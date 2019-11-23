How many IoT devices do you own? | Opensource.com

How many IoT devices do you own?

In the age of the Internet of Things, how connected are the devices in your home or office? Take our poll.

23 Nov 2019 Lauren Pritchett (Red Hat) Feed
How many IoT devices do you own?

When we polled our readers nearly 4 years ago with this question, most people responded that they did not have any devices connected to the Internet of Things. However these days, there are approximately three connected devices per capita globally and that number is only expected to grow. Of course, not every person has exactly three devices. Some people have ten and others still have none.

When it comes to being connected to the Internet of Things, where do you land? Your mobile phone and smart speaker might easily be the first devices that come to mind. But what about your smartwatch? Television? Car? Lightbulbs? Security system? Thermostat? Refrigerator?! The list can go on and on.

Alternatively, you may prefer to stay off the grid. Do you keep your home disconnected, but use a wireless connection elsewhere, like at your office or public library? Tell us in the comments. 

As we approach the dawn of a new decade, we'd love to hear from you again. Take our poll and share how many IoT devices you own. How automated are your devices? Let us know where you see the future of the Internet of Things.

Baby chicks hatching from eggs

Build a baby monitor with a Raspberry Pi

More than the average video monitor, this DIY model also automates room temperature control in a child's room.
Jonathan Ervine (Red Hat)
A sign that says hardware.

6 hardware projects for upgrading your home

Unlock your door with your fingerprint, get an alert when mail arrives, and more with these fun projects.
Alex Sanchez (Red Hat)
One lightbulb lit out of several

Why can't we have the Internet of Nice Things? A home automation primer

Open source home automation hub Home Assistant solves many of the aggravating problems in today's connected homes.
Sean Dague

Topics

Poll
Internet of Things (IoT)

About the author

Lauren Pritchett - Lauren is a strategist and editor for Opensource.com. She is fascinated by how open source principles can help solve all types of problems, particularly those involving local government and citizen engagement. When she's not digging into the data, she loves going on adventures with her family and German shepherd rescue dog, Quailford.
