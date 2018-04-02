Learn advanced SSH commands with the new cheat sheet

We round up handy SSH commands to help you connect to remote servers.

02 Apr 2018 Ben Cotton Feed 1 comment
Secure Shell (SSH) is a powerful tool for connecting to remote servers. But with all that power comes a dizzying array of options and flags. The ssh client command has many options—some for daily use and some arcane. I put together a cheat sheet for some common SSH uses. It doesn't begin to cover all the possible options, but I hope you find it useful for your remote access needs.

Download the Advanced SSH Commands Cheat Sheet now (PDF)

About the author

Ben Cotton - Ben Cotton is a meteorologist by training and a high-performance computing engineer by trade. Ben works as a product marketing manger at Microsoft Azure focused on high performance computing. He is a Fedora user and contributor, co-founded a local open source meetup group, and is a member of the Open Source Initiative and a supporter of Software Freedom Conservancy. Find him on Twitter (@FunnelFiasco) or at... more about Ben Cotton
1 Comments

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 02 Apr 2018

Along with that power comes a lot of risk you have to prepare for. It might be good to add an article later on how to make your remote server safe. As soon as you open it up to the outside world, attempts at invasion begin.

