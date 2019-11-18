Cheat sheet for Linux users and permissions | Opensource.com

Cheat sheet for Linux users and permissions

Download our new cheat sheet for managing Linux users and permissions.

18 Nov 2019 Seth Kenlon (Red Hat) Feed 2 comments
Penguins walking on the beach
Image credits : 

Original photo by Rikki Endsley. CC BY-SA 4.0

The Linux operating system is a true multi-user OS, meaning it assumes that there's data on every computer that should be protected, whether in the interest of privacy, security, or system integrity.

Linux uses file ownership and permissions to manage file and folder access. 

For administrators who deal with different user environments all day, this system is easy to understand, calculate, and control.

For users still learning Linux, or for users who learned Linux primarily in a single-user environment, file access can seem restrictive and confusing.

Our Linux Permissions cheat sheet covers important file and directory access commands to help you understand and manipulate which user and group member can see shared data on your Linux computer.

This cheat sheet is part of a larger set that includes Linux Networking, SELinux, and common Linux Commands.

Next time you find yourself unable to read, write, or execute a file on your system, refer to this cheat sheet to understand why, and to remember how to fix the problem.

Download our Linux users and permissions cheat sheet today!

Hand putting a Linux file folder into a drawer

A beginner's guide to Linux permissions

Linux security permissions designate who can do what with a file or directory.
Bryant Son (Red Hat, Community Moderator)
Penguins

Linux permissions 101

Knowing how to control users' access to files is a fundamental system administration skill.
Alex Juarez
Hand putting a Linux file folder into a drawer

Introduction to the Linux chown command

Learn how to change a file or directory's ownership with chown.
Alan Formy-Duval (Community Moderator)

Topics

Linux
Command line

About the author

image from https://openclipart.org/detail/196235/penguin-profile-medalion
Seth Kenlon - Seth Kenlon is an independent multimedia artist, free culture advocate, and UNIX geek. He has worked in the film and computing industry, often at the same time. He is one of the maintainers of the Slackware-based multimedia production project, http://slackermedia.info
More about me

2 Comments

Greg P
Greg Pittman on 18 Nov 2019

What the cheat sheet lacks is the for me the most straightforward way of using chmod:

chmod 754 somefile.py

7 = r (4) + w (2) + x (1)
5 = r (4) + x (1)
4 = r (4)

I never use umask since it seems backwards or inside out to me.

sethkenlon
Seth Kenlon on 18 Nov 2019

Great suggestion, Greg. I've jotted it down in my source file for inclusion, should we do an update sometime in the future.

