An introduction to the Tornado Python web app framework

In the first two articles in this four-part series comparing different Python web frameworks, we've covered the Pyramid and Flask web frameworks. We've built the same app twice and seen the similarities and differences between a complete DIY framework and a framework with a few more batteries included.

Now let's look at a somewhat different option: the Tornado framework. Tornado is, for the most part, as bare-bones as Flask, but with a major difference: Tornado is built specifically to handle asynchronous processes. That special sauce isn't terribly useful in the app we're building in this series, but we'll see where we can use it and how it works in a more general situation.

Let's continue the pattern we set in the first two articles and start by tackling the setup and config.

Tornado startup and configuration

If you've been following along with this series, what we do first shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

$ mkdir tornado_todo

$ cd tornado_todo

$ pipenv install --python 3.6

$ pipenv shell

(tornado-someHash) $ pipenv install tornado

Create a setup.py for installing our application:

(tornado-someHash) $ touch setup.py

# setup.py

from setuptools import setup , find_packages



requires = [

'tornado' ,

'tornado-sqlalchemy' ,

'psycopg2' ,

]



setup (

name = 'tornado_todo' ,

version = '0.0' ,

description = 'A To-Do List built with Tornado' ,

author = '<Your name>' ,

author_email = '<Your email>' ,

keywords = 'web tornado' ,

packages = find_packages ( ) ,

install_requires = requires ,

entry_points = {

'console_scripts' : [

'serve_app = todo:main' ,

] ,

} ,

)

Because Tornado doesn't require any external configuration, we can dive right into writing the Python code that'll run our application. Let's make our inner todo directory and fill it with the first few files we'll need.

todo/

__init__.py

models.py

views.py

Like Flask and Pyramid, Tornado has some central configuration that will go in __init__.py . From tornado.web , we'll import the Application object. This will handle the hookups for routing and views, including our database (when we get there) and any extra settings needed to run our Tornado app.

# __init__.py

from tornado. web import Application



def main ( ) :

"""Construct and serve the tornado application."""

app = Application ( )

Like Flask, Tornado is a mostly DIY framework. While building our app, we have to set up the application instance. Because Tornado serves the application with its own HTTP server, we also have to set up how the application is served. First, we define a port to listen on with tornado.options.define . Then we instantiate Tornado's HTTPServer , passing the instance of the Application object as its argument.

# __init__.py

from tornado. httpserver import HTTPServer

from tornado. options import define , options

from tornado. web import Application



define ( 'port' , default = 8888 , help = 'port to listen on' )



def main ( ) :

"""Construct and serve the tornado application."""

app = Application ( )

http_server = HTTPServer ( app )

http_server. listen ( options. port )

When we use the define function, we end up creating attributes on the options object. Anything that goes in the position of the first argument will be the attribute's name, and what's assigned to the default keyword argument will be the value of that attribute.

As an example, if we name the attribute potato instead of port , we can access its value via options.potato .

Calling listen on the HTTPServer doesn't start the server yet. We must do one more step to have a working application that can listen for requests and return responses. We need an input-output loop. Thankfully, Tornado comes with that out of the box in the form of tornado.ioloop.IOLoop .

# __init__.py

from tornado. httpserver import HTTPServer

from tornado. ioloop import IOLoop

from tornado. options import define , options

from tornado. web import Application



define ( 'port' , default = 8888 , help = 'port to listen on' )



def main ( ) :

"""Construct and serve the tornado application."""

app = Application ( )

http_server = HTTPServer ( app )

http_server. listen ( options. port )

print ( 'Listening on http://localhost:%i' % options. port )

IOLoop. current ( ) . start ( )

I like some kind of a print statement somewhere that tells me when I'm serving my application, but that's me. You could do without the print line if you so chose.

We begin our I/O loop with IOLoop.current().start() . Let's talk a little more about input, output, and asynchronicity.

The basics of async in Python and the I/O loop

Allow me to preface by saying that I am absolutely, positively, surely, and securely not an expert in asynchronous programming. As with all things I write, what follows stems from the limits of my understanding of the concept. As I am human, it may be deeply, deeply flawed.

