxy
labels:
app: goproxy
spec:
containers:
- name: goproxy
image: k8s.gcr.io/goproxy:0.1
ports:
- containerPort: 8080
readinessProbe:
tcpSocket:
port: 8080
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 10
livenessProbe:
tcpSocket:
port: 8080
initialDelaySeconds: 15
periodSeconds: 20
Exec liveness probe
The following YAML listing creates a pod that includes an Exec liveness probe:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
labels:
test: liveness
name: liveness-exec
spec:
containers:
- name: liveness
image: k8s.gcr.io/busybox
args:
- /bin/sh
- -c
- touch /tmp/healthy; sleep 30; rm -rf /tmp/healthy; sleep 600
livenessProbe:
exec:
command:
- cat
- /tmp/healthy
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 5
Kubernetes readiness probesSometimes applications are temporarily unable to serve traffic—for example, if the application needs to load large data or configuration files during startup. In such cases, you don’t want to kill the application, but you don’t want to send it requests either. Kubernetes provides readiness probes to detect and mitigate these situations.
Readiness probes are configured similarly to liveness probes. The only difference is that you use the
readinessProbe field instead of the
livenessProbe field.
HTTP Get readiness probe
The following YAML listing creates a pod that includes an HTTP Get readiness probe:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
labels:
test: readiness
name: readiness-http
spec:
containers:
- name: readiness
image: k8s.gcr.io/liveness
args:
- /server
readinessProbe:
httpGet:
path: /healthz
port: 8080
httpHeaders:
- name: X-Custom-Header
value: Awesome
initialDelaySeconds: 3
periodSeconds: 3
TCP socket readiness probe
The following YAML listing creates a pod that includes a TCP socket readiness probe:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: goproxy
labels:
app: goproxy
spec:
containers:
- name: goproxy
image: k8s.gcr.io/goproxy:0.1
ports:
- containerPort: 8080
readinessProbe:
tcpSocket:
port: 8080
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 10
livenessProbe:
tcpSocket:
port: 8080
initialDelaySeconds: 15
periodSeconds: 20
Exec readiness probe
The following YAML listing creates a pod that includes an Exec readiness probe:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
labels:
test: readiness
name: readiness-exec
spec:
containers:
- name: readiness
image: k8s.gcr.io/busybox
args:
- /bin/sh
- -c
- touch /tmp/healthy; sleep 30; rm -rf /tmp/healthy; sleep 600
readinessProbe:
exec:
command:
- cat
- /tmp/healthy
initialDelaySeconds: 5
periodSeconds: 5
Kubernetes keeps your containers running by restarting them if they crash or if their liveness probes fail. This job is performed by the kubelet on the node hosting the pod.
If the node itself crashes, the control plane must replace all the pods running on that node. In this case, you can use a replication mechanism to recreate the pods on another node within the cluster. I’ll cover that topic in my next article.
Comment now