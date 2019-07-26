Have you thanked a sysadmin today?

Sysadmins are the heartbeat of many open source projects around the world. What would we do without them?

So, once a year—or more if you're working on a team with a great outlook on life and positive culture—we take time out of our busy lives to say thank you.

"Thanks for all the stress, overtime, and dedication to the mission(s), me!" —Jim Salter

i_aint_even_mad.jpg A painting hanging in the Sikh Golden Temple at Amritsar, representing the martyrdom of Sikh hero Bhai Dayal Das.

"I was not hired to be a sysadmin but always interested in it. Matt, a sysadmin on my team, helped me learn so much and patiently taught me things that not only helped my team succeed but also helped me grow in my career. Sincere thanks to him." —Kedar Vijay Kulkarni

"I would thank the sysadmins in all 52 states/territories that assisted me in a modernization of the Federal Food Stamp program (USDA, FNS, eDRS)." —Alan Formy-Duval

"Sysadmins are the silent heroes with salient features in an organization. Here's to all the superpower sysadmins out there. Thank you for the incredible efforts you're putting in to keeping the systems up and running." —Moin Shaikh

"A general thanks from all who may have, possibly, made a tiny mistake that could only be fixed by a sys admin: Thank you for restoring from backup. I could not have undone the mess I made without you." —Michelle Greenlee