What was the most important moment in the history of Linux?
The Linux kernel is celebrating 27 years since Linus Torvalds first announced his "hobby" operating system.
Which Linux moment mattered most?
Getting to where it is today was no small feat for the little project that Linus Torvalds announced to the world on August 25, 1991, with this newsgroup post:
Hello everybody out there using minix -
I'm doing a (free) operating system (just a hobby, won't be big and professional like gnu) for 386(486) AT clones. This has been brewing since april, and is starting to get ready. I'd like any feedback on things people like/dislike in minix, as my OS resembles it somewhat (same physical layout of the file-system (due to practical reasons) among other things).
I've currently ported bash(1.08) and gcc(1.40), and things seem to work. This implies that I'll get something practical within a few months, and I'd like to know what features most people would want. Any suggestions are welcome, but I won't promise I'll implement them :-)Today Linux powers so much of the world's infrastructure that it's honestly hard to think of an industry that hasn't been significantly shaped by its progress. From banks to healthcare giants to airlines, to almost all of the most popular websites in use today, and perhaps even the phone in your pocket, the world runs on Linux.
So today, twenty-seven years in, we're asking our readers: What was the most important moment in Linux's history? We've pulled out some highlights in the poll above, but of course we can't include everything, so if your top moment wasn't included, be sure to let us know what it was in the comments below.
The listed items were important for Linux development. But from the point of view of Linux adoption, I would nominate the release of Knoppix and the LiveCD/LiveDVD concept.
The fact that you could “Try before you rely” helped a lot of Windows and Mac users to evaluate Linux before making the switch.
This was an important step in the process of making Linux accessible to a wider audience.
I would have voted for the 2.4.x series
I think the most important moment was when Linus "accidentally" lost his Minux partition and decided then to stick with Linux, as outlined in his book "Just for Fun: The Story of an Accidental Revolutionary": "...I mistakenly auto-dialed my hard disk instead of my modem. I was trying to auto-dial /dev/ttyl, which is the serial line. But by mistake I auto-dialed /dev/hdal, which is the hard disk device. The end result was that I inadvertently overwrote some of the most critical parts of the of the partition where I had Minix. Yes, that meant I couldn't boot Minix anymore. "
If he still had Minix he might have gotten bored with Linux and had given up on the development, but instead he had to make a decision to go "full Linux".
If not for this accident, we might not have Linux today.
His book can be read here:
https://ia801300.us.archive.org/23/items/JustForFun/Just-for-Fun.pdf
I'd say this: "When Torvalds released version 0.12 in February 1992, he adopted the GNU General Public License (GPL) over his previous self-drafted license, which had not permitted commercial redistribution."