The main concerns of an asynchronous program are:

How is data coming in?

How is data going out?

When can some procedure be left to run without consuming my full attention?

Due to the global interpreter lock (GIL), Python is—by design—a single-threaded language. For every task a Python program must execute, the full attention of its thread of execution is on that task for the duration of that task. Our HTTP server is written in Python. Thus, when data (e.g., an HTTP request) is received, the server's sole focus is that incoming data. This means that, in most cases, whatever procedures need to run in handling and processing that data will completely consume your server's thread of execution, blocking other potential data from being received until your server finishes whatever it needed to do.

In many cases this isn't too problematic; a typical web request-response cycle will take only fractions of a second. Along with that, the sockets that HTTP servers are built from can maintain a backlog of incoming requests to be handled. So, if a request comes in while that socket is handling something else, chances are it'll just wait in line a bit before being addressed. For a low to intermediate traffic site, a fraction of a second isn't that big of a deal, and you can use multiple deployed instances along with a load-balancer like NGINX to distribute traffic for the larger request loads.

What if, however, your average response time takes more than a fraction of a second? What if you use data from the incoming request to start some long-running process like a machine-learning algorithm or some massive database query? Now, your single-threaded web server starts to accumulate an unaddressable backlog of requests, some of which will get dropped due to simply timing out. This is not an option, especially if you want your service to be seen as reliable on a regular basis.

In comes the asynchronous Python program. It's important to keep in mind that because it's written in Python, the program is still a single-threaded process. Anything that would block execution in a synchronous program, unless specifically flagged, will still block execution in an asynchronous one.

When it's structured correctly, however, your asynchronous Python program can "shelve" long-running tasks whenever you designate that a certain function should have the ability to do so. Your async controller can then be alerted when the shelved tasks are complete and ready to resume, managing their execution only when needed without completely blocking the handling of new input.

That was somewhat jargony, so let's demonstrate with a human example.

Bringing it home

I often find myself trying to get multiple chores done at home with little time to do them. On a given day, that backlog of chores may look like:

Cook a meal (20 min. prep, 40 min. cook)

Wash dishes (60 min.)

Wash and dry laundry (30 min. wash, 90 min. dry per load)

Vacuum floors (30 min.)

If I were acting as a traditional, synchronous program, I'd be doing each task myself, by hand. Each task would require my full attention to complete before I could consider handling anything else, as nothing would get done without my active attention. So my sequence of execution might look like:

Focus fully on preparing and cooking the meal, including waiting around for food to just… cook (60 min.). Transfer dirty dishes to sink (65 min. elapsed). Wash all the dishes (125 min. elapsed). Start laundry with my full focus on that, including waiting around for the washing machine to finish, then transferring laundry to the dryer, and waiting for the dryer to finish (250 min. elapsed). Vacuum the floors (280 min. elapsed).

That's 4 hours and 40 minutes to complete my chores from end-to-end.

Instead of working hard, I should work smart like an asynchronous program. My home is full of machines that can do my work for me without my continuous effort. Meanwhile, I can switch my attention to what may actively need it right now.

My execution sequence might instead look like:

Load clothes into and start the washing machine (5 min.). While the washing machine is running, prep food (25 min. elapsed). After prepping food, start cooking food (30 min. elapsed). While the food is cooking, move clothes from the washing machine into the dryer and start dryer (35 min. elapsed). While dryer is running and food is still cooking, vacuum the floors (65 min. elapsed). After vacuuming the floors, take food off the stove and load the dishwasher (70 min. elapsed). Run the dishwasher (130 min. when done).

Now I'm down to 2 hours and 10 minutes. Even if I allow more time for switching between jobs (10-20 more minutes total), I'm still down to about half the time I would've spent if I'd waited to perform each task in sequential order. This is the power of structuring your program to be asynchronous.

So where does the I/O loop come in?

An asynchronous Python program works by taking in data from some external source (input) and, should the process require it, offloading that data to some external worker (output) for processing. When that external process finishes, the main Python program is alerted. The program then picks up the result of that external processing (input) and continues on its merry way.

