How Beyoncé fans are like the open source community | Opensource.com

How Beyoncé fans are like the open source community

GitHub developer advocate Brian Douglas explains his Open Sauced side project and more in his All Things Open 2019 Lightning Talk.

05 Jan 2020 Opensource.com (Red Hat) Feed 1 comment
Women who code club
Image by : 
Opensource.com
x

Subscribe now

Get the highlights in your inbox every week.

At GitHub, Brian Douglas' official title is developer advocate, but the one he prefers to use is "Beyoncé advocate." This is partly because he views the 40 million GitHub users and the Beyhive, Beyoncé's enormous and passionate fan base, similarly. He says his role at GitHub is to "go to bat for the hive"—helping people answer questions and find resources to help them develop on GitHub better.

One of his many side projects, Open Sauced, helps people "manage data to identify [their] next open source contribution." In Brian's Lightning Talk at All Things Open 2019, "Finding your next open source contribution with Open Sauced," he talks about his journey into open source, the Open Sauced project, trap music, and other topics.

Watch his Lightning Talk to learn more.

During the Lightning Talks hosted by Opensource.com at the seventh annual All Things Open conference in October 2019, eight presenters shared quick takes on interesting open source topics, projects, and ideas. Watch all of the 2019 All Things Open Lightning Talks on the Opensource.com YouTube channel.

a checklist for a team

How to create a pull request in GitHub

Learn how to fork a repo, make changes, and ask the maintainers to review and merge it.
Kedar Vijay Kulkarni (Red Hat)
Filing cabinet for organization

My first open source contribution: Keep the code relevant

Be aware of what development tools you have running in the background.
Galen Corey

Topics

All Things Open

About the author

Opensource.com - Opensource.com publishes stories about creating, adopting, and sharing open source solutions. Follow us on Twitter @opensourceway.
More about me

Contributors

bdougie

Recommended reading

4 manilla folders, yellow, green, purple, blue
State saves millions with open source EHR
A skyline of the city of Boston
Organizing open source for cities
Computer, person, lightbulb, and chat box in yellow bubbles with blue background
What motivates people to contribute to open source?
6 paint brushes
How to bring more designers to open source
Woman sitting in front of her computer
North Carolina aims to bring more women into computer science
Lightning talks.
Announcing the All Things Open 2019 lightning talk lineup

1 Comments

molekulo
Frederik on 05 Jan 2020

Interesting comparison.

I added the lightning talk to my watch list. opensauced dot pizza is also quite something. It's good to see that this business isn't so serious after all.

Vote up!
0

Comment now

Creative Commons License