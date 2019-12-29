Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
How to tell if implementing your Python code is a good idea | Opensource.com
How to tell if implementing your Python code is a good idea
This is part of a special series about the Zen of Python focusing on the 17th and 18th principles: hard vs. easy.
Subscribe now
A language does not exist in the abstract. Every single language feature has to be implemented in code. It is easy to promise some features, but the implementation can get hairy. Hairy implementation means more potential for bugs, and, even worse, a maintenance burden for the ages.The Zen of Python has answers for this conundrum.
If the implementation is hard to explain, it's a bad idea.
The most important thing about programming languages is predictability. Sometimes we explain the semantics of a certain construct in terms of abstract programming models, which do not correspond exactly to the implementation. However, the best of all explanations just explains the implementation.
If the implementation is hard to explain, it means the avenue is impossible.
If the implementation is easy to explain, it may be a good idea.
Just because something is easy does not mean it is worthwhile. However, once it is explained, it is much easier to judge whether it is a good idea.
This is why the second half of this principle intentionally equivocates: nothing is certain to be a good idea, but it always allows people to have that discussion.
1 Comments
There is also something to be said for putting an idea to side rather than trashing it. The difficulty of explaining or implementing some idea may mainly just be the mental rut we're working in at the time.
By putting an idea to the side, we take it out of our immediate consciousness, yet have the option of pulling it back in when exposure to some novel way of thinking about it might strike us. You never know when your seemingly impossible idea might pop into your mind when you seem to be working on something else totally (so you think) unrelated.