Whenever that data isn't actively in the hands of the main Python program, that main program is freed to work on just about anything else. This includes awaiting completely new inputs (e.g., HTTP requests) and handling the results of long-running processes (e.g., results of machine-learning algorithms, long-running database queries). The main program, while still single-threaded, becomes event-driven, triggered into action for specific occurrences handled by the program. The main worker that listens for those events and dictates how they should be handled is the I/O loop.

We traveled a long road to get to this nugget of an explanation, I know, but what I'm hoping to communicate here is that it's not magic, nor is it some type of complex parallel processing or multi-threaded work. The global interpreter lock is still in place; any long-running process within the main program will still block anything else from happening. The program is also still single-threaded; however, by externalizing tedious work, we conserve the attention of that thread to only what it needs to be attentive to.

This is kind of like my asynchronous chores above. When my attention is fully necessary for prepping food, that's all I'm doing. However, when I can get the stove to do work for me by cooking my food, and the dishwasher to wash my dishes, and the washing machine and dryer to handle my laundry, my attention is freed to work on other things. When I am alerted that one of my long-running tasks is finished and ready to be handled once again, if my attention is free, I can pick up the results of that task and do whatever needs to be done with it next.

Tornado routes and views

Despite having gone through all the trouble of talking about async in Python, we're going to hold off on using it for a bit and first write a basic Tornado view.

Unlike the function-based views we've seen in the Flask and Pyramid implementations, Tornado's views are all class-based. This means we'll no longer use individual, standalone functions to dictate how requests are handled. Instead, the incoming HTTP request will be caught and assigned to be an attribute of our defined class. Its methods will then handle the corresponding request types.

Let's start with a basic view that prints "Hello, World" to the screen. Every class-based view we construct for our Tornado app must inherit from the RequestHandler object found in tornado.web . This will set up all the ground-level logic that we'll need (but don't want to write) to take in a request and construct a properly formatted HTTP response.

from tornado. web import RequestHandler



class HelloWorld ( RequestHandler ) :

"""Print 'Hello, world!' as the response body."""



def get ( self ) :

"""Handle a GET request for saying Hello World!."""

self . write ( "Hello, world!" )

Because we're looking to handle a GET request, we declare (really override) the get method. Instead of returning anything, we provide text or a JSON-serializable object to be written to the response body with self.write . After that, we let the RequestHandler take on the rest of the work that must be done before a response can be sent.

As it stands, this view has no actual connection to the Tornado application itself. We have to go back into __init__.py and update the main function a bit. Here's the new hotness:

# __init__.py

from tornado. httpserver import HTTPServer

from tornado. ioloop import IOLoop

from tornado. options import define , options

from tornado. web import Application

from todo. views import HelloWorld



define ( 'port' , default = 8888 , help = 'port to listen on' )



def main ( ) :

"""Construct and serve the tornado application."""

app = Application ( [

( '/' , HelloWorld )

] )

http_server = HTTPServer ( app )

http_server. listen ( options. port )

print ( 'Listening on http://localhost:%i' % options. port )

IOLoop. current ( ) . start ( )

What'd we do?

We imported the HelloWorld view from the views.py file into __init__.py at the top of the script. Then we added a list of route-view pairs as the first argument to the instantiation to Application . Whenever we want to declare a route in our application, it must be tied to a view. You can use the same view for multiple routes if you want, but there must always be a view for every route.

We can make sure this all works by running our app with the serve_app command we enabled in the setup.py . Check http://localhost:8888/ and see that it says "Hello, world!"

Of course, there's more we can and will do in this space, but let's move on to models.

Connecting the database

If we want to hold onto data, we need to connect a database. Like with Flask, we'll be using a framework-specific variant of SQLAlchemy called tornado-sqlalchemy.

Why use this instead of just the bare SQLAlchemy? Well, tornado-sqlalchemy has all the goodness of straightforward SQLAlchemy, so we can still declare models with a common Base as well as use all the column data types and relationships to which we've grown accustomed. Alongside what we already know from habit, tornado-sqlalchemy provides an accessible async pattern for its database-querying functionality specifically to work with Tornado's existing I/O loop.

