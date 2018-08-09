Getting started with Postfix, an open source mail transfer agent

Postfix is a great program that routes and delivers email to accounts that are external to the system. It is currently used by approximately 33% of internet mail servers. In this article, I'll explain how you can use Postfix to send mail using Gmail with two-factor authentication enabled.

Before you get Postfix up and running, however, you need to have some items lined up. Following are instructions on how to get it working on a number of distros.

Prerequisites

An installed OS (Ubuntu/Debian/Fedora/Centos/Arch/FreeBSD/OpenSUSE)

A Google account with two-factor authentication

A working internet connection

Step 1: Prepare Google

Open a web browser and log into your Google account. Once you’re in, go to your settings by clicking your picture and selecting "Google Account.” Click “Sign-in & security” and scroll down to "App passwords.” Use your password to log in. Then you can create a new app password (I named mine "postfix Setup”).

Note the crazy password (shown below), which I will use throughout this article.

Step 2: Install Postfix

Before you can configure the mail client, you need to install it. You must also install either the mailutils or mailx utility, depending on the OS you're using. Here's how to install it for each OS:

Debian/Ubuntu:

apt-get update && apt-get install postfix mailutils

Fedora:

dnf update && dnf install postfix mailx

Centos:

yum update && yum install postfix mailx cyrus-sasl cyrus-sasl-plain

Arch:

pacman -Sy postfix mailutils

FreeBSD:

portsnap fetch extract update

cd /usr/ports/mail/postfix

make config

In the configuration dialog, select "SASL support." All other options can remain the same.

From there: make install clean

Install mailx from the binary package: pkg install mailx

OpenSUSE:

zypper update && zypper install postfix mailx cyrus-sasl

Step 3: Set up Gmail authentication

Once you've installed Postfix, you can set up Gmail authentication. Since you have created the app password, you need to put it in a configuration file and lock it down so no one else can see it. Fortunately, this is simple to do:

Ubuntu/Debian/Fedora/Centos/Arch/OpenSUSE:

vim /etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

Add this line:

[smtp.gmail.com]:587 ben.heffron@gmail.com:thgcaypbpslnvgce

Save and close the file. Since your Gmail password is stored as plaintext, make the file accessible only by root to be extra safe.

chmod 600 /etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

FreeBSD:

vim /usr/local/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

Add this line:

[smtp.gmail.com]:587 ben.heffron@gmail.com:thgcaypbpslnvgce

Save and close the file. Since your Gmail password is stored as plaintext, make the file accessible only by root to be extra safe.

chmod 600 /usr/local/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

Step 4: Get Postfix moving

This step is the "meat and potatoes"—everything you've done so far has been preparation.

Postfix gets its configuration from the main.cf file, so the settings in this file are critical. For Google, it is mandatory to enable the correct SSL settings.

Here are the six options you need to enter or update on the main.cf to make it work with Gmail (from the SASL readme):

The smtp_sasl_auth_enable setting enables client-side authentication. We will configure the client’s username and password information in the second part of the example.

setting enables client-side authentication. We will configure the client’s username and password information in the second part of the example. The relayhost setting forces the Postfix SMTP to send all remote messages to the specified mail server instead of trying to deliver them directly to their destination.

setting forces the Postfix SMTP to send all remote messages to the specified mail server instead of trying to deliver them directly to their destination. With the smtp_sasl_password_maps parameter, we configure the Postfix SMTP client to send username and password information to the mail gateway server.

parameter, we configure the Postfix SMTP client to send username and password information to the mail gateway server. Postfix SMTP client SASL security options are set using smtp_sasl_security_options , with a whole lot of options. In this case, it will be nothing; otherwise, Gmail won’t play nicely with Postfix.

, with a whole lot of options. In this case, it will be nothing; otherwise, Gmail won’t play nicely with Postfix. The smtp_tls_CAfile is a file containing CA certificates of root CAs trusted to sign either remote SMTP server certificates or intermediate CA certificates.

is a file containing CA certificates of root CAs trusted to sign either remote SMTP server certificates or intermediate CA certificates. From the configure settings page: stmp_use_tls uses TLS when a remote SMTP server announces STARTTLS support, the default is not using TLS.

Ubuntu/Debian/Arch

These three OSes keep their files (certificates and main.cf ) in the same location, so this is all you need to put in there:

vim /etc/postfix/main.cf

If the following values aren’t there, add them:

relayhost = [smtp.gmail.com]:587

smtp_use_tls = yes

smtp_sasl_auth_enable = yes

smtp_sasl_security_options =

smtp_sasl_password_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

smtp_tls_CAfile = /etc/ssl/certs/ca-certificates.crt

Save and close the file.

Fedora/CentOS

These two OSes are based on the same underpinnings, so they share the same updates.

vim /etc/postfix/main.cf

If the following values aren’t there, add them:

relayhost = [smtp.gmail.com]:587

smtp_use_tls = yes

smtp_sasl_auth_enable = yes

smtp_sasl_security_options =

smtp_sasl_password_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

smtp_tls_CAfile = /etc/ssl/certs/ca-bundle.crt

Save and close the file.

OpenSUSE

vim /etc/postfix/main.cf

If the following values aren’t there, add them:

relayhost = [smtp.gmail.com]:587

smtp_use_tls = yes

smtp_sasl_auth_enable = yes

smtp_sasl_security_options =

smtp_sasl_password_maps = hash:/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

smtp_tls_CAfile = /etc/ssl/ca-bundle.pem

Save and close the file.

OpenSUSE also requires that you modify the Postfix master process configuration file master.cf . Open it for editing:

vim /etc/postfix/master.cf

Uncomment the line that reads:

#tlsmgr unix - - n 1000? 1 tlsmg

It should look like this:

tlsmgr unix - - n 1000? 1 tlsmg

Save and close the file.

FreeBSD

vim /usr/local/etc/postfix/main.cf

If the following values aren’t there, add them:

relayhost = [smtp.gmail.com]:587

smtp_use_tls = yes

smtp_sasl_auth_enable = yes

smtp_sasl_security_options =

smtp_sasl_password_maps = hash:/usr/local/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

smtp_tls_CAfile = /etc/mail/certs/cacert.pem

Save and close the file.

Step 5: Set up the password file

Remember that password file you created? Now you need to feed it into Postfix using postmap . This is part of the mailutils or mailx utilities.

Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux

postmap /etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

FreeBSD

postmap /usr/local/etc/postfix/sasl_passwd

Step 6: Get Postfix grooving

To get all the settings and configurations working, you must restart Postfix.

Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux

These guys make it simple to restart:

systemctl restart postfix.service

FreeBSD

To start Postfix at startup, edit /etc/rc.conf :

vim /etc/rc.conf

Add the line:

postfix_enable=YES

Save and close the file. Then start Postfix by running:

service postfix start

Step 7: Test it

Now for the big finale—time to test it to see if it works. The mail command is another tool installed with mailutils or mailx .

echo Just testing my sendmail gmail relay" | mail -s "Sendmail gmail Relay" ben.heffron@gmail.com

This is what I used to test my settings, and then it came up in my Gmail.

Now you can use Gmail with two-factor authentication in your Postfix setup.