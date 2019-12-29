How to tell if implementing your Python code is a good idea | Opensource.com

How to tell if implementing your Python code is a good idea

This is part of a special series about the Zen of Python focusing on the 17th and 18th principles: hard vs. easy.

29 Dec 2019 Moshe Zadka (Correspondent) Feed 1 comment
A language does not exist in the abstract. Every single language feature has to be implemented in code. It is easy to promise some features, but the implementation can get hairy. Hairy implementation means more potential for bugs, and, even worse, a maintenance burden for the ages.

The Zen of Python has answers for this conundrum.

If the implementation is hard to explain, it's a bad idea.

The most important thing about programming languages is predictability. Sometimes we explain the semantics of a certain construct in terms of abstract programming models, which do not correspond exactly to the implementation. However, the best of all explanations just explains the implementation.

If the implementation is hard to explain, it means the avenue is impossible.

If the implementation is easy to explain, it may be a good idea.

Just because something is easy does not mean it is worthwhile. However, once it is explained, it is much easier to judge whether it is a good idea.

This is why the second half of this principle intentionally equivocates: nothing is certain to be a good idea, but it always allows people to have that discussion.

The importance of consistency in your Python code

This is part of a special series about the Zen of Python focusing on the 12th, 13th, and 14th principles: the roles of ambiguity and obviousness.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)
Making trade-offs when writing Python code

This is part of a special series about the Zen of Python focusing on the seventh, eighth, and ninth principles: readability, special cases, and practicality.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)
Why your Python code should be flat and sparse

This is part of a special series about the Zen of Python focusing on the fifth and sixth principles: flatness and sparseness.
Moshe Zadka (Correspondent)

Moshe Zadka - Moshe has been involved in the Linux community since 1998, helping in Linux "installation parties". He has been programming Python since 1999, and has contributed to the core Python interpreter. Moshe has been a DevOps/SRE since before those terms existed, caring deeply about software reliability, build reproducibility and other such things. He has worked in companies as small as three people and as big as tens of thousands -- usually some place around where software meets system administration...
Greg P
Greg Pittman on 29 Dec 2019

There is also something to be said for putting an idea to side rather than trashing it. The difficulty of explaining or implementing some idea may mainly just be the mental rut we're working in at the time.
By putting an idea to the side, we take it out of our immediate consciousness, yet have the option of pulling it back in when exposure to some novel way of thinking about it might strike us. You never know when your seemingly impossible idea might pop into your mind when you seem to be working on something else totally (so you think) unrelated.

