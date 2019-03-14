How old is your oldest Raspberry Pi?

Today is Pi Day, a day in which we celebrate the date ticking up to the 3.14 approximation of π (at least for those of us who use American-style dates).

We also take today to celebrate a tiny device, not much bigger than a credit card, that shares its name with this useful, irrational number. We're talking about, of course, the Raspberry Pi

Since it first launched in 2012, the Raspberry Pi has been through multiple revisions, bringing a seemingly endless number of improvements making it more suited for all sorts of different purposes. With faster speeds, more memory, smaller sizes, cheaper prices, more connections, and other improvements, suddenly we all had many options to choose from, and some of us hardware enthusiasts managed to end up with a whole drawer of the tiny computers and the sundry add-on boards, cords, cases, and more that accompany them.

We wonder if you're in that camp too. How many boards do you have? How old was your oldest? If you don't have a Raspberry Pi or a similar tiny computing platform yet, what's holding you back? Let me know in the comments below, and of course, happy Pi Day!