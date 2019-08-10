What developer relations has in common with avocados | Opensource.com

What developer relations has in common with avocados

Mary Thengvall explains why its important to invest time and energy into building relationships with technical communities, in her SCaLE 17x Lightning Talk.

Developer relations, in all its iterations, is built on the foundation of open source community management, says Mary Thengvall, an author, consultant, and community builder. It encompasses a variety of roles and titles, including developer advocate, community manager, and developer evangelist/technical ambassador.

In her Lightning Talk at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x), Mary shares what her experience has taught her about the importance of investing time and energy into building relationships with the larger technical communities. She touches on what developer relations is, where we should (and shouldn't) look for signs of success, and what DevRel has in common with avocados.

Watch Mary's Lightning Talk, "DevRel: Advocates, evangelists, and avocados," to learn more about these ideas.

During the UpSCALE Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the 17th annual Southern California Linux Expo (SCaLE 17x) in March 2019, five presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the 2019 UpSCALE Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.

