Several years ago, Pat David, an engineer, a photographer, and a member of the GIMP team, realized there was no central place for people interested in photography to learn about free and open source creative software and methods. He was also unhappy to see that most of the open source photography tutorials didn't measure up to his quality standards.

Thus was born Pixls.us, a site "to provide tutorials, workflows, and a showcase for high-quality photography using nothing but free software." Pat and Pixls.us also advocate for releasing creative content under open licenses for others to use and reuse.

In his Lightning Talk, "Building a Freedom-Based Photography Community," at the 16th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCALE), Pat shares information about Pixls.us and the community around it. Watch his presentation to learn more.

During the UpSCALE Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the 16th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCALE) in March 2018, eight presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the UpSCALE Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.