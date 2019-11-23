How many IoT devices do you own?

When we polled our readers nearly 4 years ago with this question, most people responded that they did not have any devices connected to the Internet of Things. However these days, there are approximately three connected devices per capita globally and that number is only expected to grow. Of course, not every person has exactly three devices. Some people have ten and others still have none.

When it comes to being connected to the Internet of Things, where do you land? Your mobile phone and smart speaker might easily be the first devices that come to mind. But what about your smartwatch? Television? Car? Lightbulbs? Security system? Thermostat? Refrigerator?! The list can go on and on.

Alternatively, you may prefer to stay off the grid. Do you keep your home disconnected, but use a wireless connection elsewhere, like at your office or public library? Tell us in the comments.

As we approach the dawn of a new decade, we'd love to hear from you again. Take our poll and share how many IoT devices you own. How automated are your devices? Let us know where you see the future of the Internet of Things.