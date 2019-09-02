Get the highlights in your inbox every week.
Navigating Ansible documentation, automating patching, virtualization, and more news
Ansible news from around the web, edition three.
In this third edition of Ansible Around The Web, we've a delicious spread of ops-related YouTube content, and in the blogs section, guides to virtualization with oVirt and help navigating the extensive Ansible documentation.
If you spot an interesting Ansible story on your travels, please send us the link via Mark on Twitter, and the Ansible Community team will curate the best submissions.
Articles
Documentation, automating Linux updates, and oVirt virtualization:
- Ansible docs
- Automation for everybody!
- Use Ansible AWX to automate Linux Updates
- Getting started with oVirt and Ansible
Videos
An Ops theme to this month's discoveries on the YouTubes:
- Five ops tasks with Ansible (a video version of this article)
- Using variables in inventory files
- Using Ansible securely for GitOps and continuous integration (from a finance company)
Meetups
A selection of the meetups that took place this month:
- Tim Appnel continued his Ansible Ecosystem Future tour with a stop in St Louis.
- The London meetup had 174 people signed up to hear three talks.
- In Pune, 83 people signed up for four talks on Ansible's roadmap, extending Ansible via plugins and collections.
@ansible is fun!— ffoss (@ffossrules) August 8, 2019
Yes, indeed it is…!
Found something interesting you'd like us to share next month? Drop me a message on Twitter with the link, please!
