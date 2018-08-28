Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.
4 Ansible playbooks you should try
Streamline and tighten automation processes in complex IT environments with these Ansible playbooks.
In a complex IT environment, even the smallest tasks can seem to take forever. Sprawling systems are hard to develop, deploy, and maintain. Business demands only increase complexity, and IT teams struggle with management, availability, and cost.How do you address this complexity and while meeting today's business demands? There is no doubt that Ansible can improve your current processes, migrate applications for better optimization, and provide a single language for DevOps practices across your organization.
More importantly, you can declare configurations through Ansible playbooks, but they orchestrate steps of any manual ordered process, even as different steps must bounce back and forth between sets of machines in particular orders. They can launch tasks synchronously or asynchronously.
While you might run the main
/usr/bin/ansible program for ad-hoc tasks, playbooks are more likely to be kept in source control and used to push out your configuration or ensure the configurations of your remote systems are in spec. Because the Ansible playbooks are configuration, deployment, and orchestration language, they can describe a policy you want your remote systems to enforce or a set of steps in a general IT process.
Here are four Ansible playbooks that you should try to further customize and configure how your automation works.
Managing Kubernetes objects
When you perform CRUD operations on Kubernetes objects, Ansible playbooks enable you to quickly and easily access the full range of Kubernetes APIs through the OpenShift Python client. The following playbook snippets show you how to create specific Kubernetes namespace and service objects:
- name: Create a k8s namespace
k8s:
name: mynamespace
api_version: v1
kind: Namespace
state: present
- name: Create a Service object from an inline definition
k8s:
state: present
definition:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Service
metadata:
name: web
namespace: mynamespace
labels:
app: galaxy
service: web
spec:
selector:
app: galaxy
service: web
ports:
- protocol: TCP
targetPort: 8000
name: port-8000-tcp
port: 8000
- name: Create a Service object by reading the definition from a file
k8s:
state: present
src: /mynamespace/service.yml
# Passing the object definition from a file
- name: Create a Deployment by reading the definition from a local file
k8s:
state: present
src: /mynamespace/deployment.yml
Mitigate critical security concerns like Meltdown and Spectre
In the first week of January, two flaws were announced: Meltdown and Spectre. Both involved the hardware at the heart of more or less every computing device on the planet: the processor. There is a great in-depth review of the two flaws here. While Meltdown and Spectre are not completely mitigated, the following playbook snippets show how to easily deploy the patches for Windows:
- name: Patch Windows systems against Meltdown and Spectre
hosts: "{{ target_hosts | default('all') }}"
vars:
reboot_after_update: no
registry_keys:
- path: HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management
name: FeatureSettingsOverride
data: 0
type: dword
- path: HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management
name: FeatureSettingsOverrideMask
data: 3
type: dword
# https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4072699
- path: HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\QualityCompat
name: cadca5fe-87d3-4b96-b7fb-a231484277cc
type: dword
data: '0x00000000'
tasks:
- name: Install security updates
win_updates:
category_names:
- SecurityUpdates
notify: reboot windows system
- name: Enable kernel protections
win_regedit:
path: "{{ item.path }}"
name: "{{ item.name }}"
data: "{{ item.data }}"
type: "{{ item.type }}"
with_items: "{{ registry_keys }}"
handlers:
- name: reboot windows system
win_reboot:
shutdown_timeout: 3600
reboot_timeout: 3600
when: reboot_after_update
You can also find other playbooks for Linux.
Integrating a CI/CD process with Jenkins
Jenkins is a well-known tool for implementing CI/CD. Shell scripts are commonly used for provisioning environments or to deploy apps during the pipeline flow. Although this could work, it is cumbersome to maintain and reuse scripts in the long run. The following playbook snippets show how to provision infrastructure in a Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) process using a Jenkins Pipeline.
---
- name: Deploy Jenkins CI
hosts: jenkins_server
remote_user: vagrant
become: yes
roles:
- geerlingguy.repo-epel
- geerlingguy.jenkins
- geerlingguy.git
- tecris.maven
- geerlingguy.ansible
- name: Deploy Nexus Server
hosts: nexus_server
remote_user: vagrant
become: yes
roles:
- geerlingguy.java
- savoirfairelinux.nexus3-oss
- name: Deploy Sonar Server
hosts: sonar_server
remote_user: vagrant
become: yes
roles:
- wtanaka.unzip
- zanini.sonar
- name: On Premises CentOS
hosts: app_server
remote_user: vagrant
become: yes
roles:
- jenkins-keys-config
Starting a service mesh with Istio
With a cloud platform, developers must use microservices to architect for portability. Meanwhile, operators are managing extremely large hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. The service mesh with Istio lets you connect, secure, control, and observe services instead of developers through a dedicated infrastructure such as an Envoy sidecar container. The following playbook snippets show how to install Istio locally on your machine:
---
# Whether the cluster is an Openshift (ocp) or upstream Kubernetes (k8s) cluster
cluster_flavour: ocp
istio:
# Install istio with or without istio-auth module
auth: false
# A set of add-ons to install, for example kiali
addon: []
# The names of the samples that should be installed as well.
# The available samples are in the istio_simple_samples variable
# In addition to the values in istio_simple_samples, 'bookinfo' can also be specified
samples: []
# Whether or not to open apps in the browser
open_apps: false
# Whether to delete resources that might exist from previous Istio installations
delete_resources: false
Conclusion
You can find full sets of playbooks that illustrate many of these techniques in the ansible-examples repository. I recommend looking at these in another tab as you go along.
Hopefully, these tips and snippets of Ansible playbooks have provided some interesting ways to use and extend your automation journey.
Very Useful!!