What's the most common IT help request you get from friends and family?

We are approaching that time of year when many folks are visiting family members or reconnecting with old friends during the holiday season. Your loved ones may or may not be the most tech-savvy. Our readers tend to fill the sysadmin role after hours. What kind of IT requests do you receive?

The compatibility of the operating system could affect your ability to assist. If you typically use an Android device, are you up for the challenge of troubleshooting an iPhone problem? How many times do you get some form of the question, "How do I _____ in Windows?"?

Many people ask for help with selecting the best app or shopping for a computer. Do you find yourself constantly trying to influence friends to switch to Linux?

There's also the dilemma of whether or not to give a tech item as a gift. If you give someone a tablet, are you on the hook for providing the recipient with ongoing IT support?

We're curious: What's the most common IT help request you get? Take our poll. What's the strangest or most challenging request you've received? Tell us your story in the comments.