We set the stage by adding tornado-sqlalchemy and psycopg2 to setup.py to the list of required packages and reinstall the package. In models.py , we declare our models. This step looks pretty much exactly like what we've already seen in Flask and Pyramid, so I'll skip the full-class declarations and just put up the necessaries of the Task model.

# this is not the complete models.py, but enough to see the differences

from tornado_sqlalchemy import declarative_base



Base = declarative_base



class Task ( Base ) :

# and so on, because literally everything's the same...

We still have to connect tornado-sqlalchemy to the actual application. In __init__.py , we'll be defining the database and integrating it into the application.

# __init__.py

from tornado. httpserver import HTTPServer

from tornado. ioloop import IOLoop

from tornado. options import define , options

from tornado. web import Application

from todo. views import HelloWorld



# add these

import os

from tornado_sqlalchemy import make_session_factory



define ( 'port' , default = 8888 , help = 'port to listen on' )

factory = make_session_factory ( os . environ . get ( 'DATABASE_URL' , '' ) )



def main ( ) :

"""Construct and serve the tornado application."""

app = Application ( [

( '/' , HelloWorld )

] ,

session_factory = factory

)

http_server = HTTPServer ( app )

http_server. listen ( options. port )

print ( 'Listening on http://localhost:%i' % options. port )

IOLoop. current ( ) . start ( )

Much like the session factory we passed around in Pyramid, we can use make_session_factory to take in a database URL and produce an object whose sole purpose is to provide connections to the database for our views. We then tie it into our application by passing the newly created factory into the Application object with the session_factory keyword argument.

Finally, initializing and managing the database will look the same as it did for Flask and Pyramid (i.e., separate DB management script, working with respect to the Base object, etc.). It'll look so similar that I'm not going to reproduce it here.

Revisiting views

Hello, World is always nice for learning the basics, but we need some real, application-specific views.

Let's start with the info view.

# views.py

import json

from tornado. web import RequestHandler



class InfoView ( RequestHandler ) :

"""Only allow GET requests."""

SUPPORTED_METHODS = [ "GET" ]



def set_default_headers ( self ) :

"""Set the default response header to be JSON."""

self . set_header ( "Content-Type" , 'application/json; charset="utf-8"' )



def get ( self ) :

"""List of routes for this API."""

routes = {

'info' : 'GET /api/v1' ,

'register' : 'POST /api/v1/accounts' ,

'single profile detail' : 'GET /api/v1/accounts/<username>' ,

'edit profile' : 'PUT /api/v1/accounts/<username>' ,

'delete profile' : 'DELETE /api/v1/accounts/<username>' ,

'login' : 'POST /api/v1/accounts/login' ,

'logout' : 'GET /api/v1/accounts/logout' ,

"user's tasks" : 'GET /api/v1/accounts/<username>/tasks' ,

"create task" : 'POST /api/v1/accounts/<username>/tasks' ,

"task detail" : 'GET /api/v1/accounts/<username>/tasks/<id>' ,

"task update" : 'PUT /api/v1/accounts/<username>/tasks/<id>' ,

"delete task" : 'DELETE /api/v1/accounts/<username>/tasks/<id>'

}

self . write ( json. dumps ( routes ) )

So what changed? Let's go from the top down.

The SUPPORTED_METHODS class attribute was added. This will be an iterable of only the request methods that are accepted by this view. Any other method will return a 405 status code. When we made the HelloWorld view, we didn't specify this, mostly out of laziness. Without this class attribute, this view would respond to any request trying to access the route tied to the view.

The set_default_headers method is declared, which sets the default headers of the outgoing HTTP response. We declare this here to ensure that any response we send back has a "Content-Type" of "application/json" .

We added json.dumps(some_object) to the argument of self.write because it makes it easy to construct the content for the body of the outgoing response.

Now that's done, and we can go ahead and connect it to the home route in __init__.py .

