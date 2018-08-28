4 Ansible playbooks you should try

In a complex IT environment, even the smallest tasks can seem to take forever. Sprawling systems are hard to develop, deploy, and maintain. Business demands only increase complexity, and IT teams struggle with management, availability, and cost.

How do you address this complexity and while meeting today's business demands? There is no doubt that Ansible can improve your current processes, migrate applications for better optimization, and provide a single language for DevOps practices across your organization.

More importantly, you can declare configurations through Ansible playbooks, but they orchestrate steps of any manual ordered process, even as different steps must bounce back and forth between sets of machines in particular orders. They can launch tasks synchronously or asynchronously.

While you might run the main /usr/bin/ansible program for ad-hoc tasks, playbooks are more likely to be kept in source control and used to push out your configuration or ensure the configurations of your remote systems are in spec. Because the Ansible playbooks are configuration, deployment, and orchestration language, they can describe a policy you want your remote systems to enforce or a set of steps in a general IT process.

Here are four Ansible playbooks that you should try to further customize and configure how your automation works.

Managing Kubernetes objects

When you perform CRUD operations on Kubernetes objects, Ansible playbooks enable you to quickly and easily access the full range of Kubernetes APIs through the OpenShift Python client. The following playbook snippets show you how to create specific Kubernetes namespace and service objects:

- name: Create a k8s namespace

k8s:

name: mynamespace

api_version: v1

kind: Namespace

state: present



- name: Create a Service object from an inline definition

k8s:

state: present

definition:

apiVersion: v1

kind: Service

metadata:

name: web

namespace: mynamespace

labels:

app: galaxy

service: web

spec:

selector:

app: galaxy

service: web

ports:

- protocol: TCP

targetPort: 8000

name: port-8000-tcp

port: 8000



- name: Create a Service object by reading the definition from a file

k8s:

state: present

src: /mynamespace/service.yml



# Passing the object definition from a file

- name: Create a Deployment by reading the definition from a local file

k8s:

state: present

src: /mynamespace/deployment.yml

Mitigate critical security concerns like Meltdown and Spectre

In the first week of January, two flaws were announced: Meltdown and Spectre. Both involved the hardware at the heart of more or less every computing device on the planet: the processor. There is a great in-depth review of the two flaws here. While Meltdown and Spectre are not completely mitigated, the following playbook snippets show how to easily deploy the patches for Windows:

- name: Patch Windows systems against Meltdown and Spectre

hosts: "{{ target_hosts | default('all') }}"



vars:

reboot_after_update: no

registry_keys:

- path: HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management

name: FeatureSettingsOverride

data: 0

type: dword



- path: HKLM:\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Session Manager\Memory Management

name: FeatureSettingsOverrideMask

data: 3

type: dword



# https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4072699

- path: HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\QualityCompat

name: cadca5fe-87d3-4b96-b7fb-a231484277cc

type: dword

data: '0x00000000'



tasks:

- name: Install security updates

win_updates:

category_names:

- SecurityUpdates

notify: reboot windows system



- name: Enable kernel protections

win_regedit:

path: "{{ item.path }}"

name: "{{ item.name }}"

data: "{{ item.data }}"

type: "{{ item.type }}"

with_items: "{{ registry_keys }}"



handlers:

- name: reboot windows system

win_reboot:

shutdown_timeout: 3600

reboot_timeout: 3600

when: reboot_after_update

You can also find other playbooks for Linux.

Integrating a CI/CD process with Jenkins

Jenkins is a well-known tool for implementing CI/CD. Shell scripts are commonly used for provisioning environments or to deploy apps during the pipeline flow. Although this could work, it is cumbersome to maintain and reuse scripts in the long run. The following playbook snippets show how to provision infrastructure in a Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) process using a Jenkins Pipeline.

---

- name: Deploy Jenkins CI

hosts: jenkins_server

remote_user: vagrant

become: yes



roles:

- geerlingguy.repo-epel

- geerlingguy.jenkins

- geerlingguy.git

- tecris.maven

- geerlingguy.ansible



- name: Deploy Nexus Server

hosts: nexus_server

remote_user: vagrant

become: yes



roles:

- geerlingguy.java

- savoirfairelinux.nexus3-oss



- name: Deploy Sonar Server

hosts: sonar_server

remote_user: vagrant

become: yes



roles:

- wtanaka.unzip

- zanini.sonar



- name: On Premises CentOS

hosts: app_server

remote_user: vagrant

become: yes



roles:

- jenkins-keys-config

Starting a service mesh with Istio

With a cloud platform, developers must use microservices to architect for portability. Meanwhile, operators are managing extremely large hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. The service mesh with Istio lets you connect, secure, control, and observe services instead of developers through a dedicated infrastructure such as an Envoy sidecar container. The following playbook snippets show how to install Istio locally on your machine:

---



# Whether the cluster is an Openshift (ocp) or upstream Kubernetes (k8s) cluster

cluster_flavour: ocp



istio:

# Install istio with or without istio-auth module

auth: false



# A set of add-ons to install, for example kiali

addon: []



# The names of the samples that should be installed as well.

# The available samples are in the istio_simple_samples variable

# In addition to the values in istio_simple_samples, 'bookinfo' can also be specified

samples: []



# Whether or not to open apps in the browser

open_apps: false



# Whether to delete resources that might exist from previous Istio installations

delete_resources: false

Conclusion

You can find full sets of playbooks that illustrate many of these techniques in the ansible-examples repository. I recommend looking at these in another tab as you go along.

Hopefully, these tips and snippets of Ansible playbooks have provided some interesting ways to use and extend your automation journey.