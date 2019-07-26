Have you thanked a sysadmin today? | Opensource.com

Have you thanked a sysadmin today?

5 unique thank yous to the sysadmins in our lives from the community.

26 Jul 2019 Jen Wike Huger (Red Hat)
Shaking hands, networking
Sysadmins are the heartbeat of many open source projects around the world. What would we do without them? 

So, once a year—or more if you're working on a team with a great outlook on life and positive culture—we take time out of our busy lives to say thank you.

"Thanks for all the stress, overtime, and dedication to the mission(s), me!" —Jim Salter

i_aint_even_mad.jpg

A painting hanging in the Sikh Golden Temple at Amritsar

A painting hanging in the Sikh Golden Temple at Amritsar, representing the martyrdom of Sikh hero Bhai Dayal Das.

"I was not hired to be a sysadmin but always interested in it. Matt, a sysadmin on my team, helped me learn so much and patiently taught me things that not only helped my team succeed but also helped me grow in my career. Sincere thanks to him." —Kedar Vijay Kulkarni 

"I would thank the sysadmins in all 52 states/territories that assisted me in a modernization of the Federal Food Stamp program (USDA, FNS, eDRS)." —Alan Formy-Duval

"Sysadmins are the silent heroes with salient features in an organization. Here's to all the superpower sysadmins out there. Thank you for the incredible efforts you're putting in to keeping the systems up and running." —Moin Shaikh

"A general thanks from all who may have, possibly, made a tiny mistake that could only be fixed by a sys admin: Thank you for restoring from backup. I could not have undone the mess I made without you." —Michelle Greenlee

 

 

 

Red and blue birds chatting on telephone wire over city skyline

9 people for sysadmins to follow on Twitter

Follow these accounts to gain a wealth of knowledge about being a better sysadmin.
Matthew Broberg (Red Hat)
Person on top of a mountain, arm raise

10 resources every sysadmin should know about

Work smarter, not harder with these 10 resources that make a sysadmin look superhuman.
Seth Kenlon (Red Hat)
Tools for the sysadmin

System administrator responsibilities: 9 critical tasks

Sysadmins are responsible for a wide range of duties, but these are the most essential.
Alok Sharma

About the author

Jen Wike Huger - Jen is the managing editor for Opensource.com.
marco.bravo
Marco Bravo on 26 Jul 2019

Happy SysAdminDay to all my colleagues! \o/

JamesF
James Farrell on 26 Jul 2019

Thanks Jen, love the picture ... I've been there!