# __init__.py

from tornado. httpserver import HTTPServer

from tornado. ioloop import IOLoop

from tornado. options import define , options

from tornado. web import Application

from todo. views import InfoView



# add these

import os

from tornado_sqlalchemy import make_session_factory



define ( 'port' , default = 8888 , help = 'port to listen on' )

factory = make_session_factory ( os . environ . get ( 'DATABASE_URL' , '' ) )



def main ( ) :

"""Construct and serve the tornado application."""

app = Application ( [

( '/' , InfoView )

] ,

session_factory = factory

)

http_server = HTTPServer ( app )

http_server. listen ( options. port )

print ( 'Listening on http://localhost:%i' % options. port )

IOLoop. current ( ) . start ( )

As we know, more views and routes will need to be written. Each one will get dropped into the Application route listing as needed. Each will also need a set_default_headers method. On top of that, we'll create our send_response method, whose job it will be to package our response along with any custom status codes we want to set for a given response. Since each one will need both methods, we can create a base class containing them that each of our views can inherit from. That way, we have to write them only once.

# views.py

import json

from tornado. web import RequestHandler



class BaseView ( RequestHandler ) :

"""Base view for this application."""



def set_default_headers ( self ) :

"""Set the default response header to be JSON."""

self . set_header ( "Content-Type" , 'application/json; charset="utf-8"' )



def send_response ( self , data , status = 200 ) :

"""Construct and send a JSON response with appropriate status code."""

self . set_status ( status )

self . write ( json. dumps ( data ) )

For a view like the TaskListView we'll soon write, we'll also need a connection to the database. We'll need tornado_sqlalchemy 's SessionMixin to add a database session within every view class. We can fold that into the BaseView so that, by default, every view inheriting from it has access to a database session.

# views.py

import json

from tornado_sqlalchemy import SessionMixin

from tornado. web import RequestHandler



class BaseView ( RequestHandler , SessionMixin ) :

"""Base view for this application."""



def set_default_headers ( self ) :

"""Set the default response header to be JSON."""

self . set_header ( "Content-Type" , 'application/json; charset="utf-8"' )



def send_response ( self , data , status = 200 ) :

"""Construct and send a JSON response with appropriate status code."""

self . set_status ( status )

self . write ( json. dumps ( data ) )

As long as we're modifying this BaseView object, we should address a quirk that will come up when we consider data being posted to this API.

When Tornado (as of v.4.5) consumes data from a client and organizes it for use in the application, it keeps all the incoming data as bytestrings. However, all the code here assumes Python 3, so the only strings that we want to work with are Unicode strings. We can add another method to this BaseView class whose job it will be to convert the incoming data to Unicode before using it anywhere else in the view.

If we want to convert this data before we use it in a proper view method, we can override the view class's native prepare method. Its job is to run before the view method runs. If we override the prepare method, we can set some logic to run that'll do the bytestring-to-Unicode conversion whenever a request is received.

# views.py

import json

from tornado_sqlalchemy import SessionMixin

from tornado. web import RequestHandler



class BaseView ( RequestHandler , SessionMixin ) :

"""Base view for this application."""



def prepare ( self ) :

self . form_data = {

key: [ val. decode ( 'utf8' ) for val in val_list ]

for key , val_list in self . request . arguments . items ( )

}



def set_default_headers ( self ) :

"""Set the default response header to be JSON."""

self . set_header ( "Content-Type" , 'application/json; charset="utf-8"' )



def send_response ( self , data , status = 200 ) :

"""Construct and send a JSON response with appropriate status code."""

self . set_status ( status )

self . write ( json. dumps ( data ) )

If there's any data coming in, it'll be found within the self.request.arguments dictionary. We can access that data by key and convert its contents (always a list) to Unicode. Because this is a class-based view instead of a function-based view, we can store the modified data as an instance attribute to be used later. I called it form_data here, but it can just as easily be called potato . The point is that we can store data that has been submitted to the application.

Asynchronous view methods

Now that we've built our BaseView , we can build the TaskListView that will inherit from it.

As you can probably tell from the section heading, this is where all that talk about asynchronicity comes in. The TaskListView will handle GET requests for returning a list of tasks and POST requests for creating new tasks given some form data. Let's first look at the code to handle the GET request.

