The commands you use can tell us something about where your work, or perhaps you passion, drives you at the terminal.

30 Aug 2018 Jason Baker (Red Hat) Feed 8 comments
Which Linux terminal command do you use the most?
My most-used command is...

A few weeks back I stumbled across this Reddit thread with a short Bash snippet telling me how to get a list of my most-used terminal commands.

history | awk '{CMD[$2]++;count++;}END { for (a in CMD)print CMD[a] " " CMD[a]/count*100 "% " a; }' | grep -v "./" | column -c3 -s " " -t | sort -nr | nl | head -n10

The details aren't terribly important, but basically, it takes the output of the history command, totals it up, and tells you what your top ten commands have been and what percentage of the time each had been used. You could pretty easily make some modifications to the snippet to get a longer list, or change the formatting a bit. Here's mine from my fairly-recently-refreshed laptop.

     1  138  25.0909%   sudo

     2  59   10.7273%   ls

     3  47   8.54545%   cd

     4  20   3.63636%   git

     5  19   3.45455%   grep

     6  13   2.36364%   vi

     7  10   1.81818%   lpstat

     8  9    1.63636%   find

     9  8    1.45455%   ps

    10  8    1.45455%   htop

The only item in there that surprised me was lpstat (I had been fighting with a printer configuration recently). These numbers weren't terribly big, and some of the details were hidden behind sudo (likely a lot of those were dnf updates). So curious, I ran the same command on my desktop and on a couple of virtual machines I'd used for different purposes and got very different results.

On my desktop, I spend a considerable amount more time using ssh. And in the virtual machines, systemctl and docker both make the list, and vi climbs to the top as I spend a lot of time editing configuration files.

Your top ten probably shares something about you, too. Are you a developer? A power user? Do you work a lot with remote systems? What's your favorite text editor? If you're willing, share your top ten list in the comments below, or perhaps just the top tool. Did your list surprise you? Why or why not?

About the author

Jason Baker - I use technology to make the world more open. Linux desktop enthusiast. Map/geospatial nerd. Raspberry Pi tinkerer. Data analysis and visualization geek. Occasional coder. Cloud nativist. Civic tech and open government booster.
8 Comments

jhibbets
Jason Hibbets on 29 Aug 2018

What about 'man" to look up man pages. So many options to look up!

EminM
EminM on 30 Aug 2018

I think, most popular command is ''df-mh'' )

Dallas Spohn
Dallas Spohn on 30 Aug 2018

Mine was python, then ls

Arturo
Arturo on 30 Aug 2018

Here are my top ten:

1 105 21% git
2 61 12.2% cd
3 56 11.2% ls
4 41 8.2% docker
5 37 7.4% ssh
6 27 5.4% docker-compose
7 21 4.2% dig
8 21 4.2% curl
9 15 3% rm
10 12 2.4% less

Josh Lynn
Josh Lynn on 30 Aug 2018

This is pretty cool. If you want to see what's behind the sudo commands you can add a sed command right after history like so

$ history | sed 's/sudo // -g' | awk

Greg Himself
Greg Himself on 30 Aug 2018

On servers I log into only for a command or two at a time, the winner, by a large margin, is "exit."

mtsouk
Mihalis Tsoukalos on 30 Aug 2018

My top-10:
1 730 23.4425 % git
2 497 15.9602 % ll
3 219 7.03276 % brew
4 169 5.4271 % ssh
5 147 4.72062 % unison
6 138 4.4316 % wc
7 129 4.14258 % cat
8 117 3.75723 % cd
9 107 3.4361 % cargo
10 91 2.92229 % sem

bobsol
Robert Solomon on 30 Aug 2018

as user, pass
as root, apt
ls is second in both cases.

