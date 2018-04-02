Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
Learn advanced SSH commands with the new cheat sheet
We round up handy SSH commands to help you connect to remote servers.
Secure Shell (SSH) is a powerful tool for connecting to remote servers. But with all that power comes a dizzying array of options and flags. The
ssh client command has many options—some for daily use and some arcane. I put together a cheat sheet for some common SSH uses. It doesn't begin to cover all the possible options, but I hope you find it useful for your remote access needs.
1 Comments
Along with that power comes a lot of risk you have to prepare for. It might be good to add an article later on how to make your remote server safe. As soon as you open it up to the outside world, attempts at invasion begin.