# all the previous imports

import datetime

from tornado. gen import coroutine

from tornado_sqlalchemy import as_future

from todo. models import Profile , Task



# the BaseView is above here

class TaskListView ( BaseView ) :

"""View for reading and adding new tasks."""

SUPPORTED_METHODS = ( "GET" , "POST" , )



@ coroutine

def get ( self , username ) :

"""Get all tasks for an existing user."""

with self . make_session ( ) as session:

profile = yield as_future ( session. query ( Profile ) . filter ( Profile. username == username ) . first )

if profile :

tasks = [ task. to_dict ( ) for task in profile . tasks ]

self . send_response ( {

'username' : profile . username ,

'tasks' : tasks

} )

The first major piece here is the @coroutine decorator, imported from tornado.gen . Any Python callable that has a portion that acts out of sync with the normal flow of the call stack is effectively a "co-routine"; a routine that can run alongside other routines. In the example of my household chores, pretty much every chore was a co-routine. Some were blocking routines (e.g., vacuuming the floor), but that routine simply blocked my ability to start or attend to anything else. It didn't block any of the other routines that were already set in motion from continuing.

Tornado offers a number of ways to build an app that take advantage of co-routines, including allowing us to set locks on function calls, conditions for synchronizing asynchronous routines, and a system for manually modifying the events that control the I/O loop.

The only way the @coroutine decorator is used here is to allow the get method to farm out the SQL query as a background process and resume once the query is complete, while not blocking the Tornado I/O loop from handling other sources of incoming data. That is all that's "asynchronous" about this implementation: out-of-band database queries. Clearly if we wanted to showcase the magic and wonder of an async web app, a To-Do List isn't the way.

But hey, that's what we're building, so let's see how our method takes advantage of that @coroutine decorator. The SessionMixin that was, well, mixed into the BaseView declaration added two handy, database-aware attributes to our view class: session and make_session . They're similarly named and accomplish fairly similar goals.

The self.session attribute is a session with an eye on the database. At the end of the request-response cycle, just before the view sends a response back to the client, any changes that have been made to the database are committed, and the session is closed.

self.make_session is a context manager and generator, building and returning a brand new session object on the fly. That first self.session object still exists; make_session creates a new one anyway. The make_session generator also has baked into itself the logic for committing and closing the session it creates as soon as its context (i.e., indentation level) ends.

If you inspect the source code, there is no difference between the type of object assigned to self.session and the type of object generated by self.make_session . The difference is in how they're managed.

With the make_session context manager, the generated session belongs only to the context, beginning and ending within that context. You can open, modify, commit, and close multiple database sessions within the same view with the make_session context manager.

self.session is much simpler, with the session already opened by the time you get to your view method and committing before the response is sent back to the client.

Although the read the docs snippet and the the PyPI example both specify the use of the context manager, there's nothing about either the self.session object or the session generated by self.make_session that is inherently asynchronous. The point where we start thinking about the async behavior built into tornado-sqlalchemy comes when we initiate a query.

The tornado-sqlalchemy package provides us with the as_future function. The job of as_future is to wrap the query constructed by the tornado-sqlalchemy session and yield its return value. If the view method is decorated with @coroutine , then using this yield as_future(query) pattern will now make your wrapped query an asynchronous background process. The I/O loop takes over, awaiting the return value of the query and the resolution of the future object created by as_future .

To have access to the result from as_future(query) , you must yield from it. Otherwise, you get only an unresolved generator object and can do nothing with the query.

Everything else in this view method is pretty much par for the course, mirroring what we've already seen in Flask and Pyramid.

The post method will look fairly similar. For the sake of consistency, let's see how the post method looks and how it handles the self.form_data that was constructed with the BaseView .

