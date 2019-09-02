Navigating Ansible documentation, automating patching, virtualization, and more news

Navigating Ansible documentation, automating patching, virtualization, and more news

Ansible news from around the web, edition three.

02 Sep 2019 Mark Phillips (Red Hat) Feed
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation
Image by : 
Opensource.com
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

In this third edition of Ansible Around The Web, we've a delicious spread of ops-related YouTube content, and in the blogs section, guides to virtualization with oVirt and help navigating the extensive Ansible documentation.

If you spot an interesting Ansible story on your travels, please send us the link via Mark on Twitter, and the Ansible Community team will curate the best submissions.

Articles

Documentation, automating Linux updates, and oVirt virtualization:

Videos

An Ops theme to this month's discoveries on the YouTubes:

Meetups

A selection of the meetups that took place this month:

Twitter

Yes, indeed it is…!

Found something interesting you'd like us to share next month? Drop me a message on Twitter with the link, please!

Topics

Ansible
Automation

About the author

Mark Phillips - With a quarter of a century of industry experience, Mark has designed and engineered automated infrastructures at every level–from a handful of hosts in startups, to the tens of thousands in investment banks.
More about me

Recommended reading

CICD with gears
Managing Ansible environments on MacOS with Conda
gears and lightbulb to represent innovation
5 ops tasks to do with Ansible
Coding on a computer
A project manager's guide to Ansible
Radio wave.
PostgreSQL, managing Windows with Ansible, and more news
Guy on a laptop on a building
An Ansible reference guide, CI/CD with Ansible Tower and GitHub, and more news
metrics and data shown on a computer screen
A data-centric approach to patching systems with Ansible

Comment now

Creative Commons License