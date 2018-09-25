Download this free, GIMP cheat sheet

Learn the 37 most frequently used shortcuts in GIMP

Download this free, GIMP cheat sheet.

25 Sep 2018 Jason van Gumster Feed
Image credits : 

Alexandre Duret-Lutz from Paris, France (Recursive Daisy), CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

x

Get the newsletter

Join the 85,000 open source advocates who receive our giveaway alerts and article roundups.

GIMP is a fantastic artist's tool for editing digital images, especially with the bevy of impressive features in the recent release of version 2.10. Of course, like all creative applications, you can get working more quickly if you can make yourself familiar with the various keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys available. GIMP, of course, gives you the ability to customize these shortcuts to match what you're personally comfortable with. However, the default shortcuts that GIMP ships with are impressive and generally easy to get used to.

This cheat sheet is not an exhaustive list of all of the defaults GIMP has available. Instead, it covers the most frequently used shortcuts so you can get to work as fast as possible. Plus, there should be a few in here that make you aware of a few features that maybe you weren't aware of.

Download the GIMP cheat sheet.

Topics

Art and design
Tools

About the author

Jason van Gumster - Jason van Gumster mostly makes stuff up. He writes, animates, and occasionally teaches, all using open source tools. He's run a small, independent animation studio, wrote Blender For Dummies and GIMP Bible, and continues to blurt out his experiences during a [sometimes] weekly podcast, the Open Source Creative Podcast. Adventures (and lies) at @monsterjavaguns.
More about me

Recommended reading

Old camera
4 scanning tools for the Linux desktop
Jane Austen book page
6 open source tools for writing a book

Annual computer graphics conference encourages use of open source
scrabble letters used to spell "VPN"
6 open source tools for making your own VPN

Publishing Markdown to HTML with MDwiki

Bolster your DevOps infrastructure with open source tools

Comment now

Creative Commons License