@ coroutine

def post ( self , username ) :

"""Create a new task."""

with self . make_session ( ) as session:

profile = yield as_future ( session. query ( Profile ) . filter ( Profile. username == username ) . first )

if profile :

due_date = self . form_data [ 'due_date' ] [ 0 ]

task = Task (

name = self . form_data [ 'name' ] [ 0 ] ,

note = self . form_data [ 'note' ] [ 0 ] ,

creation_date = datetime . now ( ) ,

due_date = datetime . strptime ( due_date , '%d/%m/%Y %H:%M:%S' ) if due_date else None ,

completed = self . form_data [ 'completed' ] [ 0 ] ,

profile_id = profile . id ,

profile = profile

)

session. add ( task )

self . send_response ( { 'msg' : 'posted' } , status = 201 )

As I said, it's about what we'd expect:

The same query pattern as we saw with the get method

method The construction of an instance of a new Task object, populated with data from form_data

object, populated with data from The adding (but not committing because it's handled by the context manager!) of the new Task object to the database session

object to the database session The sending of a response back to the client

And thus we have the basis for our Tornado web app. Everything else (e.g., database management and more views for a more complete app) is effectively the same as what we've already seen in the Flask and Pyramid apps.

Thoughts about using the right tool for the right job

What we're starting to see as we continue to move through these web frameworks is that they can all effectively handle the same problems. For something like this To-Do List, any framework can do the job. However, some web frameworks are more appropriate for certain jobs than other ones, depending on what "more appropriate" means for you and your needs.

While Tornado is clearly capable of handling the same job that Pyramid or Flask can handle, to use it for an app like this is effectively a waste. It's like using a car to travel one block from home. Yes it can do the job of "travel," but short trips aren't why you choose to use a car over a bike or just your feet.

Per the documentation, Tornado is billed as "a Python web framework and asynchronous networking library." There are few like it in the Python web framework ecosystem. If the job you're trying to accomplish requires (or would benefit significantly from) asynchronicity in any way, shape, or form, use Tornado. If your application needs to handle multiple, long-lived connections while not sacrificing much in performance, choose Tornado. If your application is many applications in one and needs to be thread-aware for the accurate handling of data, reach for Tornado. That's where it works best.

Use your car to do "car things." Use other modes of transportation to do everything else.

Going forward and a little perspective check

Speaking of using the right tool for the right job, keep in mind the scope and scale, both present and future, of your application when choosing your framework. Up to this point we've only looked at frameworks meant for small to midsized web applications. The next and final installment of this series will cover one of the most popular Python frameworks, Django, meant for big applications that might grow bigger. Again, while it technically can and will handle the To-Do List problem, keep in mind that it's not really what the framework is for. We'll still put it through its paces to show how an application can be built with it, but we have to keep in mind the intent of the framework and how that's reflected in its architecture:

Flask: Meant for small, simple projects; makes it easy for us to construct views and connect them to routes quickly; can be encapsulated in a single file without much fuss

Meant for small, simple projects; makes it easy for us to construct views and connect them to routes quickly; can be encapsulated in a single file without much fuss Pyramid: Meant for projects that may grow; contains a fair bit of configuration to get up and running; separate realms of application components can easily be divided and built out to arbitrary depth without losing sight of the central application

Meant for projects that may grow; contains a fair bit of configuration to get up and running; separate realms of application components can easily be divided and built out to arbitrary depth without losing sight of the central application Tornado: Meant for projects benefiting from precise and deliberate I/O control; allows for co-routines and easily exposes methods that can control how requests are received/responses are sent and when those operations occur

Meant for projects benefiting from precise and deliberate I/O control; allows for co-routines and easily exposes methods that can control how requests are received/responses are sent and when those operations occur Django: (As we'll see) meant for big things that may get bigger; large ecosystem of add-ons and mods; very opinionated in its configuration and management in order to keep all the disparate parts in line

Whether you've been reading since the first post in this series or joined a little later, thanks for reading! Please feel free to leave questions or comments. I'll see you next time with hands full of Django.

Huge shout-out to the Python BDFL

I must give credit where credit is due. Massive thanks are owed to Guido van Rossum for more than just creating my favorite programming language.

During PyCascades 2018, I was fortunate not only to give the talk this article series is based on, but also to be invited to the speakers' dinner. I got to sit next to Guido the whole night and pepper him with questions. One of those questions was how in the world async worked in Python, and he, without a bit of fuss, spent time explaining it to me in a way that I could start to grasp the concept. He later tweeted to me a spectacular resource for learning async with Python that I subsequently read three times over three months, then wrote this post. You're an awesome guy, Guido!